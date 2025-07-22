Global Port Construction Project Insights Report, Q2 2025 | Track the Top 20 Projects per Region - South-East Asia Tops Construction Pipeline with $113.1 Billion, Followed by South Asia at $81 Billion

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Port Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.

The analyst is currently tracking port construction projects globally, from the early pre-planning stages (of announcement and study) through to execution, with a combined value of $528.2 billion. The largest overall pipeline is in South-East Asia, totaling $113.1 billion, of which $59.9 billion is already in the execution stage. The pipeline of projects in South Asia accounts for the second largest pipeline with a total value of $81 billion.

This was followed by projects from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Sub-Saharan Africa valued at $76.3 billion and $58.6 billion respectively, accounting for 88.9% and 49.9% of projects at the execution stage. The global pipeline is dominated by projects in the later stages of development, with 63.8% of projects either in the pre-execution or execution stage, amounting to $336.8 billion in total value.



Reasons to Buy

Gain insight into the development of the port construction sector.

Assess all major projects by value, start date, scope and stage of development globally, for the regions to support business development activities.

Plan campaigns by country based on specific project opportunities and align resources to the most attractive markets.

Key Topics Covered:

Global Overview

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Middle East and North Africa

Sub-Saharan Africa

South-East Asia

North-East Asia

South Asia

Australasia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/96a4f7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.