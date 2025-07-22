Application Development and Management Global Outlook Report 2025-2028 | Cloud and Low-Code Platforms Drive Transformations, BFSI and Manufacturing Sectors Dominate Revenues

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Application Development and Management (2025): Global Outlook Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global application development and management market size was valued at $292.1 billion in 2023. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period (2023-2028).



The global application development and management market research report provides an executive-level overview of the current application development and management market worldwide, with detailed forecasts of key indicators up to 2028.

The global application development and management market report provides a detailed analysis of the near-term opportunities, competitive dynamics, and evolution of demand by product/service type and verticals across the large enterprise and micro, small & medium enterprise (MSME) markets, as well as a review of key application development and management market trends as well as the technological developments that are shaping the application development and management landscape.

Key Highlights

The application development and management (ADM) market is driven by increased investment in application management by enterprises, the rise of mobile application development due to greater smartphone penetration and improved internet connectivity, and the adoption of cloud-based and low-code/no-code platforms that enhance flexibility and accelerate development processes.

According to the analyst, application development and management would see majority share of its revenue come from application development segment over the forecast period. Revenue from application development reached $169.6 billion in 2023 and is set to grow up to $307.6 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 12.7%.

BFSI and manufacturing are the leading end-use vertical segment for application development and management, in terms of revenue contribution, and will remain so over the forecast period.

North America is the leading regional market with revenue estimated at $112.2 billion for 2023 and set to grow up to $183.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 10.3%.

The global outlook report provides information and insights into global application development and management market

The primary finding from the analyst's view of revenue opportunities in the application development and management market through to 2028, highlighting the market size and growth by product/service, by region, by vertical and by size band.

The latest trends impacting the application development and management market.

The market drivers that will facilitate the growth of application development and management market.

The market challenges/inhibitors that may hinder the pervasive adoption of application development and management.

The overview of top ICT vendors in the application development and management market.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market and Technology Trends

Market Growth Drivers

Market Growth Inhibitors/Challenges

Key Product/Services Market Snapshot

Key Regional Market Snapshot

Key Vertical Market Snapshot

Competitive Landscape

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

IBM

Accenture

Capgemini

Wipro

Cognizant

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys

Oracle

Atos

