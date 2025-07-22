Global Tunnel Construction Projects Insights Report, Q2 2025 | The Top 20 Projects Per Region - Transport Infrastructure Leads with $1.2 Trillion, Water and Sewage Tunnels Follow at $137.5 Billion

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Project Insight - Global Tunnel Construction Projects (Q2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides analysis based on the analyst's construction projects showing total project values and analysis by stage and funding for all regions. The top 20 projects per region are listed giving country, stage, value of projects. Ranked listings of the key operators for the sector are also provided showing the leading contractors, consulting engineers and project owners.



The global tunnel construction projects pipeline, as tracked by the analyst, stands at $1.32 trillion, comprising projects at all stages of development from announcement to execution. The total pipeline value reflects the overall value of projects that are either entirely tunnels or that have tunnels as an integral part of the work.

The project pipeline includes tunneling works across a multitude of sectors, primarily road and railway development, water, and sewerage works, as well as major tunneling associated with power and oil and gas developments. The transport infrastructure sector, which includes the road and rail sectors, dominates the global pipeline of tunnel works, accounting for $1.2 trillion of the global project value; an 87.2% share. The construction of water and sewage tunnels accounts for the second-largest proportion of global project value, at $137.5 billion.

