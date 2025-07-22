RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE

AuctionAuction results
Auction date2025-07-22
Start date2025-07-23
Maturity date2025-07-30
Interest rate, %2.00
Offered volume, SEK bn658.0
Total bid amount, SEK bn541.45
Accepted volume, SEK bn541.45
Number of bids14
Percentage allotted, %100.0



