|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2025-07-22
|Start date
|2025-07-23
|Maturity date
|2025-07-30
|Interest rate, %
|2.00
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|658.0
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|541.45
|Accepted volume, SEK bn
|541.45
|Number of bids
|14
|Percentage allotted, %
|100.0
RESULT OF RIKSBANK CERTIFICATE SALE
| Source: Sveriges Riksbank Sveriges Riksbank
Recommended Reading
-
July 22, 2025 03:30 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
Bid date, 2025-07-22Auction date2025-07-22Settlement date2025-07-23Maturity Date2025-07-30Nominal amount658 billion SEKInterest rate, %2.00Bid times09.30-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid dateBids are made...Read More
-
July 15, 2025 04:15 ET | Source: Sveriges Riksbank
AuctionAuction resultsAuction date2025-07-15Start date2025-07-16Maturity date2025-07-23Interest rate2.00 %Offered volume, SEK bn656.0Total bid amount, SEK bn540.9Accepted volume, SEK bn540.9Number of...Read More