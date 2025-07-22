HEGE Listed on Bitrue Alpha as Animal Memecoin Sector Sees Renewed Attention

LONDON, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Singapore-based exchange Bitrue has officially listed HEGE on its new Bitrue Alpha platform today, July 21. Bitrue, launched in July 2018 and now supporting over 700 cryptocurrencies, adds HEGE to its growing roster of assets, providing expanded access and liquidity for global users.





This milestone comes amid a broader resurgence in animal‑based memecoins. Over the past seven days, the global market cap of animal-themed memecoins has risen by 8.95%, while trading volume across the sector has surged by 101%, underscoring renewed interest and participation worldwide.

Within that same period, HEGE itself has climbed 11.6%, reflecting growing attention and engagement from its community.

This milestone arrives as interest in long‑term community‑driven memecoins continues to rise. HEGE, a hedgehog‑themed token on the Solana blockchain, has steadily evolved beyond a typical meme asset into what its community calls a brandcoin, blending on‑chain culture with off‑chain brand development.





Timely Expansion: Bitrue Alpha Listing

With the listing on Bitrue Alpha, HEGE holders and new participants alike gain access to one of Asia’s leading trading platforms, known for its broad asset support and strong infrastructure. Bitrue Alpha offers enhanced trading features and improved visibility for emerging projects, positioning HEGE for its next phase of growth.

The team behind HEGE commented, “Today’s listing on Bitrue Alpha is another step in bringing HEGE to a broader global audience. We’re excited to expand our reach and continue building a project rooted in culture and creativity.”

Building Beyond a Memecoin

Launched over 15 months ago, HEGE has established itself through consistent community initiatives and an expanding ecosystem. Rather than operating as a short‑term meme, the project has focused on brand‑building and delivering creative content.

Key highlights of the HEGE ecosystem include:

Hegends NFT Collection – Lore-based characters including Hege, Hegena, and Hendrix

– Lore-based characters including Hege, Hegena, and Hendrix Merchandise Store – A newly launched collection of on‑brand apparel and collectibles

– A newly launched collection of on‑brand apparel and collectibles Original Animated Content – HEGE is finalizing a contract with a professional studio to produce over 20 high‑quality animations in the coming weeks. All content is fully custom, from pre‑production through final output, and entirely non‑AI generated

– HEGE is finalizing a contract with a professional studio to produce over 20 high‑quality animations in the coming weeks. All content is fully custom, from pre‑production through final output, and entirely non‑AI generated Community Campaigns – Weekly raids, meme contests, and social challenges

– Weekly raids, meme contests, and social challenges Consistent Branding – A narrative universe positioning HEGE as more than just a meme







A Market Ready for Growth

As the broader cryptocurrency market gains traction and liquidity continues to flow across exchanges, projects with strong community foundations and creative direction are finding new opportunities. The Bitrue Alpha listing marks an important step for HEGE as it extends its presence to a wider global audience.

About HEGE:

Website: https://www.hegecoin.com

Twitter/X: @HegeCoin

Media Contact: marketing@hegecoin.com

