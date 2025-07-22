WGRX CEO Brian Norton to Go Live on Floorstocks YouTube — Unfiltered Market Talk at 1 PM EST

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wellgistics Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: WGRX), a growing force in pharmaceutical distribution and healthcare technology, will appear live on YouTube via the Floorstocks channel (@floorstocks) this Tuesday, July 22 at 1:00 PM EST.

CEO Brian Norton will participate in an unfiltered discussion covering WGRX’s recent momentum, stock performance, market outlook, and the company’s strategy ahead. Floorstocks—the platform known for amplifying rising public companies—will host this live session, providing retail investors direct engagement.

Why Tune In?

Hear firsthand insight from CEO Brian Norton on the company’s latest developments

Deep dive into WGRX’s disruptive strategy in healthcare distribution and direct-to-patient services

Explore how WGRX is integrating XRP blockchain payments into healthcare transactions to reduce friction, speed up settlement, and expand global accessibility

Analyze the recent surge in stock activity and market dynamics

Participate in a live Q&A with the retail investing audience

Where: YouTube Live – @floorstocks

When: Tuesday, July 22 at 1:00 PM EST

Floorstocks bridges Wall Street insights with Main Street capital—and WGRX is stepping into the spotlight.

Disclaimer:

Floorstocks is a media platform and not a registered investment advisor or broker-dealer. The content presented is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as financial or investment advice. Floorstocks may receive compensation from featured companies, including WGRX, in connection with media services. Always conduct your own due diligence and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making investment decisions.

Contact:

inquiries@floorstocks.com



