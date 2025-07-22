Press Release

Eviden sets the stage for AtLaS, the European Defence Fund challenge on Human Language Technology processing

Selected by the European Commission, Eviden will provide a platform to integrate the applications and its own innovative human language processing application

Paris, France – July 22, 2025 – Eviden, the Atos Group product brand leading in advanced computing, cybersecurity products, mission-critical systems and vision AI, today announces that it has been selected by the European Commission to provide the technical platform to host and integrate the applications developed by the nine selected organizations constituting the AtLaS consortium for the HLTP Challenge. This project, one of the four selected projects, is launched and financed by the European Defence Fund. Eviden will also supply BARTENDER, its own innovative software which enables natural language processing in hundreds of languages.

The AtLaS project focuses on advancing Human Language Technology (HLT) in defense, by combining artificial intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP) to handle low-quality and multilingual data. AtLaS' objectives include developing resilient systems for noise and multiple language handling, leveraging advanced training and technologies like denoising. During the challenge, the participating consortium members will have the opportunity to improve defense communication and intelligence gathering as well as create adaptable systems for a European library of language technologies.

Bernard Payer, Global Head of Mission-Critical Systems, Eviden, Atos Group, said: “We are proud to have been selected by the European Commission on the HLTP challenge and to leverage our expertise in Systems Integration and Human Language Processing within a consortium of industrial companies. This is all the more important as HLTP is an essential tool for identifying threats and gathering information that can be exploited for defense purposes.”

AtLaS aims to evaluate the automatic language processing (ALP) solutions provided by various European partners in the defense sector. It addresses the specific constraints of these solutions’ operational frameworks, such as processing different dialects and languages in degraded and varied contexts including noisy environments, theaters of operation, and communications.

The AtLaS project is funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed in this press release are however those of the authors only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Defence Fund. Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

