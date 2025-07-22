Seed Coating Global Market Forecast Report 2025-2032 | Rising Demand for Cost-Effective Crop Protection and Seed Enhancement Drives Growth in Agricultural Inputs Market

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Seed Coating Market Size, Share & Forecast by Type, Active Ingredients, Crop Type - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The growth of this market is driven by rising demand for low-cost crop protection solutions, technological advancements, focus on seed treatment, decline in arable lands, and the necessity to enhance crop productivity, growing demand for low-cost alternatives to hybrid and GM seeds, and increasing farmers' preference for seed-enhancing products.

Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The fast growth of this region is mainly driven by the rapid expansion of the agricultural sector, growing population, increasing adoption of modern farming techniques, growing demand for high-quality seeds due to rising food demand, and supportive government initiatives and investments in sustainable agriculture. However, challenges such as limited farmer awareness and regulatory variations across countries may impact the pace of adoption.



The key players operating in the seed coating market are BASF SE (Germany), Syensqo S.A. (Belgium), Chromatech Incorporated (Netherlands), Cistronics Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (India), Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland), Croda International Plc. (U.K.), Germains Seed Technology (U.S.), Milliken & Company (U.S.), Sensient Technologies (U.S.), and Precision Laboratories, LLC (U.S.).

Additionally, the emergence of biodegradable seed coatings provides significant growth opportunities for the stakeholders operating in this market. Moreover, precision agriculture and the integration of biologicals in seed coatings are prominent trends in the seed coating market.



Based on material type, the seed coating is segmented into polymers, colorants, binders, minerals/pumice, and other material types.

In 2025, the polymers segment is expected to account for the largest share of the seed coating market. The large market share of this segment is primarily attributed to the enhanced seed protection offered by polymers, improved adhesion of active ingredients, longer shelf life of coated seeds, and increasing adoption of advanced agricultural practices.



Furthermore, the increasing demand for polymers in seed coating is due to their ability to enhance the seed germination process and provide protection against pests, diseases, drought, and adverse soil conditions. Moreover, the high acceptance of seed-coating polymers is attributed to their low viscosity and water-based nature, which promotes faster seed germination. Seed-coating polymers keep seeds damp/moist, provide an unwavering temperature, and suppress seeding stress from drying field conditions.



By active ingredient, the seed coating is segmented into protectants, nutrients, phytoactive promoters, and other active ingredients.

The protectants segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2025-2032. The high growth of this segment is mainly driven by rising incidences of seed- and soil-borne diseases, increasing demand for higher crop yields and productivity, growing awareness about crop protection chemicals, and technological advancements in seed treatment formulations.



By crop type, the seed coating is segmented into fruits & vegetables, cereals & grains, oilseeds & pulses, flowers & ornamentals, and other crop types. In 2025, the cereals & grains segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global seed coating market. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the growing need to increase cereal & grain production, minimize cereal & grain loss due to pests and diseases, and the increasing use of cereal & grains in animal feed, biofuel, and starch & ethanol production.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by seed coating globally?

At what rate is the seed coating demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the seed coating market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of material type, active ingredient, and crop type are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the seed coating market?

Who are the major players in the seed coating market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the seed coating market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Seed Coating Market Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Crop Protection Solutions

Rising Focus on Seed Treatment

Decline In Arable Lands and Necessity to Enhance Crop Productivity

Increasing Demand for Low-Cost Alternatives to Hybrid and GM Seeds

Increasing Farmers' Preference for Seed-Enhancing Products

Restraints

Stringent and Non-Standardized Regulations

Restriction On the Use of Neonicotinoids

The Limited Shelf Life of Treated Seeds

Lower Awareness about Seed Coating Technology Among Growers in Developing Countries

Opportunities

Emergence of Biodegradable Seed Coatings

Challenges

Complex Process of the Seed Film Coating

Financial Hurdles for New Entrants

Trends

Precision Agriculture

Integration of Biologicals in Seed Coatings

Company Profiles

BASF SE (Germany)

Syensqo S.A. (Belgium)

Chromatech Incorporated (Netherlands)

Cistronics Innovations Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Clariant International Ltd. (Switzerland)

Croda International Plc. (U.K.)

Germains Seed Technology (U.S.)

Milliken & Company (U.S.)

Sensient Technologies (U.S.)

Precision Laboratories LLC (U.S.)

Competition Analysis

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share/Position Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Seed Coating Market Assessment - by Material Type

Polymers

Superabsorbent Polymer Gels

Polymer Gels

Colorants

Binders

Minerals/Pumice

Other Material Types

Seed Coating Market Assessment - by Active Ingredient

Protectants

Nutrients

Phytoactive Promoters

Other Active Ingredients

Seed Coating Market Assessment - by Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Maize/Corn

Wheat

Other Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Flowers & Ornamentals

Other Crop Types

Seed Coating Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Russia

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

