Altcoin Buzz Grows as Bitcoin Swift Breaks 500 Investors in First Presale Stage





LUXEMBOURG, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a crypto world often dominated by hype, few stories combine substance, innovation, and timing quite like Bitcoin Swift. What began as a modest initiative built around programmable mining and AI governance is rapidly transforming into one of the most closely watched blockchain launches of the year. With over 500 investors joining during the first stage of its presale, Bitcoin Swift is turning heads across the altcoin space and signaling a shift in what the next generation of blockchain infrastructure might look like.

The attention isn’t merely about numbers. It's about what those numbers represent. This surge reflects rising demand for decentralized financial ecosystems that go beyond speculation and meme-driven momentum. In the middle of this evolution, Bitcoin Swift stands out with a platform engineered to deliver AI-powered decision-making, scalable validator coordination, and a privacy-first DeFi architecture.

Bitcoin Swift’s Core Technology Attracts Builders and Backers

At the heart of Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) lies a layered design that combines legacy reliability with next-gen innovation. Bitcoin Swift blends Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake for security and efficiency. It's programmable Proof-of-Yield mining adapts rewards in real time, while AI-driven contracts evolve with network behavior.

Key highlights of BTC3’s architecture:

Hybrid PoW and PoS for security and governance



Dynamic Proof-of-Yield mining with AI-verified metrics



WASM smart contracts with adaptive AI agents



Federated AI oracles feed real-time data



AI screens proposals before governance votes



Audited by Spywolf and Solidproof , And KYC verified contributors.



Community updates via Telegram







One of the Shortest Presales in Crypto Is Already Delivering

The Bitcoin Swift presale is gaining momentum thanks to its unique structure. With only 62 days total across all stages, BTC3 offers one of the shortest presale windows in the industry. Stage 1 is already live at just $1.00, with the next stage rising to $2.00 and a confirmed launch price at $15.00. Stage 1 participants are already benefiting from the Proof-of-Yield system, earning mining rewards at the end of each presale stage. This isn’t speculation. It’s a system built to reward action from day one.

Unlike projects that leave users waiting for utility, Bitcoin Swift ties participation directly to output through programmable mining rewards. This has helped solidify BTC3 as one of the most talked-about blockchain launches of the year. Thousands are already tracking updates through Bitcoin Swift and the official Telegram, signaling strong demand and growing network effects.

AI-Powered Privacy and Stablecoin Utility Complete the Picture

Beyond infrastructure and mining, Bitcoin Swift has positioned itself as a leader in responsible DeFi through its AI-integrated privacy system and stablecoin architecture. Users can transact using a shielded ledger supported by zk-transfer proofs, ensuring their financial behavior remains private while still compliant with regulatory demands. Identity verification happens through decentralized ID systems that allow users to prove attributes without revealing them.

To support stable transactions within the ecosystem, Bitcoin Swift will also introduce BTC3U, a USD-pegged overcollateralized stablecoin. Minted by locking BTC3 into smart contracts, BTC3U remains stable through a 150%+ collateral ratio, enforced by real-time updates from AI price oracles. Liquidations, if required, are automatically executed through smart contracts. All key parameters, from stability fees to emergency thresholds, are governed by the community using AI-assisted proposal screening.

With Bitcoin Swift’s hybrid model and AI integration, conversations have sparked across the crypto space. Influencers like Crypto Sister are giving it the spotlight through in-depth reviews.





Conclusion

Bitcoin Swift is not just another blockchain project trying to ride the wave of AI. It is a protocol that fundamentally rethinks how mining, privacy, governance, and scalability can work together in a single architecture. The fact that more than 500 investors joined within the first presale stage is a reflection of growing confidence in what BTC3 represents. As programmable mining meets federated AI, and privacy combines with utility, Bitcoin Swift is charting a course that few others in the crypto world are even prepared to imagine.

Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

