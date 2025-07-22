Black Mass Recycling Market Analysis Report 2025-2032 | Surging Demand for Battery Metals Drives Shift Toward Recycling Amid Supply Chain Concerns

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Black Mass Recycling Market Size, Share, Forecast, & Trends Analysis by Battery Type, Battery Source, Recycling Process - Global Forecast to 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The growth of this market is driven by the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), which is increasing the volume of spent lithium-ion batteries requiring recycling. The rising demand for critical battery metals such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, coupled with supply chain vulnerabilities, is encouraging manufacturers and governments to prioritize recycled materials to reduce dependence on mining.



Additionally, the rapid development of battery gigafactories is fueling the need for efficient recycling solutions. Technological advancements, particularly in hydrometallurgical and direct recycling processes, are enhancing metal recovery rates and cost-efficiency, supporting market growth. Despite these positive trends, the industry faces challenges including insufficient recycling infrastructure, the complexity of diverse battery chemistries, and competition from lower-cost mined materials. However, government incentives like tax credits and grants, along with expanding demand in emerging markets such as India and Southeast Asia, present substantial opportunities.



Notably, the shift toward hydrometallurgical techniques and closed-loop recycling systems is transforming battery recycling from a waste management activity into a vital component of sustainable energy storage, enabling direct reuse of recovered materials in new battery production and fostering a circular economy within the sector.

Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period, mainly due to the rapid industrialization, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and strong government initiatives supporting sustainable practices. Countries like China, Japan, and South Korea are leading in battery production and consumption, driving demand for recycling. Additionally, growing awareness of environmental impacts and the need for resource recovery further accelerate the region's black mass recycling market growth.



Moreover, the presence of major battery manufacturers and recycling companies in the region enhances technological advancements and infrastructure development for efficient recycling processes. Favorable policies, subsidies, and strategic partnerships between public and private sectors are also contributing to market expansion. With the rising need to reduce dependency on raw material imports and ensure a stable supply of critical metals, Asia-Pacific is poised to lead the global growth in black mass recycling.



The key players operating in the black mass recycling market are BASF SE (Germany), Umicore SA (Belgium), Tenova S.p.A. (Italy), Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (Canada), Lithion Recycling Inc. (Canada), AkkuSer Oy (Finland), Duesenfeld GmbH (Germany), Aqua Metals Inc. (U.S.), SungEel Hi-Tech. Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Fortum Corporation (Finland), Redwood Materials Inc. (U.S.), Green Li-ion Pte Ltd. (Singapore), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India), Exigo Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India).



Based on battery type, the lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC) segment is expected to account for the largest share of the black mass recycling market in 2025.

The major share of this market is mainly attributed to the widespread use of NMC batteries in electric vehicles and electronics, driven by their high energy density, longer lifespan, and growing demand for sustainable battery recycling solutions.



Additionally, the increasing adoption of electric vehicles globally and supportive government regulations promoting battery recycling further boost the demand for NMC recycling. Manufacturers are also investing in advanced recycling technologies to recover valuable metals like nickel, cobalt, and lithium efficiently. These factors collectively contribute to the growing market share of the NMC segment in black mass recycling.



Based on battery source, the consumer electronic batteries segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The fast growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the global proliferation of smartphones, laptops, tablets, wearable devices, and other portable electronic gadgets, all of which utilize lithium-ion batteries. The shorter lifecycle of batteries in consumer electronics compared to automotive and industrial batteries leads to a quicker turnover and a continuous supply of spent batteries for recycling. Furthermore, increasing awareness about e-waste management and regulatory actions to properly dispose of electronic devices are further accelerating the recycling of consumer electronics batteries.



Based on recycling process, the hydrometallurgy segment is expected to account for the largest share of the black mass recycling market in 2025.

The large share of this segment is attributed to the several advantages of hydrometallurgical method offers over traditional pyrometallurgical processes. Hydrometallurgy involves the use of aqueous chemical solutions to selectively leach and recover valuable metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel, and manganese from the black mass. This method allows for higher recovery rates of these critical materials, particularly lithium, which is often lost during high-temperature pyrometallurgical processing. As a result, hydrometallurgy has become the preferred choice for battery recyclers seeking to maximize the economic value extracted from spent lithium-ion batteries.



Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the current revenue generated by black mass recycling globally?

At what rate is the global black mass recycling demand projected to grow for the next 5-7 years?

What are the historical market sizes and growth rates of the global black mass recycling market?

What are the major factors impacting the growth of this market at the regional and country levels? What are the major opportunities for existing players and new entrants in the market?

Which segments in terms of type and applications are expected to create major traction for the manufacturers in this market?

What are the key geographical trends in this market? Which regions/countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the manufacturers operating in the global black mass recycling market?

Who are the major players in the global black mass recycling market? What are their specific product offerings in this market?

What are the recent strategic developments in the global black mass recycling market? What are the impacts of these strategic developments on the market?

Black Mass RecyclingMarket Insights

Drivers

Increasing Demand for Electric Vehicles

Growing Need to Manage the Disposal of Used Batteries

Supply Chain Security for Critical Minerals

Growth in Battery Manufacturing

Technological Advancements in Recycling

Restraints

Lack of Proper Recycling Infrastructure

Opportunities

Government Incentives for Battery Recycling

Expansion in Emerging Markets

Growing Secondary Raw Material Market

Challenges

Government Incentives for Battery Recycling

Competition from Mining Sector

Trends

Rising Adoption of Hydrometallurgical Processes

Development of Closed-Loop Battery Recycling Systems

Value Chain Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Black Mass Recycling Processes

Pre-Treatment Methods for Waste Lithium-Ion Battery

Lithium Extraction Technologies from Pre-Treated Waste Lithium-Ion Battery

Company Profiles

BASF SE (Germany)

Umicore SA (Belgium)

Tenova S.p.A. (Italy)

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. (Canada)

Lithion Recycling Inc. (Canada)

AkkuSer Oy (Finland)

Duesenfeld GmbH (Germany)

Aqua Metals Inc. (U.S.)

SungEel Hi-Tech. Co. Ltd. (South Korea)

Fortum Corporation (Finland)

Redwood Materials Inc. (U.S.)

Green Li-ion Pte Ltd. (Singapore)

Tata Chemicals Limited (India)

Attero Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Exigo Recycling Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Competitive Landscape

Overview

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Share/Position Analysis

Scope of the Report:

Black Mass Recycling Market Assessment - by Battery Type

Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (NMC)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminium Oxide (NCA)

Other Batteries

Black Mass Recycling Market Assessment - by Battery Source

Automotive Batteries

Consumer Electronic Batteries

Industrial Batteries

Other Battery Sources

Black Mass Recycling Market Assessment - by Recycling Process

Hydrometallurgy

Pyrometallurgy

Other Recycling Processes

Black Mass Recyclings Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

