Koninklijke Philips Company Analysis Report 2023-2025 | Mergers, Acquisitions, Partnerships, Collaborations, Product Launches, and Innovation Initiatives

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Koninklijke Philips N.V.: 360? Company Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report provides a comprehensive analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering key details such as key milestones/history, product offerings, technologies, major applications and end-user industries it serves.

The core of the company's work culture is its 130-year heritage of ground-breaking innovation to meet global health challenges. The company IP portfolio consists of 50,500 approx. patent rights, 150,000 design rights, 30,500 trademarks and 3,200 domain names. Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the parent company of The Philips Group. Its operating model allows end-toend businesses to have a single responsibility, which enables the company to be more agile in creating and driving value with sustainable impact.



Philips operates through four major segments: diagnosis and treatment, connected care, personal health, and others (which includes six major businesses). The company's main motto is diversification from consumer products to the healthcare industry through innovation, design and sustainability. It operates across oceans and is organized into three regions: North America, Greater China, and the international region (Europe and the Growth regions). However, for financial calculation purposes, it is organized into four regions: Western Europe, North America, Other mature geographies and Growth geographies.

It also includes Philips's business segments and evaluates financial performance for 3 years. The strategic analysis chapter highlights recent developments, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, and innovation initiatives. It further provides an analysis of R&D expenditure during the 2023-2025 period, discussing key focus areas and technological breakthroughs.

Additionally, a list of distributors across regions was mapped and includes an in-depth SWOT analysis to evaluate the micro and macro environment on a company's growth trajectory.



Report Includes

A detailed company profile of Koninklijke Philips N.V. includes an overview, corporate address, history, mission/vision and Key management details

Business segment and a detailed list of products offered by Philips

Details of applications and end-user industries for which Philips offers products

A list of citations of Koninklijke Philips N.V; in the recently published reports

Financial outlook of the company for three most recent fiscal years

Details about the company's distributors across regions

Analysis of the strategic alliances, M&A activity and strategic development outlook of the past 3 years

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments and targets

SWOT analysis of Koninklijke Philips N.V., analyzing major factors impacting the company's performance

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Company Background

Overview

Snapshot

Corporate HQ Address

Mission/Vision

Company Milestone/History

Leadership and Team

Key Management

Chapter 2 Company Business

Business Segments

Business Portfolio/Business Line

Applications/End-Users

Recent Citation Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Chapter 3 Financial Reporting and Analysis

Key Financial Highlights

Company Financials

Key Financial Parameters

Business Segment Financial

Geographic Segment Financial

Conclusion/Viewpoint

Chapter 4 Corporate Social Responsibility (ESG)

Introduction

Mission

Sustainability Trends/Initiatives and Strategies

Environmental

Social

Governance

Conclusion/Viewpoint

Chapter 5 Strategic Analysis

Strategic Moves/Key Developments

Koninklijke Philips N.V. in News

Research and Development (R&D) Analysis

Supplier and Distributor/Partnering & Licensing

SWOT Analysis

Strength

Weaknesses

Opportunity

Threat

Conclusion/Viewpoint

