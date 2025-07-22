Poland Fire Protection Systems Market Trends, Competitive Landscape and Revenue Forecasts 2024-2030 | Major Foreign Investments Propel Growth, Tailored Fire Protection Systems Gain Popularity

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Fire Protection Systems Market | Segmentation, Growth, Analysis, Forecast, Value, Companies, Industry, Trends, Size & Revenue : Market Forecast By Product Type, By Service, By Application) And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Poland Fire Protection Systems Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2024-2030F.

Poland's commercial, retail, healthcare, and hospitality sectors are projected to experience significant growth, with 335,000 sqm of retail space under construction and 110,000 sqm undergoing renovations by 2025.

This growth is primarily driven by the expanding retail park segment, highlighted by multiple transactions in Q2 2024. Key hospitality developments, including Canopy by Hilton Warsaw (2025), Movenpick Hotel Gdynia (2026), and expected addition of 53,000 sqm of new office space by 2025, would further enhance the commercial landscape. As these sectors expand, the demand for fire protection systems is expected to rise.

In recent years, the fire safety protection systems market in Poland has experienced notable growth, fuelled by several pivotal factors. A primary catalyst has been the burgeoning industrial and commercial infrastructure development in the region. The fire safety protection systems market in Poland has seen significant growth, driven by the expansion of industrial and commercial infrastructure.



Notable developments include a rise in industrial warehouse space from 28.3 million m in 2022 to 31.7 million m in 2023. Major foreign investments, such as Intel's $4.6 billion semiconductor facility in Miekinia, SKC Co.'s $761.1 million copper foil plant, and PepsiCo's $238.6 million chip plant, are further boosting demand for fire protection solutions in these high-tech, high-risk facilities.



Additionally, the government's focus on upgrading healthcare infrastructure, including a $90 million allocation for 2024 initiatives such as the $17 million oncology hospital in Wroclaw and specialized mental health centers, along with government's plans to increase healthcare spending to 7% of GDP by 2027, is anticipated to significantly boost demand for fire protection systems in newly developed healthcare facilities.



Market Segmentation By Product Type



Active Fire Protection Systems in Poland are expected to experience significant growth in the coming years due to their proactive and responsive capabilities. Systems like fire alarms, sprinklers, and extinguishing devices provide real-time intervention, improving safety and meeting stricter regulations, making them increasingly appealing for retail, commercial, residential, and industrial spaces.



Market Segmentation By Services



The demand for Installation and Design Services in Poland's Fire Protection Systems Market is projected to grow in the coming years, driven by the need for tailored, efficient solutions that meet specific building requirements. Additionally, the expected growth in construction activities would further fuel the demand for expert installation and design services.



Market Segmentation By Application



The residential sector in Poland's Fire Protection Systems market is anticipated to grow rapidly, fueled by ongoing government support through initiatives, policies, and schemes aimed at boosting the housing sector. Additionally, the growth in residential construction and the implementation of stricter building codes are expected to drive further demand in the coming years.



