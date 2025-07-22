Mexico Printed Circuit Board Market Report 2025 | Value, Revenue, Size, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Trends, Forecast, Growth, Competitive Landscape 2021-2031

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mexico Printed Circuit Board Market | Value, Revenue, Size, Share, Analysis, Outlook, Trends, Forecast, Growth, Industry, Companies : Market Forecast By Types, By Substrate, By End-users And Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mexico Printed Circuit Board Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025-2031F.

The printed circuit board market in Mexico is experiencing robust growth, driven by the country's thriving electronics manufacturing sector, particularly in automotive, consumer electronics, aerospace and telecommunications. The automotive industry, producing 3.5 million vehicles annually, saw passenger vehicle production rise from 3,040,000 units in 2020 to 3,526,000 units in 2023, driving the need for PCBs in advanced vehicle systems. The aerospace sector, bolstered by a $75 million investment in equipment manufacturing in early 2022, has created demand for specialized PCBs.



Meanwhile, the telecommunications sector's expansion, marked by America Movil's $1.8 billion investment in 5G coverage across 100 cities in 2022, has boosted the demand for high-performance PCBs to support advanced digital infrastructure. Additionally, Mexico's manufacturing production grew 16.8% in 2023, contributing over 20% to GDP, while FDI and a thriving electronics sector, accounting for 2.5% of GDP, fuel PCB demand. Major players like Foxconn, Flextronics, and Jabil drive growth, highlighting the PCB market's critical role in the interconnected expansion of key industries.

The Mexico PCB market is expected to experience robust growth in the coming years, driven by advancements in electric vehicles, telecommunications, and high-tech manufacturing. In 2024, Audi announced a $1.08 billion investment in electric vehicle projects in Puebla, fueling demand for advanced PCBs in EV systems. The continued expansion of 5G networks and IoT devices is further supported by Microsoft's $1.3 billion investment in Cloud and AI infrastructure over the next three years.



Additionally, Foxconn's 2024 announcement to establish Nvidia's GB200 superchips facility highlights Mexico's growing role in cutting-edge manufacturing. Furthermore, Mexico's semiconductor and tech industries are drawing billions in new investments, highlighted by Amazon's $6 billion commitment by 2026. This underscores Mexico's growing importance in the global tech and semiconductor sectors, driving increased demand for high-performance PCBs to support these advancements. Together, these factors position Mexico as a key hub for PCB production, ensuring continued market growth in the years ahead.



In 2024, consumer electronics emerged as the leading end user in Mexico's PCB market, fueled by the growing demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearables that depend on advanced PCBs for compact, high-performance functionality. The electronics industry contributes over 2.5% of Mexico's GDP, reinforcing its stronghold in the market.



Market Segmentation By Product Type



Multilayer PCBs leads the Mexico's PCB market owing to their high-density design, which integrates multiple layers into a single board. The rising demand from the automotive sector for advanced technologies such as ADAS and infotainment systems, coupled with the rise in consumer electronics such as smartphones and wearables, has driven the need for these PCBs.



Market Segmentation By End Users



Consumer electronics sector leads Mexico's PCB market, driven by rising demand for smartphones, tablets, and wearables, which rely on advanced PCBs for compact, high-performance designs. The Bajio region plays a pivotal role, housing numerous electronics manufacturers and accounting for over 21% of total production in the manufacturing sector. Additionally, Mexico boasts more than 730 plants dedicated to producing electronic components, reinforcing its position as a key player in the industry.



