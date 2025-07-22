PAXMINING has launched a compliant and secure cloud mining platform, supporting daily ETH/XRP payouts, AI-optimized hash power, and global device access anytime.

London, UK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the rapidly evolving world of cryptocurrency, PAXMINING has emerged as a global leader in cloud mining, providing a secure, compliant, and user-friendly platform that enables users to earn daily yields in Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP). PAXMINING is committed to providing convenience, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology to make cryptocurrency mining accessible to everyone, without the need for expensive hardware or technical expertise. With AI-optimized hashrate, global device access, and a focus on renewable energy, PAXMINING is redefining the future of passive income in cryptocurrency.

Platform Benefits

AI-Optimized Hashrate: Proprietary algorithms dynamically allocate hashrate to the highest-yielding cryptocurrencies, maximizing yields in real time. This AI-driven approach ensures users benefit from market fluctuations without human intervention.

Global Device Access: Whether it’s a smartphone, tablet, or desktop computer, PAXMINING’s intuitive platform is accessible worldwide through its web interface or mobile app (available for iOS and Android). Users can monitor earnings and manage contracts anytime, anywhere.

Sustainable Mining: PAXMINING operates more than 70 mining farms that use 100% renewable energy (wind, solar and hydroelectric power), combining profitability with environmental responsibility to support global carbon neutrality goals.

No hardware or technical knowledge required: PAXMINING removes the barriers of traditional mining by handling all back-end operations, including equipment maintenance, cooling systems and power supply. Users only need to select a contract to start making money.

Multi-currency support: The platform supports mining and withdrawal of multiple cryptocurrencies, including ETH, XRP, BTC, USDT, USDC, SOL, DOGE, LTC and BCH, providing flexibility for diversified portfolios.

Low barriers and registration bonus: New users can receive a welcome bonus of $15, allowing everyone to participate in mining without any initial investment.

Transparent pricing: PAXMINING offers clear contracts without any hidden fees, ensuring that users clearly understand the fees they pay and the benefits they receive.



Mining Contracts and Daily Returns

PAXMINING offers a range of flexible mining contracts that can be tailored to different budgets and investment goals, with daily payouts in ETH or XRP. Each contract is designed to achieve predictable returns and return the principal in full upon contract expiration. The following is a detailed analysis of PAXMINING's contract options based on available information:

Contract Project Investment Amount The term Total revenue WhatsMiner M50S+ $100 2days $100+$6 Canaan Avalon miner A14 $500 7days $500+$43.40 WhatsMiner M60S+ $1,300 15days $1,300+$253.5 ALPH Miner AL1 $3,500 30days $3,500+$948‬ Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Imm $8,000 35days $8,000+$4424 Bitcoin Miner S21 XP Hyd $12,800 40 days $12,800+$8,601





Observação: Os lucros estão disponíveis no dia seguinte à compra do contrato e podem ser sacados para sua carteira ou usados para comprar outros contratos . (A plataforma oferece vários contratos de retorno estável; visite o site da PAXMINING para mais detalhes.)

How it works

Choose a contract: Select a mining plan that fits your budget and goals, ranging from short-term (1 day) to long-term (54 days).

Start earning: Track your daily profits in real time and withdraw your earnings in ETH, XRP or other supported cryptocurrencies.





Why PAXMINING?

PAXMINING’s blend of AI-driven optimization, global accessibility, and sustainable practices make it an excellent choice for cloud mining. The platform is committed to transparency, security, and ease of use, ensuring that users can confidently participate in the crypto economy without the complexities of traditional mining. With over 8 million users from over 190 countries and a proven track record since 2017, PAXMINING is your reliable partner for generating passive income with ETH and XRP.

For more information or to get started with your mining contract, visit:

https://paxmining.com or (click to download the mobile app)

For direct inquiries, contact: info@paxmining.com





Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

