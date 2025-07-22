ECARX and Monolithic Power Systems Form Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Deployment of Global Automotive Intelligence and Robotics Solutions

SHANGHAI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECARX Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ECX) (“ECARX”), a global mobility technology provider, today announced it has signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. ("MPS") (Nasdaq: MPWR), a fablite global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. The partnership will focus on collaboration in automotive intelligence and robotics and AI applications to establish a global supply chain and intelligent industrial ecosystem spanning system integration, platform adaptation, and delivery.

Under the agreement, both companies will jointly explore global opportunities in the automotive and embodied intelligence sectors with a focus on product adaptation and validation and system optimization to reduce development cycles and accelerate time-to-market for customers. Leveraging its global research and development, supply, and engineering support systems, MPS will help ECARX build a more resilient and efficient global supply chain and accelerate product rollout across multiple markets, providing robust support for ECARX’s global expansion strategy. This partnership will further advance the large-scale deployment of ECARX's intelligent automotive and embodied intelligence solutions and expand their application to industrial automation and consumer electronics.

Backed by its deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging, MPS’s products are widely acclaimed for their reliability, energy-efficiency, and ability to be easily integrated and applied to a variety of sectors such as industrial automation, telecommunications, cloud computing, automotive intelligence, and consumer electronics. With its flexible product architecture and global engineering support capabilities, MPS has become a core partner for many of the world's leading technology companies and automakers.

Ziyu Shen, Chairman and CEO of ECARX, commented, "This strategic partnership with MPS marks another important step in the build out of our global strategy and technological ecosystem to keep our increasingly diverse customer base at the forefront of technological advancement. We have always viewed our supply chain as the core competitive advantage and will continue to develop relationships with partners that can support the development of intelligent solutions across global markets and help us capitalize on opportunities, creating a comprehensive, open, and diverse global intelligent ecosystem."

About ECARX

ECARX (Nasdaq: ECX) is a global automotive technology provider with capabilities to deliver turnkey solutions for next-generation smart vehicles, from the system on a chip (SoC), to central computing platforms, and software. As automakers develop new electric vehicle architectures from the ground up, ECARX is developing full-stack solutions to enhance the user experience, while reducing complexity and cost.

Founded in 2017 and listed on the Nasdaq in 2022, ECARX now has over 1,800 employees based in 12 major locations in China, UK, USA, Sweden, Germany and Malaysia. To date, ECARX products can be found in over 8.7 million vehicles worldwide.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (“MPS”) is a fablite global company that provides high-performance, semiconductor-based power electronics solutions. MPS’s mission is to reduce energy and material consumption to improve all aspects of quality of life. Founded in 1997 by our CEO Michael Hsing, MPS has three core strengths: deep system-level knowledge, strong semiconductor expertise, and innovative proprietary technologies in the areas of semiconductor processes, system integration, and packaging. These combined advantages enable MPS to deliver reliable, compact, and monolithic solutions that are highly energy-efficient, cost-effective, and environmentally responsible while providing a consistent return on investment to our stockholders. MPS can be contacted through its website at www.monolithicpower.com or its support offices around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s beliefs and expectations as well as on assumptions made by and data currently available to management, appear in a number of places throughout this document and include statements regarding, amongst other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies and the industry in which we operate. The use of words “expects”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “estimates”, “predicts”, “believes”, “should”, “potential”, “may”, “preliminary”, “forecast”, “objective”, “plan”, or “target”, and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, prospects, growth, strategies, future market conditions or economic performance and developments in the capital and credit markets and expected future financial performance, and the markets in which we operate.

For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statement, see ECARX’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. ECARX undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

