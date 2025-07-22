Dataprana Announces Official Launch of 30MW Immersion-Cooled Data Center in La Marque, Texas

LA MARQUE, Texas, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dataprana, Inc. (“Dataprana”), a US-based data center developer and operator focused on high-performance, energy-intensive infrastructure for digital asset mining and AI workloads, has officially launched its flagship 30MW immersion-cooled data center in La Marque, Texas.

The facility became fully operational in early June, supporting next-generation mining operations in a modular setup with 30 state-of-the-art immersion mining containers by leading manufacturers Intelliflex and Arctic Systems.





Dataprana’s flagship 30MW data center in La Marque, Texas.

Initial deployment saw the connection of 1,280 Whatsminer M66S units across 10 Intelliflex pods, delivering a high-density, immersion-cooled environment optimized for performance and efficiency. The La Marque facility accepts the latest immersion ASICs from Bitmain, Whatsminer, and Canaan, with a total capacity exceeding 5,000 units.

Initial hardware deployment saw a collaborative effort between Dataprana and Intelliflex, with both parties providing on-site and remote engineering and technical support. The facility includes an on-site operations center, around-the-clock monitoring, and advanced physical and cyber security measures to ensure uptime and performance integrity.





The facility supports next-gen mining operations in a modular setup with 30 immersion mining containers.

This launch marks the completion of a flagship greenfield development project which commenced in late 2024, and a key milestone for Dataprana’s newly expanded infrastructure division. From land and power acquisition to design, permitting, and construction management, the project highlights the company’s end-to-end execution capabilities in building large-scale, load-intensive digital infrastructure in strategic US locations, such as Texas.

“The completion of the La Marque project is not only a significant milestone for Dataprana, it’s a blueprint for what’s to come. This facility embodies our expertise in delivering reliable, future-ready data center solutions from the ground up. We’re proud to set a new standard for digital asset mining in the United States and look forward to developing several similar projects in the near future.”

— Arseniy Grusha, CEO and Co-Founder of Dataprana

The company recently announced a joint venture agreement to co-develop a new AI-focused data center, further expanding Dataprana’s infrastructure portfolio and advancing its mission to provide competitive solutions across emerging compute-heavy industries.

The La Marque facility is currently at full capacity—for current hosting availability and offers at other Dataprana facilities across the US, inquiries may be directed to info@dataprana.io .

For more information about Dataprana’s infrastructure capabilities and upcoming projects, visit: https://dataprana.io/infrastructure .

About Dataprana

Dataprana is a data center developer and operator specializing in digital asset mining solutions, and the construction and management of high-performance data centers. With a focus on efficiency, innovation, and strategic site development, Dataprana delivers scalable solutions for a range of digital infrastructure needs.

