Morphoceuticals Announces Roger Pomerantz, MD, as Chairman of its Board of Directors

MEDFORD, Mass., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Morphoceuticals Inc., a TechBio company pioneering AI-guided electroceuticals for tissue repair and organ regeneration, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Roger Pomerantz, MD, as Chairman of its Board of Directors. Pomerantz joins as an independent director. The company is advancing a novel technology platform, based on the first ever atlas of the bioelectrome - the electrical networks by which cells communicate throughout the body, powered by the movement of ions creating voltage patterns. These electrical networks enable cells to work together to take shape into tissues and organs and allow for previously unexplored therapeutic strategies based on tissue repair and organ regeneration.

Pomerantz has led the development of 14 large and small molecule therapies, and a breakthrough microbiome therapeutic, that have all won FDA approval. He currently serves on the Boards of Directors for multiple life sciences companies, including Enlivex Therapeutics, Indaptus Therapeutics, 1E Therapeutics and CollPlant. He was the President, CEO and Chairman of Seres Therapeutics, the first publicly traded microbiome therapeutics company. Pomerantz held senior roles at multiple pharmaceutical companies, including as the Global Head of Infectious Disease at Johnson & Johnson and Head of Licensing and Acquisitions at Merck. He holds a BA in Biochemistry and an MD, both from The Johns Hopkins University.

“Morphoceuticals is building a platform that has the potential to transform human health,” said Pomerantz. “I am proud to become the Chairman of its Board of Directors and collaborate with a first-rate team toward development of a tool with such enormous power.”

“It is a great honor to bring Roger into our company as we near completion of the toolkit necessary to build the first ever atlas of the bioelectrome,” said Jim Jenson, PhD, CEO of Morphoceuticals. “With his expert guidance, and the extraordinary foundation laid by Drs. Michael Levin and David Kaplan, we can harness the power of non-neural bioelectric circuits that guide re-growth in the body into a platform technology that can address some of the most intractable healthcare challenges.”

Morphoceuticals is building on the groundbreaking work of its co-founders, Michael Levin, Vannevar Bush Professor of Biology in the School of Arts and Sciences, and David Kaplan, Stern Family Endowed Professor of Engineering in the School of Engineering, both of Tufts University, who successfully demonstrated limb regeneration in an African clawed frog, becoming the first to achieve functional limb regeneration in an adult animal of a species that does not naturally regenerate complex limbs in adulthood.

The company has secured more than $15 million in seed financings, initially led by Juvenescence and Prime Movers Lab.

