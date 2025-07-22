Capital City Bank Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) today reported net income attributable to common shareowners of $15.0 million, or $0.88 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $16.9 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2025, and $14.2 million, or $0.83 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2024.

QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS (2nd Quarter 2025 versus 1st Quarter 2025)

Income Statement

  • Tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025
    • Net interest margin increased eight basis points to 4.30% (earning asset yield increased by six basis points and cost of funds decreased two basis points to 82 basis points)
  • Provision for credit losses decreased by $0.1 million to $0.6 million for the second quarter - net loan charge-offs were comparable to the first quarter of 2025 at nine basis points (annualized) of average loans – allowance coverage ratio increased to 1.13% at June 30, 2025
  • Noninterest income increased by $0.1 million, or 0.5%, reflecting higher deposit and bankcard fees as well as mortgage fees partially offset by lower wealth management fees
  • Noninterest expense increased by $3.8 million, or 9.9%, primarily due to a $3.9 million net gain from the sale of our operations center building (reflected in other expense) in the first quarter of 2025

Balance Sheet

  • Loan balances decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5% (average), and decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1% (end of period)
  • Deposit balances increased by $15.2 million, or 0.4% (average), and decreased by $79.0 million, or 2.1% (end of period) due to the seasonal decrease in our public fund balances
    • Noninterest bearing deposits averaged 36.5% of total deposits for the second quarter and 36.2% for the year
  • Tangible book value per diluted share (non-GAAP financial measure) increased by $0.78, or 3.2%

“Capital City delivered another strong quarter, highlighted by sustained revenue growth and continued credit strength,” said William G. Smith, Jr, Capital City Bank Group Chairman and CEO. “Our second quarter results reflect a 3.9% increase in net interest income and an 8 basis point expansion in the net interest margin to 4.30%. Tangible book value per share increased by 3.2%, and we further strengthened our capital position, with our tangible capital ratio increasing to 10.1%. We remain focused on executing strategies that drive consistent, profitable growth, supported by a fortress balance sheet that provides resilience and strategic flexibility.”                          

Discussion of Operating Results

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Tax-equivalent net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $43.2 million compared to $41.6 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $39.3 million for the second quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was driven by a $0.9 million increase in investment securities income and a $0.4 million increase in overnight funds income. One additional calendar day in the second quarter of 2025 contributed to the increase. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the increase was primarily due to a $2.7 million increase in investment securities income and a $1.2 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income for both prior period comparisons. Further, the decrease in deposit interest expense from the prior year period reflected the gradual decrease in our deposit rates, as short term rates began declining in the second half of 2024.

For the first six months of 2025, tax-equivalent net interest income totaled $84.8 million compared to $77.8 million for the same period of 2024 with the increase primarily attributable to a $4.2 million increase in investment securities income, a $1.9 million increase in overnight funds income, and a $1.4 million decrease in deposit interest expense. New investment purchases at higher yields drove the increase in investment securities income. Higher average deposit balances contributed to the increase in overnight funds income. The decrease in deposit interest expense reflected the aforementioned decrease in our deposit rates.

Our net interest margin for the second quarter of 2025 was 4.30%, an increase of eight basis points over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of 28 basis points over the second quarter of 2024. For the month of June 2025, our net interest margin was 4.36%. For the first six months of 2025, our net interest margin increased by 25 basis points to 4.26% compared to the same period of 2024. The increase in net interest margin over all prior periods reflected a higher yield in the investment portfolio driven by new purchases at higher yields. Lower deposit cost also contributed to the improvement over both prior year periods. For the second quarter of 2025, our cost of funds was 82 basis points, a decrease of two basis points from the first quarter of 2025 and a 15-basis point decrease from the second quarter of 2024. Our cost of deposits (including noninterest bearing accounts) was 81 basis points, 82 basis points, and 95 basis points, respectively, for the same periods.

Provision for Credit Losses

We recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $0.8 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we recorded a provision expense for credit losses of $1.4 million compared to $2.1 million for the first six months of 2024. Activity within the components of the provision (loans held for investment (“HFI”) and unfunded loan commitments) for each reported period is provided in the table on page 14. We discuss the various factors that impacted our provision expense for Loans HFI in further detail below under the heading Allowance for Credit Losses.

Noninterest Income and Noninterest Expense

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $20.0 million compared to $19.9 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $19.6 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $0.1 million, or 0.5%, increase over the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to a $0.4 million increase in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.3 million increase in deposit fees, partially offset by a $0.6 million decrease in wealth management fees. The increase in mortgage revenues was driven by an increase in production volume. Fee adjustments made late in the second quarter of 2025 led to the increase in deposit fees. The decrease in wealth management fees was attributable to a decrease in insurance commission revenue. Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $0.4 million, or 2.1%, increase was primarily due to a $0.8 million increase in wealth management fees, partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in mortgage banking revenues and a $0.1 million decrease in other income. The increase in wealth management fees reflected a $0.5 million increase in trust fees and a $0.4 million increase in retail brokerage fees, partially offset by a $0.1 million decrease in insurance commission revenue. A combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025 drove the improvement in trust and retail brokerage fees.

For the first six months of 2025, noninterest income totaled $39.9 million compared to $37.7 million for the same period of 2024, primarily attributable to a $1.8 million increase in wealth management fees and a $0.7 million increase in mortgage banking revenues that was partially offset by a $0.2 million decrease in deposit fees. The increase in wealth management fees reflected increases in retail brokerage fees of $1.0 million, trust fees of $0.7 million, and insurance commission revenue of $0.1 million. The increases in retail brokerage and trust fees were attributable to a combination of new business, higher account valuations, and fee increases implemented in early 2025. The increase in mortgage banking revenues was due to a higher gain on sale margin.   

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $42.5 million compared to $38.7 million for the first quarter of 2025 and $40.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. The $3.8 million, or 9.9%, increase over the first quarter of 2025, reflected a $3.3 million increase in other expense, a $0.3 million increase in occupancy expense, and a $0.2 million increase in compensation expense. The increase in other expense was driven by a $4.5 million increase in other real estate expense which reflected lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, primarily the sale of our operations center building in the first quarter of 2025, partially offset by a $0.5 million decrease in charitable contribution expense and a $0.6 million decrease in miscellaneous expense. The slight increase in occupancy expense was due to higher software maintenance agreement expense and maintenance/repairs for buildings and furniture/fixtures. The slight increase in compensation expense reflected a $0.1 million increase in salary expense and a $0.1 million increase in associate benefit expense.   Compared to the second quarter of 2024, the $2.1 million, or 5.2%, increase was primarily due to a $2.1 million increase in compensation expense which reflected a $1.3 million increase in salary expense and a $0.8 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $0.9 million and base salaries of $0.4 million (merit based). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a $0.6 million increase in associate insurance expense and a $0.2 million increase in stock compensation expense.

For the first six months of 2025, noninterest expense totaled $81.2 million compared to $80.6 million for the same period of 2024 with the $0.6 million, or 0.8%, increase due to a $3.9 million increase in compensation expense that was partially offset by a $3.2 million decrease in other expense and a $0.1 million decrease in occupancy expense. The increase in compensation was due to a $2.5 million increase in salary expense and a $1.4 million increase in associate benefit expense. The increase in salary expense was primarily due to increases in incentive plan expense of $1.2 million, base salaries of $0.9 million (merit based), and commissions of $0.7 million (retail brokerage and mortgage). The increase in associate benefit expense was attributable to a higher cost for associate insurance. The decrease in other expense was primarily due to a $4.5 million decrease in other real estate expense due to lower gains from the sale of banking facilities, and a $1.0 million decrease in miscellaneous expense (non-service component of pension expense), partially offset by increases in processing expense of $1.1 million (outsource of core processing system), charitable contribution expense of $0.7 million, and professional fees of $0.5 million.

Income Taxes

We realized income tax expense of $5.0 million (effective rate of 24.9%) for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $5.1 million (effective rate of 23.3%) for the first quarter of 2025 and $3.2 million (effective rate of 18.5%) for the second quarter of 2024. For the first six months of 2025, we realized income tax expense of $10.1 million (effective rate of 24.1%) compared to $6.7 million (effective rate of 20.6%) for the same period of 2024. A lower level of tax benefit accrued from a solar tax credit equity fund drove the increase in our effective tax rate for all prior period comparisons. Absent discrete items or new tax credit investments, we expect our annual effective tax rate to approximate 24% for 2025.

Discussion of Financial Condition

Earning Assets

Average earning assets totaled $4.032 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $38.1 million, or 1.0%, over the first quarter of 2025, and an increase of $110.1 million, or 2.8%, over the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase over both prior periods was driven by higher average deposit balances (see below – Deposits). Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $27.8 million increase in overnight funds and a $25.7 million increase in investment securities that was partially offset by a $13.3 million decrease in loans HFI and a $2.1 million decrease in loans held for sale (“HFS”). Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the change in the earning asset mix reflected a $92.8 million increase in investment securities and a $50.5 million increase in overnight funds sold partially offset by a $24.8 million decrease in loans HFI and a $8.4 million decrease in loans HFS.

Average loans HFI decreased by $13.3 million, or 0.5%, from the first quarter of 2025 and decreased by $24.8 million, or 0.9%, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decrease was due to decreases in construction loans of $24.6 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $1.9 million, and commercial loans of $3.4 million, partially offset by increases to residential real estate loans of $10.2 million, commercial real estate loans of $2.1 million, and home equity loans of $4.1 million. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, the decline was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $33.2 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $4.0 million, partially offset by increases in home equity loans of $10.8 million, residential real estate loans of $9.9 million, and commercial real estate loans of $1.9 million.

Loans HFI at June 30, 2025 decreased by $29.3 million, or 1.1%, from March 31, 2025 and decreased by $20.1 million, or 0.8%, from December 31, 2024. Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the decline was primarily due to decreases in construction loans of $18.2 million, consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $8.7 million, commercial loans of $4.4 million, and commercial real estate loans of $4.4 million, partially offset by increases in residential real estate loans of $5.8 million and home equity loans of $2.2 million. Compared to December 31, 2024, the decrease was primarily attributable to decreases in construction loans of $45.9 million, commercial loans of $9.2 million, and consumer loans (primarily indirect auto) of $2.0 million, partially offset by increases in commercial real estate loans of $23.4 million, residential real estate loans of $17.9 million, and home equity loans of $8.1 million.

Allowance for Credit Losses

At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses for loans HFI totaled $29.9 million compared to $29.7 million at March 31, 2025 and $29.3 million at December 31, 2024. Activity within the allowance is provided on Page 14. The slight increase in the allowance over March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024 was primarily attributable to qualitative factor adjustments that were partially offset by lower loan balances. Net loan charge-offs for both the second quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2025 were comparable at nine basis points of average loans. At June 30, 2025, the allowance represented 1.13% of loans HFI compared to 1.12% at March 31, 2025, and 1.10% at December 31, 2024.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets (nonaccrual loans and other real estate) totaled $6.6 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.4 million at March 31, 2025 and $6.7 million at December 31, 2024. At June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets was 0.15%, compared to 0.10% at March 31, 2025 and 0.15% at December 31, 2024. Nonaccrual loans totaled $6.4 million at June 30, 2025, a $2.2 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $0.1 million increase over December 31, 2024 with the increase over the first quarter of 2025 primarily attributable to two home equity loans totaling $1.8 million. Classified loans totaled $28.6 million at June 30, 2025, a $9.4 million increase over March 31, 2025 and a $8.7 million increase over December 31, 2024. The increase over the prior periods was primarily due to the downgrade of four residential real estate loans totaling $4.2 million and two commercial real estate loans totaling $4.3 million.

Deposits

Average total deposits were $3.681 billion for the second quarter of 2025, an increase of $15.2 million, or 0.4%, over the first quarter of 2025 and an increase of $80.3 million, or 2.2%, over the fourth quarter of 2024.   Compared to the first quarter of 2025, the increase was attributable to higher core deposit balances (primarily noninterest bearing checking and money market), partially offset by a decline in public funds balances (primarily NOW accounts) due to the seasonal reduction in those balances. The increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 reflected strong growth in core deposit balances and a seasonal increase in public funds balances (primarily NOW) which are received/deposited by those clients starting in December and peak on average in the first quarter.

At June 30, 2025, total deposits were $3.705 billion, a decrease of $79.0 million, or 2.1%, from March 31, 2025, and an increase of $32.9 million, or 0.9%, over December 31, 2024. The decrease from March 31, 2025 was primarily due to a seasonal decline in public funds balances, (primarily money market and noninterest bearing). The increase over December 31, 2024 reflected higher core deposit balances, primarily noninterest bearing accounts. Public funds totaled $596.6 million at June 30, 2025, $648.0 million at March 31, 2025, and $660.9 million at December 31, 2024.

Liquidity

We maintained an average net overnight funds (i.e., deposits with banks plus FED funds sold less FED funds purchased) sold position of $348.8 million in the second quarter of 2025 compared to $320.9 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $298.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Compared to both prior periods, the increase reflected higher average deposits and lower average loans.

At June 30, 2025, we had the ability to generate approximately $1.603 billion (excludes overnight funds position of $395 million) in additional liquidity through various sources including various federal funds purchased lines, Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings, the Federal Reserve Discount Window, and brokered deposits.

We also view our investment portfolio as a liquidity source, as we have the option to pledge securities in our portfolio as collateral for borrowings or deposits and/or to sell selected securities in our portfolio. Our portfolio consists of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury, U.S. governmental agencies, municipal governments, and corporate entities. At June 30, 2025, the weighted-average maturity and duration of our portfolio were 2.66 years and 2.14 years, respectively, and the available-for-sale portfolio had a net unrealized after-tax loss of $13.4 million.

Capital

Shareowners’ equity was $526.4 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $512.6 million at March 31, 2025 and $495.3 million at December 31, 2024. For the first six months of 2025, shareowners’ equity was positively impacted by net income attributable to shareowners of $31.9 million, a net $5.5 million decrease in the accumulated other comprehensive loss, the issuance of common stock of $2.8 million, and stock compensation accretion of $0.9 million. The net favorable change in accumulated other comprehensive loss reflected a $6.4 million decrease in the investment securities loss that was partially offset by a $0.9 million decrease in the fair value of the interest rate swap related to subordinated debt. Shareowners’ equity was reduced by common stock dividends of $8.2 million ($0.48 per share) and net adjustments totaling $1.8 million related to transactions under our stock compensation plans.

At June 30, 2025, our total risk-based capital ratio was 19.60% compared to 19.20% at March 31, 2025 and 18.64% at December 31, 2024. Our common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 16.81%, 16.08%, and 15.54%, respectively, on these dates. Our leverage ratio was 11.14%, 11.17%, and 11.05%, respectively, on these dates. At June 30, 2025, all our regulatory capital ratios exceeded the thresholds to be designated as “well-capitalized” under the Basel III capital standards. Further, our tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP financial measure) was 10.09% at June 30, 2025 compared to 9.61% and 9.51% at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. If the unrealized loss for held-to-maturity securities of $9.9 million (after-tax) was recognized in accumulated other comprehensive loss, our adjusted tangible capital ratio would be 9.86%.

About Capital City Bank Group, Inc.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCBG) is one of the largest publicly traded financial holding companies headquartered in Florida and has approximately $4.4 billion in assets. We provide a full range of banking services, including traditional deposit and credit services, mortgage banking, asset management, trust, merchant services, bankcards, securities brokerage services, and financial advisory services, including the sale of life insurance, risk management and asset protection services. Our bank subsidiary, Capital City Bank, was founded in 1895 and now has 62 banking offices and 107 ATMs/ITMs in Florida, Georgia and Alabama. For more information about Capital City Bank Group, Inc., visit https://www.ccbg.com/.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Forward-looking statements in this Press Release are based on current plans and expectations that are subject to uncertainties and risks, which could cause our future results to differ materially. The words “may,” “could,” “should,” “would,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “target,” “vision,” “goal,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause our actual results to differ: the effects of and changes in trade and monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including the interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; local, regional, national, and international economic conditions and the impact they may have on us and our clients and our assessment of that impact; the costs and effects of legal and regulatory developments, the outcomes of legal proceedings or regulatory or other governmental inquiries, the results of regulatory examinations or reviews and the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the effect of changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities, and insurance) and their application with which we and our subsidiaries must comply; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies, as well as other accounting standard setters; the accuracy of our financial statement estimates and assumptions; changes in the financial performance and/or condition of our borrowers; changes in the mix of loan geographies, sectors and types or the level of non-performing assets and charge-offs; changes in estimates of future credit loss reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; changes in our liquidity position; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services and perceived overall value of these products and services by users; changes in consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; greater than expected costs or difficulties related to the integration of new products and lines of business; technological changes; the costs and effects of cyber incidents or other failures, interruptions, or security breaches of our systems or those of our customers or third-party providers; acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses; impairment of our goodwill or other intangible assets; changes in the reliability of our vendors, internal control systems, or information systems; our ability to increase market share and control expenses; our ability to attract and retain qualified employees; changes in our organization, compensation, and benefit plans; the soundness of other financial institutions; volatility and disruption in national and international financial and commodity markets; changes in the competitive environment in our markets and among banking organizations and other financial service providers; government intervention in the U.S. financial system; the effects of natural disasters (including hurricanes), widespread health emergencies (including pandemics), military conflict, terrorism, civil unrest, climate change or other geopolitical events; our ability to declare and pay dividends; structural changes in the markets for origination, sale and servicing of residential mortgages; any inability to implement and maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and/or disclosure control; negative publicity and the impact on our reputation; and the limited trading activity and concentration of ownership of our common stock. Additional factors can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at the SEC’s internet site (https://www.sec.gov). Forward-looking statements in this Press Release speak only as of the date of the Press Release, and we assume no obligation to update forward-looking statements or the reasons why actual results could differ, except as may be required by law.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Unaudited

We present a tangible common equity ratio and a tangible book value per diluted share that removes the effect of goodwill and other intangibles resulting from merger and acquisition activity. We believe these measures are useful to investors because they allow investors to more easily compare our capital adequacy to other companies in the industry. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered alternatives to GAAP-basis financial statements and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these non-GAAP measures or similar measures differently.

The GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliations are provided below.

(Dollars in Thousands, except per share data)Jun 30, 2025Mar 31, 2025Dec 31, 2024Sep 30, 2024Jun 30, 2024
Shareowners' Equity (GAAP) $526,423$512,575$495,317 476,499$460,999
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  92,693 92,733 92,773 92,813 92,853
Tangible Shareowners' Equity (non-GAAP)A 433,730 419,842 402,544 383,686 368,146
Total Assets (GAAP)  4,391,753 4,461,233 4,324,932 4,225,316 4,225,695
Less: Goodwill and Other Intangibles (GAAP)  92,693 92,733 92,773 92,813 92,853
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)B$4,299,060$4,368,500$4,232,159 4,132,503$4,132,842
Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP)A/B 10.09% 9.61% 9.51% 9.28% 8.91%
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding (GAAP)C 17,097,986 17,072,330 17,018,122 16,980,686 16,970,228
Tangible Book Value per Diluted Share (non-GAAP)A/C$25.37$24.59$23.65 22.60$21.69
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.           
EARNINGS HIGHLIGHTS           
Unaudited           
            
  Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Jun 30, 2025 Mar 31, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 Jun 30, 2025 Jun 30, 2024 
EARNINGS           
Net Income Attributable to Common Shareowners$15,044$16,858$14,150$31,902$26,707 
Diluted Net Income Per Share$0.88$0.99$0.83$1.87$1.57 
PERFORMANCE           
Return on Average Assets (annualized) 1.38%1.58%1.33%1.48%1.27%
Return on Average Equity (annualized) 11.44 13.32 12.23 12.36 11.66 
Net Interest Margin 4.30 4.22 4.02 4.26 4.01 
Noninterest Income as % of Operating Revenue 31.67 32.39 33.30 32.03 32.69 
Efficiency Ratio 67.26%62.93%68.61%65.13%69.81%
CAPITAL ADEQUACY           
Tier 1 Capital 18.38%18.01%16.31%18.38%16.31%
Total Capital 19.60 19.20 17.50 19.60 17.50 
Leverage 11.14 11.17 10.51 11.14 10.51 
Common Equity Tier 1 16.81 16.08 14.44 16.81 14.44 
Tangible Common Equity(1) 10.09 9.61 8.91 10.09 8.91 
Equity to Assets 11.99%11.49%10.91%11.99%10.91%
ASSET QUALITY           
Allowance as % of Non-Performing Loans 463.01%692.10%529.79%463.01%529.79%
Allowance as a % of Loans HFI 1.13 1.12 1.09 1.13 1.09 
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans HFI 0.09 0.09 0.18 0.09 0.20 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Loans HFI and OREO 0.25 0.17 0.23 0.25 0.23 
Nonperforming Assets as % of Total Assets 0.15%0.10%0.15%0.15%0.15%
STOCK PERFORMANCE           
High$39.82$38.27$28.58$39.82$31.34 
Low 32.38 33.00 25.45 32.38 25.45 
Close$39.35$35.96$28.44$39.35$28.44 
Average Daily Trading Volume 27,397 24,486 29,861 25,988 30,433 
            
(1)Tangible common equity ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.    
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.          
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION      
Unaudited          
           
 2025 2024
(Dollars in thousands)Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter
ASSETS          
Cash and Due From Banks$78,485 $78,521 $70,543 $83,431 $75,304 
Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 394,917  446,042  321,311  261,779  272,675 
Total Cash and Cash Equivalents 473,402  524,563  391,854  345,210  347,979 
           
Investment Securities Available for Sale 533,457  461,224  403,345  336,187  310,941 
Investment Securities Held to Maturity 462,599  517,176  567,155  561,480  582,984 
Other Equity Securities 3,242  2,315  2,399  6,976  2,537 
Total Investment Securities 999,298  980,715  972,899  904,643  896,462 
           
Loans Held for Sale ("HFS"): 19,181  21,441  28,672  31,251  24,022 
           
Loans Held for Investment ("HFI"):          
Commercial, Financial, & Agricultural 180,008  184,393  189,208  194,625  204,990 
Real Estate - Construction 174,115  192,282  219,994  218,899  200,754 
Real Estate - Commercial 802,504  806,942  779,095  819,955  823,122 
Real Estate - Residential 1,046,368  1,040,594  1,028,498  1,023,485  1,012,541 
Real Estate - Home Equity 228,201  225,987  220,064  210,988  211,126 
Consumer 197,483  206,191  199,479  213,305  234,212 
Other Loans 1,552  3,227  14,006  461  2,286 
Overdrafts 1,259  1,154  1,206  1,378  1,192 
Total Loans Held for Investment 2,631,490  2,660,770  2,651,550  2,683,096  2,690,223 
Allowance for Credit Losses (29,862) (29,734) (29,251) (29,836) (29,219)
Loans Held for Investment, Net 2,601,628  2,631,036  2,622,299  2,653,260  2,661,004 
           
Premises and Equipment, Net 79,906  80,043  81,952  81,876  81,414 
Goodwill and Other Intangibles 92,693  92,733  92,773  92,813  92,853 
Other Real Estate Owned 132  132  367  650  650 
Other Assets 125,513  130,570  134,116  115,613  121,311 
Total Other Assets 298,244  303,478  309,208  290,952  296,228 
Total Assets$4,391,753 $4,461,233 $4,324,932 $4,225,316 $4,225,695 
LIABILITIES          
Deposits:          
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,332,080 $1,363,739 $1,306,254 $1,330,715 $1,343,606 
NOW Accounts 1,284,137  1,292,654  1,285,281  1,174,585  1,177,180 
Money Market Accounts 408,666  445,999  404,396  401,272  413,594 
Savings Accounts 504,331  511,265  506,766  507,604  514,560 
Certificates of Deposit 175,639  170,233  169,280  164,901  159,624 
Total Deposits 3,704,853  3,783,890  3,671,977  3,579,077  3,608,564 
           
Repurchase Agreements 21,800  22,799  26,240  29,339  22,463 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 12,741  14,401  2,064  7,929  3,307 
Subordinated Notes Payable 42,582  52,887  52,887  52,887  52,887 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 680  794  794  794  1,009 
Other Liabilities 82,674  73,887  75,653  71,974  69,987 
Total Liabilities 3,865,330  3,948,658  3,829,615  3,742,000  3,758,217 
           
Temporary Equity -  -  -  6,817  6,479 
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY          
Common Stock 171  171  170  169  169 
Additional Paid-In Capital 39,527  38,576  37,684  36,070  35,547 
Retained Earnings 487,665  476,715  463,949  454,342  445,959 
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net of Tax (940) (2,887) (6,486) (14,082) (20,676)
Total Shareowners' Equity 526,423  512,575  495,317  476,499  460,999 
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,391,753 $4,461,233 $4,324,932 $4,225,316 $4,225,695 
OTHER BALANCE SHEET DATA          
Earning Assets$4,044,886 $4,108,969 $3,974,431 $3,880,769 $3,883,382 
Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,450,576  2,511,032  2,447,708  2,339,311  2,344,624 
Book Value Per Diluted Share$30.79 $30.02 $29.11 $28.06 $27.17 
Tangible Book Value Per Diluted Share(1) 25.37  24.59  23.65  22.60  21.69 
Actual Basic Shares Outstanding 17,066  17,055  16,975  16,944  16,942 
Actual Diluted Shares Outstanding 17,098  17,072  17,018  16,981  16,970 
(1)Tangible book value per diluted share is a non-GAAP financial measure. For additional information, including a reconciliation to GAAP, refer to Page 10.
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.              
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS           
Unaudited              
               
  2025 2024 Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter 2025 2024
INTEREST INCOME              
Loans, including Fees$40,872$40,478$41,453 $41,659$41,138$81,350$81,821
Investment Securities 6,678 5,808 4,694  4,155 4,004 12,486 8,248
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 3,909 3,496 3,596  3,514 3,624 7,405 5,517
Total Interest Income 51,459 49,782 49,743  49,328 48,766 101,241 95,586
INTEREST EXPENSE              
Deposits 7,405 7,383 7,766  8,223 8,579 14,788 16,173
Repurchase Agreements 156 164 199  221 217 320 418
Other Short-Term Borrowings 179 117 83  52 68 296 107
Subordinated Notes Payable 530 560 581  610 630 1,090 1,258
Other Long-Term Borrowings 5 11 11  11 3 16 6
Total Interest Expense 8,275 8,235 8,640  9,117 9,497 16,510 17,962
Net Interest Income 43,184 41,547 41,103  40,211 39,269 84,731 77,624
Provision for Credit Losses 620 768 701  1,206 1,204 1,388 2,124
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses 42,564 40,779 40,402  39,005 38,065 83,343 75,500
NONINTEREST INCOME              
Deposit Fees 5,320 5,061 5,207  5,512 5,377 10,381 10,627
Bank Card Fees 3,774 3,514 3,697  3,624 3,766 7,288 7,386
Wealth Management Fees 5,206 5,763 5,222  4,770 4,439 10,969 9,121
Mortgage Banking Revenues 4,190 3,820 3,118  3,966 4,381 8,010 7,259
Other 1,524 1,749 1,516  1,641 1,643 3,273 3,310
Total Noninterest Income 20,014 19,907 18,760  19,513 19,606 39,921 37,703
NONINTEREST EXPENSE              
Compensation 26,490 26,248 26,108  25,800 24,406 52,738 48,813
Occupancy, Net 7,071 6,793 6,893  7,098 6,997 13,864 13,991
Other 8,977 5,660 8,781  10,023 9,038 14,637 17,808
Total Noninterest Expense 42,538 38,701 41,782  42,921 40,441 81,239 80,612
OPERATING PROFIT 20,040 21,985 17,380  15,597 17,230 42,025 32,591
Income Tax Expense 4,996 5,127 4,219  2,980 3,189 10,123 6,725
Net Income 15,044 16,858 13,161  12,617 14,041 31,902 25,866
Pre-Tax (Income) Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interest - - (71) 501 109 - 841
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO
COMMON SHAREOWNERS		$15,044$16,858$13,090 $13,118$14,150$31,902$26,707
PER COMMON SHARE              
Basic Net Income$0.88$0.99$0.77 $0.77$0.84$1.87$1.58
Diluted Net Income 0.88 0.99 0.77  0.77 0.83 1.87 1.57
Cash Dividend$0.24$0.24$0.23 $0.23$0.21$0.48$0.42
AVERAGE SHARES              
Basic 17,056 17,027 16,946  16,943 16,931 17,042 16,941
Diluted 17,088 17,044 16,990  16,979 16,960 17,067 16,964
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.              
ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ("ACL")            
AND CREDIT QUALITY              
Unaudited              
               
  2025  2024  Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Second Quarter First Quarter Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter 2025  2024 
ACL - HELD FOR INVESTMENT LOANS              
Balance at Beginning of Period$29,734 $29,251 $29,836 $29,219 $29,329 $29,251 $29,941 
Transfer from Other (Assets) Liabilities -  -  -  -  -  -  (50)
Provision for Credit Losses 718  1,083  1,085  1,879  1,129  1,801  2,061 
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) 590  600  1,670  1,262  1,239  1,190  2,733 
Balance at End of Period$29,862 $29,734 $29,251 $29,836 $29,219 $29,862 $29,219 
As a % of Loans HFI 1.13% 1.12% 1.10% 1.11% 1.09% 1.13% 1.09%
As a % of Nonperforming Loans 463.01% 692.10% 464.14% 452.64% 529.79% 463.01% 529.79%
ACL - UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS              
Balance at Beginning of Period 1,832 $2,155 $2,522 $3,139 $3,121 $2,155 $3,191 
Provision for Credit Losses (94) (323) (367) (617) 18  (417) (52)
Balance at End of Period(1) 1,738  1,832  2,155  2,522  3,139  1,738  3,139 
ACL - DEBT SECURITIES              
Provision for Credit Losses$(4)$8 $(17)$(56)$57 $4 $115 
CHARGE-OFFS              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$74 $168 $499 $331 $400 $242 $682 
Real Estate - Construction -  -  47  -  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Commercial -  -  -  3  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Residential 49  8  44  -  -  57  17 
Real Estate - Home Equity 24  -  33  23  -  24  76 
Consumer 914  865  1,307  1,315  1,061  1,779  2,611 
Overdrafts 437  570  574  611  571  1,007  1,209 
Total Charge-Offs$1,498 $1,611 $2,504 $2,283 $2,032 $3,109 $4,595 
RECOVERIES              
Commercial, Financial and Agricultural$117 $75 $103 $176 $59 $192 $100 
Real Estate - Construction -  -  3  -  -  -  - 
Real Estate - Commercial 6  3  33  5  19  9  223 
Real Estate - Residential 65  119  28  88  23  184  60 
Real Estate - Home Equity 42  9  17  59  37  51  61 
Consumer 456  481  352  405  313  937  723 
Overdrafts 222  324  298  288  342  546  695 
Total Recoveries$908 $1,011 $834 $1,021 $793 $1,919 $1,862 
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)$590 $600 $1,670 $1,262 $1,239 $1,190 $2,733 
Net Charge-Offs as a % of Average Loans HFI(2) 0.09% 0.09% 0.25% 0.19% 0.18% 0.09% 0.20%
CREDIT QUALITY              
Nonaccruing Loans$6,449 $4,296 $6,302 $6,592 $5,515     
Other Real Estate Owned 132  132  367  650  650     
Total Nonperforming Assets ("NPAs")$6,581 $4,428 $6,669 $7,242 $6,165     
               
Past Due Loans 30-89 Days$4,523 $3,735 $4,311 $9,388 $5,672     
Classified Loans 28,623  19,194  19,896  25,501  25,566     
               
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Loans HFI 0.25% 0.16% 0.24% 0.25% 0.21%    
NPAs as a % of Loans HFI and Other Real Estate 0.25% 0.17% 0.25% 0.27% 0.23%    
NPAs as a % of Total Assets 0.15% 0.10% 0.15% 0.17% 0.15%    
               
(1)Recorded in other liabilities              
(2)Annualized              
 


CAPITAL CITY BANK GROUP, INC.                                            
AVERAGE BALANCE AND INTEREST RATES                                            
Unaudited                                                  
                                                   
  Second Quarter 2025  First Quarter 2025  Fourth Quarter 2024  Third Quarter 2024  Second Quarter 2024   June 2025 YTD  June 2024 YTD 
(Dollars in thousands) Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		   Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		  Average
Balance		 Interest Average
Rate		 
ASSETS:                                                  
Loans Held for Sale$22,668 $475 8.40%$24,726 $490 8.04%$31,047 $976 7.89%$24,570  720 7.49%$26,281 $517 5.26% $23,692 $965 8.21%$26,797 $1,080 5.62%
Loans Held for Investment(1) 2,652,572  40,436 6.11  2,665,910  40,029 6.09  2,677,396  40,521 6.07  2,693,533  40,985 6.09  2,726,748  40,683 6.03   2,659,204  80,465 6.10  2,727,688  80,879 5.99 
                                                   
Investment Securities                                                  
Taxable Investment Securities 1,006,514  6,666 2.65  981,485  5,802 2.38  914,353  4,688 2.04  907,610  4,148 1.82  918,989  3,998 1.74   994,068  12,468 2.52  935,658  8,237 1.76 
Tax-Exempt Investment Securities(1) 1,467  17 4.50  845  9 4.32  849  9 4.31  846  10 4.33  843  9 4.36   1,158  26 4.43  850  18 4.35 
                                                   
Total Investment Securities 1,007,981  6,683 2.65  982,330  5,811 2.38  915,202  4,697 2.04  908,456  4,158 1.82  919,832  4,007 1.74   995,226  12,494 2.52  936,508  8,255 1.76 
                                                   
Federal Funds Sold and Interest Bearing Deposits 348,787  3,909 4.49  320,948  3,496 4.42  298,255  3,596 4.80  256,855  3,514 5.44  262,419  3,624 5.56   334,944  7,405 4.46  201,454  5,517 5.51 
                                                   
Total Earning Assets 4,032,008 $51,503 5.12% 3,993,914 $49,826 5.06% 3,921,900 $49,790 5.05% 3,883,414 $49,377 5.06% 3,935,280 $48,831 4.99%  4,013,066 $101,329 5.09% 3,892,447 $95,731 4.94%
                                                   
Cash and Due From Banks 65,761       73,467       73,992       70,994       74,803        69,593       75,283      
Allowance for Credit Losses (30,492)      (30,008)      (30,107)      (29,905)      (29,564)       (30,251)      (29,797)     
Other Assets 302,984       297,660       293,884       291,359       291,669        300,336       293,473      
                                                   
Total Assets$4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669      $4,215,862      $4,272,188       $4,352,744      $4,231,406      
                                                   
LIABILITIES:                                                  
Noninterest Bearing Deposits$1,342,304      $1,317,425      $1,323,556      $1,332,305      $1,346,546       $1,329,933      $1,345,367      
NOW Accounts 1,225,697 $3,750 1.23% 1,249,955 $3,854 1.25% 1,182,073 $3,826 1.29% 1,145,544 $4,087 1.42% 1,207,643 $4,425 1.47%  1,237,759 $7,604 1.24% 1,204,337 $8,922 1.49%
Money Market Accounts 431,774  2,340 2.17  420,059  2,187 2.11  422,615  2,526 2.38  418,625  2,694 2.56  407,387  2,752 2.72   425,949  4,527 2.14  380,489  4,737 2.50 
Savings Accounts 507,950  174 0.14  507,676  176 0.14  504,859  179 0.14  512,098  180 0.14  519,374  176 0.14   507,813  350 0.14  529,374  364 0.14 
Time Deposits 172,982  1,141 2.65  170,367  1,166 2.78  167,321  1,235 2.94  163,462  1,262 3.07  160,078  1,226 3.08   171,682  2,307 2.71  149,203  2,150 2.90 
Total Interest Bearing Deposits 2,338,403  7,405 1.27  2,348,057  7,383 1.28  2,276,868  7,766 1.36  2,239,729  8,223 1.46  2,294,482  8,579 1.50   2,343,203  14,788 1.27  2,263,403  16,173 1.44 
Total Deposits 3,680,707  7,405 0.81  3,665,482  7,383 0.82  3,600,424  7,766 0.86  3,572,034  8,223 0.92  3,641,028  8,579 0.95   3,673,136  14,788 0.81  3,608,770  16,173 0.90 
Repurchase Agreements 22,557  156 2.78  29,821  164 2.23  28,018  199 2.82  27,126  221 3.24  26,999  217 3.24   26,169  320 2.47  26,362  418 3.19 
Other Short-Term Borrowings 10,503  179 6.82  7,437  117 6.39  6,510  83 5.06  2,673  52 7.63  6,592  68 4.16   8,978  296 6.64  5,176  107 4.16 
Subordinated Notes Payable 51,981  530 4.03  52,887  560 4.23  52,887  581 4.30  52,887  610 4.52  52,887  630 4.71   52,432  1,090 4.13  52,887  1,258 4.70 
Other Long-Term Borrowings 792  5 2.41  794  11 5.68  794  11 5.57  795  11 5.55  258  3 4.31   793  16 4.04  270  6 4.56 
Total Interest Bearing Liabilities 2,424,236 $8,275 1.37% 2,438,996 $8,235 1.37% 2,365,077 $8,640 1.45% 2,323,210 $9,117 1.56% 2,381,218 $9,497 1.60%  2,431,575 $16,510 1.37% 2,348,098 $17,962 1.54%
                                                   
Other Liabilities 76,138       65,211       73,130       73,767       72,634        70,705       70,464      
                                                   
Total Liabilities 3,842,678       3,821,632       3,761,763       3,729,282       3,800,398        3,832,213       3,763,929      
Temporary Equity -       -       6,763       6,443       6,493        -       6,821      
                                                   
SHAREOWNERS' EQUITY: 527,583       513,401       491,143       480,137       465,297        520,531       460,656      
                                                   
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareowners' Equity$4,370,261      $4,335,033      $4,259,669      $4,215,862      $4,272,188       $4,352,744      $4,231,406      
                                                   
Interest Rate Spread  $43,228 3.75%  $41,591 3.69%  $41,150 3.59%  $40,260 3.49%  $39,334 3.38%   $84,819 3.72%  $77,769 3.40%
                                                   
Interest Income and Rate Earned(1)   51,503 5.12    49,826 5.06    49,790 5.05    49,377 5.06    48,831 4.99     101,329 5.09    95,731 4.94 
Interest Expense and Rate Paid(2)   8,275 0.82    8,235 0.84    8,640 0.88    9,117 0.93    9,497 0.97     16,510 0.83    17,962 0.93 
                                                   
Net Interest Margin  $43,228 4.30%  $41,591 4.22%  $41,150 4.17%  $40,260 4.12%  $39,334 4.02%   $84,819 4.26%  $77,769 4.01%
                                                   
(1) Interest and average rates are calculated on a tax-equivalent basis using a 21% Federal tax rate.                                 
(2) Rate calculated based on average earning assets.                                      

