S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg), Strategic Fintech Investor, Reports More Than 10% Ownership Position in RYVYL

SAN DIEGO, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) ("RYVYL” or the "Company"), a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions, that recently announced pivoting into strategies that may include crypto-currency custodial services, today announced that S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg) (“S8”) recently reported to the SEC an ownership position of approximately 3.6 million shares of RYVYL common stock, or more than 10% of RYVYL’s outstanding shares of common stock, as of July 21, 2025, making it the Company’s largest stockholder.

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund, a Luxembourg-based alternative investment fund (AIF) that is registered with the CSSF (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier), makes strategic investments in businesses that operate in the Fintech, Regtech, Insurtech and Data Technology industries. RYVYL announced its enhanced business plan including, among other things, crypto-currency custodial services, in a press release on June 16, 2025.

S8’s portfolio includes companies with established operations in the UK and EU as well as payment processing tools for direct digital asset payments. RYVYL has existing operations in North America and is pursuing strategic opportunities, including plans to initiate a digital asset acquisition strategy. The Company and S8 have had initial discussions and are exploring ways to work together.

About S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg)

S8 Global Fintech & Regtech Fund (Luxembourg), with full ownership of UK and EU regulated payment institutions, including My EU Pay Ltd., Cublox Ltd., and ValorPay, UAB, focuses on innovative sectors where technology transforms financial services and operations. This includes Fintech, which leverages technology to improve or automate financial services; Regtech, which applies modern tech to address regulatory and compliance challenges; Insuretech, which modernizes the creation, delivery, and management of insurance products; and Data Technology, which encompasses software tools designed to analyze, process, and extract insights from data. More information can be found here: S8 Fund

About RYVYL

RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business, and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging electronic payment technology for diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection, and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants, and consumers around the globe. www.ryvyl.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current beliefs, assumptions and expectations regarding future events, which in turn are based on information currently available to the Company. Such forward-looking statements include statements that are characterized by future or conditional words such as "may," "will," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," “believe," "estimate" and "continue" or similar words. You should read statements that contain these words carefully because they discuss future expectations and plans, which contain projections of future results of operations or financial condition or state other forward-looking information.

By their nature, forward-looking statements address matters that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A variety of factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors affecting the Company are discussed in detail in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

IR Contact:

David Barnard, Alliance Advisors Investor Relations, 415-433-3777, ryvylinvestor@allianceadvisors.com