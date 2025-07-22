HydroGraph Confirms No Undisclosed Material Information or Change in Operations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the request of CIRO, HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) wishes to confirm that there is no undisclosed material information at this time. The Company’s management is unaware of any material change in its operations or financial condition that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. is a commercial manufacturer of high-purity graphene using a patented detonation synthesis process. The Company supplies graphene materials for use in advanced applications across plastics, coatings, energy storage, and other industrial sectors. HydroGraph’s operations include commercial production in the United States and ongoing R&D collaboration with the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC) in Manchester, U.K.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

