Old National Bancorp Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results and Names New President and COO

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q25 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, diluted EPS of $0.34; $190.9 million and $0.53 on an adjusted1 basis, respectively.


CEO COMMENTARY:

"Old National’s impressive second quarter results were achieved through a strong focus on the fundamentals: Growing our balance sheet, expanding our fee-based businesses, and controlling expenses," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Additionally, with the successful closing of our partnership with Bremer on May 1, 2025, Old National is well-positioned for the remainder of the year, benefiting from a larger balance sheet and a stronger capital position."

"We are thrilled to welcome Tim Burke as Old National's President and Chief Operating Officer," said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. "Tim brings nearly 30 years of extensive banking expertise to this critical role. I am confident that his infectious energy, strong strategic vision, and collaborative leadership approach will ensure that Old National continues to exceed client expectations for years to come, while also working to strengthen the communities we serve."


SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income
  • Net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $190.9 million
  • Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.34; adjusted EPS1 of $0.53
  
Net Interest Income/NIM
  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $521.9 million
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.53%, up 26 basis points ("bps")
  
Operating Performance



  • Pre-provision net revenue1 ("PPNR") of $269.6 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $289.9 million
  • Noninterest expense of $384.8 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $343.6 million
  • Efficiency ratio1 of 55.8%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 50.2%
  
Deposits and Funding
  • Period-end total deposits of $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion
    • Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding deposits assumed from Bremer Financial Corporation ("Bremer")
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps
  
Loans and Credit Quality
  • End-of-period total loans3 of $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion
    • End-of-period loans3 up 3.7% annualized excluding loans acquired from Bremer
  • Provision for credit losses4 ("provision") of $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of current expected credit loss ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense5
  • Net charge-offs of $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans; 21 bps excluding purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans that had an allowance at acquisition
  • 30+ day delinquencies of 0.30% and nonaccrual loans of 1.24% of total loans
 
Return Profile & Capital
  • Return on average tangible common equity1 ("ROATCE") of 12.0%; adjusted ROATCE1 of 18.1%
  • Preliminary regulatory Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets of 10.74%, down 88 bps
  
Notable Items
  • Closing of Bremer partnership on May 1, 2025
  • $75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5
  • $41.2 million of pre-tax merger-related charges
  • $21.0 million of pre-tax pension plan gain6

Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted Includes loans held-for-sale Includes the provision for unfunded commitments Refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required on acquired non-PCD loans, including unfunded loan commitments, through the provision for credit losses Includes a gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan

TIM BURKE TO JOIN OLD NATIONAL AS PRESIDENT AND COO
Timothy M. Burke, Jr. will join Old National Bancorp ("Old National") on July 22, 2025 as President and Chief Operating Officer, assuming the role previously held by Mark Sander who announced his retirement earlier this year. Mr. Burke most recently served as Executive Vice President of the Central Region and Field Enablement for the Commercial Bank for a large Midwestern super-regional bank, where he was responsible for the full range of commercial banking in 12 Midwestern markets including those in Illinois, Indiana and Michigan.

Mr. Burke’s nearly 30-year banking career has centered on serving clients and communities in the Midwest. His prior leadership experience includes roles as Northeast Ohio Market President for the same regional institution, where he was responsible for driving collaboration across all business lines including Retail, Business Banking, Commercial, Private Banking and Mortgage.

“I’m truly thrilled to join a team that’s so deeply committed to relationship banking and making a real impact on our communities,” said Burke. “Old National’s core values and mission strongly align with my personal values, positioning me well to jump into the role, take care of clients and deliver standout products and services consistently across all of our markets.”

As President and COO, Burke will be responsible for guiding the success of Old National’s Commercial, Community and Wealth segments, and Credit and Marketing teams. He and his family will reside in Evansville, Ind., and he will maintain offices in Evansville and Chicago.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS2
Old National Bancorp reported second quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $121.4 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share.

Included in second quarter results were $75.6 million of pre-tax CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments), pre-tax charges of $41.2 million for merger-related expenses, and a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with freezing benefits of the Bremer pension plan. Excluding these items and realized debt securities losses from the current quarter, adjusted net income1 was $190.9 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share.

DEPOSITS AND FUNDING
Growth in core deposits driven by Bremer including public fund and business checking increases partly offset by normal seasonal outflows of retail deposits.

  • Period-end total deposits were $54.4 billion, up $13.3 billion; core deposits up $11.6 billion; includes $11.5 billion of period-end core deposits assumed in the Bremer transaction.
    • Period-end core deposits up 0.8% annualized excluding Bremer.
  • On average, total deposits for the second quarter were $49.8 billion, up $9.3 billion.
  • Granular low-cost deposit franchise; total deposit costs of 193 bps, up 2 bps.
  • A loan to deposit ratio of 88%, combined with existing funding sources, provides strong liquidity.

LOANS
Loan growth driven by Bremer and strong commercial loan production; pipeline increasing.

  • Period-end total loans3 were $48.0 billion, up $11.5 billion; includes $11.2 billion of period end loans acquired in the Bremer transaction.
    • Excluding loans3 acquired in the Bremer transaction, period-end total loans were up 3.7% annualized.
  • Commercial loans, excluding Bremer, grew 4.6% annualized
    • Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $2.3 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $4.8 billion, up approximately 40%.
  • Average total loans in the second quarter were $44.1 billion, an increase of $7.8 billion.

CREDIT QUALITY
Resilient credit quality continues to be a hallmark of Old National.

  • Provision4 expense was $106.8 million; $31.2 million excluding $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5 related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) in the Bremer transaction, consistent with the prior quarter.
  • Net charge-offs were $26.5 million, or 24 bps of average loans, consistent with the prior quarter.
    • Excluding PCD loans that had an allowance for credit losses established at acquisition, net charge-offs to average loans were 21 bps.
  • 30+ day delinquencies as a percentage of loans were 0.30% compared to 0.22%.
  • Nonaccrual loans as a percentage of total loans were 1.24% compared to 1.29%.
  • The allowance for credit losses, including the allowance for credit losses on unfunded loan commitments, stood at $594.7 million, or 1.24% of total loans, compared to $424.0 million, or 1.16% of total loans, reflecting $75.6 million of CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5 related to acquired non-PCD loans (including unfunded loan commitments) and $90.4 million of allowance related to acquired PCD loans.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Higher reflective of larger balance sheet and higher asset yields.

  • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased to $521.9 million compared to $393.0 million, driven by Bremer, loan growth, higher asset yields and more days in the quarter, partly offset by higher funding costs.
  • Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 increased 26 bps to 3.53%.
  • Cost of total deposits was 1.93%, increasing 2 bps and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased 6 bps to 2.52%.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Increase driven by Bremer and organic growth of fee-based businesses.

  • Total noninterest income was $132.5 million, $111.6 million excluding a $21.0 million pre-tax gain associated with the freezing of benefits of the Bremer pension plan, compared to $93.8 million.
  • Excluding the pension plan gain and realized debt securities losses, noninterest income was up 18.8% driven by Bremer revenue as well as higher wealth fees, mortgage fees, and capital markets revenue.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Higher reflective of Bremer, disciplined expense management drives efficiency ratio lower.

  • Noninterest expense was $384.8 million and included $41.2 million of merger-related charges.
  • Excluding merger-related charges, adjusted noninterest expense1 was $343.6 million, compared to $262.6 million, driven primarily by elevated operating costs and additional intangibles amortization, both related to the Bremer transaction.
  • The efficiency ratio1 was 55.8%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio1 was 50.2% compared to 53.7% and 51.8%, respectively.

INCOME TAXES

  • Income tax expense was $30.3 million, resulting in an effective tax rate of 19.5% compared to 20.3%. On an adjusted fully taxable equivalent ("FTE") basis, the effective tax rate was 24.6% compared to 22.5%.
    • The effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2025 was impacted by the Bremer transaction and the first quarter of 2025 was impacted by a $1.2 million benefit for the vesting of employee stock compensation.
  • Income tax expense included $5.8 million of tax credit benefit compared to $5.3 million.

CAPITAL
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • Preliminary total risk-based capital down 109 bps to 12.59% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital down 103 bps to 11.20%, as strong retained earnings were more than offset by the Bremer transaction and loan growth.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 7.26%, down 6.4%.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the fifth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $71 billion of assets and $38 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 25 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2025, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" - an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables at the end of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, return on average tangible common equity, and net income applicable to common shares, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, a pension plan gain, debt securities gains/losses, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger-related charges from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes adjusted pre-provision net revenues may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger-related charges associated with completed and pending acquisitions, separation expense, distribution of excess pension assets expense, and FDIC special assessment expense, as well as adjusted noninterest income, which excludes a pension plan gain and debt securities gains/losses. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense and noninterest income may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This earnings release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”), Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 175 promulgated thereunder, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 3b-6 promulgated thereunder, notwithstanding that such statements are not specifically identified as such. In addition, certain statements may be contained in our future filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in press releases, and in oral and written statements made by us that are not statements of historical fact and constitute forward‐looking statements within the meaning of the Act. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "guidance," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should," "would," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements, including, but not limited to: competition; government legislation, regulations and policies, including trade and tariff policies; the ability of Old National to execute its business plan; unanticipated changes in our liquidity position, including but not limited to changes in our access to sources of liquidity and capital to address our liquidity needs; changes in economic conditions and economic and business uncertainty which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; inflation and governmental responses to inflation, including increasing interest rates; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit, and interest rate risks associated with our business; our ability to successfully manage our credit risk and the sufficiency of our allowance for credit losses; the expected cost savings, synergies and other financial benefits from the merger (the “Merger”) between Old National and Bremer not being realized within the expected time frames and costs or difficulties relating to integration matters being greater than expected; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the Merger; the impact of purchase accounting with respect to the Merger, or any change in the assumptions used regarding the assets acquired and liabilities assumed to determine their fair value and credit marks; the potential impact of future business combinations on our performance and financial condition, including our ability to successfully integrate the businesses, the success of revenue-generating and cost reduction initiatives and the diversion of management’s attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; operational risks or risk management failures by us or critical third parties, including without limitation with respect to data processing, information systems, cybersecurity, technological changes, vendor issues, business interruption, and fraud risks; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations or liabilities; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; the effects of climate change on Old National and its customers, borrowers, or service providers; the impacts of pandemics, epidemics and other infectious disease outbreaks; other matters discussed in this earnings release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and estimates, which although believed to be reasonable, may turn out to be incorrect. Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this earnings release. You are advised to consult further disclosures we may make on related subjects in our filings with the SEC.

Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Income Statement        
Net interest income$514,790 $387,643 $394,180 $391,724 $388,421  $902,433 $744,879 
FTE adjustment1,3 7,063  5,360  5,777  6,144  6,340   12,423  12,593 
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis3 521,853  393,003  399,957  397,868  394,761   914,856  757,472 
Provision for credit losses 106,835  31,403  27,017  28,497  36,214   138,238  55,105 
Noninterest income 132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138  87,271   226,311  164,793 
Noninterest expense 384,766  268,471  276,824  272,283  282,999   653,237  545,316 
Net income available to common shareholders$121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768 $117,196  $262,000 $233,446 
Per Common Share Data        
Weighted average diluted shares 361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331  316,461   340,250  304,207 
EPS, diluted$0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44 $0.37  $0.77 $0.77 
Cash dividends 0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14  0.14   0.28  0.28 
Dividend payout ratio2 41% 32% 30% 32% 38%  36% 36%
Book value$20.12 $19.71 $19.11 $19.20 $18.28  $20.12 $18.28 
Stock price 21.34  21.19  21.71  18.66  17.19   21.34  17.19 
Tangible book value3 12.60  12.54  11.91  11.97  11.05   12.60  11.05 
Performance Ratios        
ROAA 0.77% 1.08% 1.14% 1.08% 0.92%  0.91% 0.95%
ROAE 6.7% 9.1% 9.8% 9.4% 8.2%  7.8% 8.4%
ROATCE3 12.0% 15.0% 16.4% 16.0% 14.1%  13.4% 14.5%
NIM (FTE)3 3.53% 3.27% 3.30% 3.32% 3.33%  3.41% 3.31%
Efficiency ratio3 55.8% 53.7% 54.4% 53.8% 57.2%  54.9% 57.7%
NCOs to average loans 0.24% 0.24% 0.21% 0.19% 0.16%  0.24% 0.15%
ACL on loans to EOP loans 1.18% 1.10% 1.08% 1.05% 1.01%  1.18% 1.01%
ACL4 to EOP loans 1.24% 1.16% 1.14% 1.12% 1.08%  1.24% 1.08%
NPLs to EOP loans 1.24% 1.29% 1.23% 1.22% 0.94%  1.24% 0.94%
Balance Sheet (EOP)        
Total loans$47,902,819 $36,413,944 $36,285,887 $36,400,643 $36,150,513  $47,902,819 $36,150,513 
Total assets 70,979,805  53,877,944  53,552,272  53,602,293  53,119,645   70,979,805  53,119,645 
Total deposits 54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560  40,845,746  39,999,228   54,357,683  39,999,228 
Total borrowed funds 7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537  5,449,096  6,085,204   7,346,098  6,085,204 
Total shareholders' equity 8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350  6,367,298  6,075,072   8,126,387  6,075,072 
Capital Ratios3        
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):        
Tier 1 common equity 10.74% 11.62% 11.38% 11.00% 10.73%  10.74% 10.73%
Tier 1 capital 11.20% 12.23% 11.98% 11.60% 11.33%  11.20% 11.33%
Total capital 12.59% 13.68% 13.37% 12.94% 12.71%  12.59% 12.71%
Leverage ratio (average assets) 9.26% 9.44% 9.21% 9.05% 8.90%  9.26% 8.90%
Equity to assets (averages) 11.38% 12.01% 11.78% 11.60% 11.31%  11.66% 11.31%
TCE to TA 7.26% 7.76% 7.41% 7.44% 6.94%  7.26% 6.94%
Nonfinancial Data        
Full-time equivalent employees 5,313  4,028  4,066  4,105  4,267   5,313  4,267 
Banking centers 351  280  280  280  280   351  280 
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Interest income$824,961 $630,399 $662,082 $679,925 $663,663  $1,455,360 $1,259,644 
Less: interest expense 310,171  242,756  267,902  288,201  275,242   552,927  514,765 
Net interest income 514,790  387,643  394,180  391,724  388,421   902,433  744,879 
Provision for credit losses 106,835  31,403  27,017  28,497  36,214   138,238  55,105 
Net interest income
after provision for credit losses		 407,955  356,240  367,163  363,227  352,207   764,195  689,774 
Wealth and investment services fees 35,817  29,648  30,012  29,117  29,358   65,465  57,662 
Service charges on deposit accounts 23,878  21,156  20,577  20,350  19,350   45,034  37,248 
Debit card and ATM fees 12,922  9,991  10,991  11,362  10,993   22,913  21,047 
Mortgage banking revenue 10,032  6,879  7,026  7,669  7,064   16,911  11,542 
Capital markets income 7,114  4,506  5,244  7,426  4,729   11,620  7,629 
Company-owned life insurance 6,625  5,381  6,499  5,315  5,739   12,006  9,173 
Other income 36,170  16,309  15,539  12,975  10,036   52,479  20,506 
Debt securities gains (losses), net (41) (76) (122) (76) 2   (117) (14)
Total noninterest income 132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138  87,271   226,311  164,793 
Salaries and employee benefits 202,112  148,305  146,605  147,494  159,193   350,417  308,996 
Occupancy 30,432  29,053  29,733  27,130  26,547   59,485  53,566 
Equipment 12,566  8,901  9,325  9,888  8,704   21,467  17,375 
Marketing 13,759  11,940  12,653  11,036  11,284   25,699  21,918 
Technology 31,452  22,020  21,429  23,343  24,002   53,472  44,025 
Communication 5,014  4,134  4,176  4,681  4,480   9,148  8,480 
Professional fees 21,931  7,919  11,055  7,278  10,552   29,850  16,958 
FDIC assessment 13,409  9,700  11,970  11,722  9,676   23,109  20,989 
Amortization of intangibles 19,630  6,830  7,237  7,411  7,425   26,460  12,880 
Amortization of tax credit investments 5,815  3,424  4,556  3,277  2,747   9,239  5,496 
Other expense 28,646  16,245  18,085  19,023  18,389   44,891  34,633 
Total noninterest expense 384,766  268,471  276,824  272,283  282,999   653,237  545,316 
Income before income taxes 155,706  181,563  186,105  185,082  156,479   337,269  309,251 
Income tax expense 30,298  36,904  32,232  41,280  35,250   67,202  67,738 
Net income$125,408 $144,659 $153,873 $143,802 $121,229  $270,067 $241,513 
Preferred dividends (4,033) (4,034) (4,034) (4,034) (4,033)  (8,067) (8,067)
Net income applicable to common shares$121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768 $117,196  $262,000 $233,446 
         
EPS, diluted$0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44 $0.37  $0.77 $0.77 
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding        
Basic 360,155  315,925  315,673  315,622  315,585   338,162  303,283 
Diluted 361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331  316,461   340,250  304,207 
(EOP) 391,818  319,236  318,980  318,955  318,969   391,818  318,969 
         
         


 
End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024 
Assets     
Cash and due from banks$637,556 $486,061 $394,450 $498,120 $428,665 
Money market and other interest-earning investments 1,171,015  753,719  833,518  693,450  804,381 
Investments:     
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,445,733  2,364,170  2,289,903  2,335,716  2,207,004 
Mortgage-backed securities 9,632,206  6,458,023  6,175,103  6,085,826  5,890,371 
States and political subdivisions 1,590,272  1,589,555  1,637,379  1,665,128  1,678,597 
Other securities 852,687  755,348  781,656  783,079  775,623 
Total investments 14,520,898  11,167,096  10,884,041  10,869,749  10,551,595 
Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 77,618  40,424  34,483  62,376  66,126 
Loans:     
Commercial 14,662,916  10,650,615  10,288,560  10,408,095  10,332,631 
Commercial and agriculture real estate 21,879,785  16,135,327  16,307,486  16,356,216  16,016,958 
Residential real estate 8,212,242  6,771,694  6,797,586  6,757,896  6,894,957 
Consumer 3,147,876  2,856,308  2,892,255  2,878,436  2,905,967 
Total loans 47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887  36,400,643  36,150,513 
Allowance for credit losses on loans (565,109) (401,932) (392,522) (380,840) (366,335)
Premises and equipment, net 682,539  584,664  588,970  599,528  601,945 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,944,372  2,289,268  2,296,098  2,305,084  2,306,204 
Company-owned life insurance 1,046,693  859,211  859,851  863,723  862,032 
Accrued interest receivable and other assets 2,561,404  1,685,489  1,767,496  1,690,460  1,714,519 
Total assets$70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 $53,602,293 $53,119,645 
      
Liabilities and Equity     
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits$12,652,556 $9,186,314 $9,399,019 $9,429,285 $9,336,042 
Interest-bearing:     
Checking and NOW accounts 9,194,738  7,736,014  7,538,987  7,314,245  7,680,865 
Savings accounts 5,058,819  4,715,329  4,753,279  4,781,447  4,983,811 
Money market accounts 16,564,125  11,638,653  11,807,228  11,601,461  10,485,491 
Other time deposits 7,613,377  6,212,898  5,819,970  6,010,070  5,688,432 
Total core deposits 51,083,615  39,489,208  39,318,483  39,136,508  38,174,641 
Brokered deposits 3,274,068  1,545,364  1,505,077  1,709,238  1,824,587 
Total deposits 54,357,683  41,034,572  40,823,560  40,845,746  39,999,228 
      
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 340,246  170  385  135,263  250,154 
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 297,637  290,256  268,975  244,626  240,713 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 5,835,918  4,514,354  4,452,559  4,471,153  4,744,560 
Other borrowings 872,297  642,274  689,618  598,054  849,777 
Total borrowed funds 7,346,098  5,447,054  5,411,537  5,449,096  6,085,204 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 1,149,637  861,664  976,825  940,153  960,141 
Total liabilities 62,853,418  47,343,290  47,211,922  47,234,995  47,044,573 
Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 8,725,995  7,183,163  7,086,393  6,971,054  6,866,480 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (599,608) (648,509) (746,043) (603,756) (791,408)
Total shareholders' equity 8,126,387  6,534,654  6,340,350  6,367,298  6,075,072 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$70,979,805 $53,877,944 $53,552,272 $53,602,293 $53,119,645 
 


             
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
             
  Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024
  AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $1,424,700 $14,7914.16% $791,067 $8,8154.52% $814,944 $11,3115.58%
Investments:            
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies  2,396,691  20,8203.47%  2,318,869  20,0193.45%  2,208,935  21,5313.90%
Mortgage-backed securities  8,567,318  87,7344.10%  6,287,825  54,5233.47%  5,828,225  47,9043.29%
States and political subdivisions  1,596,899  13,4023.36%  1,610,819  13,2423.29%  1,686,994  14,2903.39%
Other securities  970,581  15,7706.50%  770,839  10,5125.45%  788,571  12,5836.38%
Total investments  13,531,489  137,7264.07%  10,988,352  98,2963.58%  10,512,725  96,3083.66%
Loans:2            
Commercial  13,240,876  219,4466.63%  10,397,991  165,5956.37%  10,345,098  183,4257.09%
Commercial and agriculture real estate  20,022,403  316,4226.32%  16,213,606  245,9356.07%  15,870,809  260,4076.56%
Residential real estate loans  7,792,440  88,8524.56%  6,815,091  67,6483.97%  6,952,942  67,6833.89%
Consumer  3,049,341  54,7877.21%  2,871,213  49,4706.99%  2,910,331  50,8697.03%
Total loans  44,105,060  679,5076.16%  36,297,901  528,6485.83%  36,079,180  562,3846.24%
             
Total earning assets $59,061,249 $832,0245.64% $48,077,320 $635,7595.30% $47,406,849 $670,0035.66%
             
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  (404,871)    (398,765)    (331,043)  
             
Non-earning Assets:            
Cash and due from banks $426,513    $372,428    $430,256   
Other assets  6,403,239     5,394,600     5,341,022   
             
Total assets $65,486,130    $53,445,583    $52,847,084   
             
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:            
Checking and NOW accounts $8,594,591 $29,2911.37% $7,526,294 $23,8501.29% $8,189,454 $34,3981.69%
Savings accounts  4,968,232  3,7770.30%  4,692,239  3,6080.31%  5,044,800  5,2540.42%
Money market accounts  15,055,735  110,9332.96%  11,664,650  88,3813.07%  10,728,156  102,5603.84%
Other time deposits  7,092,124  67,2043.80%  5,996,108  56,4853.82%  5,358,103  56,5864.25%
Total interest-bearing core deposits  35,710,682  211,2052.37%  29,879,291  172,3242.34%  29,320,513  198,7982.73%
Brokered deposits  2,530,726  28,8834.58%  1,546,756  18,1714.76%  1,244,237  17,0085.50%
Total interest-bearing deposits  38,241,408  240,0882.52%  31,426,047  190,4952.46%  30,564,750  215,8062.84%
             
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings  88,603  9534.31%  148,130  1,6254.45%  148,835  1,9865.37%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  295,948  6360.86%  272,961  5510.82%  249,939  6391.03%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  6,037,462  59,0423.92%  4,464,590  41,8963.81%  4,473,978  44,6434.01%
Other borrowings  828,214  9,4524.58%  675,759  8,1894.91%  891,609  12,1685.49%
Total borrowed funds  7,250,227  70,0833.88%  5,561,440  52,2613.81%  5,764,361  59,4364.15%
             
Total interest-bearing liabilities $45,491,635 $310,1712.73% $36,987,487 $242,7562.66% $36,329,111 $275,2423.05%
             
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity           
Demand deposits $11,568,854    $9,096,676    $9,558,675   
Other liabilities  973,525     944,935     980,322   
Shareholders' equity  7,452,116     6,416,485     5,978,976   
             
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $65,486,130    $53,445,583    $52,847,084   
             
Net interest rate spread   2.91%   2.64%   2.61%
             
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.49%   3.23%   3.28%
             
Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.53%   3.27%   3.33%
             
FTE adjustment  $7,063   $5,360   $6,340 
             
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE basis. 
2 Includes loans held-for-sale. 
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. 
 


         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
         
  Six Months Ended Six Months Ended
  June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
  AverageIncome1/Yield/ AverageIncome1/Yield/
Earning Assets: BalanceExpenseRate BalanceExpenseRate
Money market and other interest-earning investments $1,109,634 $23,6064.29% $786,094 $21,2965.45%
Investments:        
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies  2,357,995  40,8393.46%  2,285,706  44,7973.92%
Mortgage-backed securities  7,433,868  142,2573.83%  5,592,655  86,7923.10%
States and political subdivisions  1,603,821  26,6443.32%  1,683,585  28,2663.36%
Other securities  871,262  26,2826.03%  779,504  24,7566.35%
Total investments $12,266,946 $236,0223.85% $10,341,450 $184,6113.57%
Loans:2        
Commercial  11,827,287  385,0416.51%  9,942,741  350,6887.05%
Commercial and agriculture real estate  18,128,526  562,3576.20%  15,119,590  490,4936.49%
Residential real estate loans  7,306,465  156,5004.28%  6,823,378  130,6863.83%
Consumer  2,960,769  104,2577.10%  2,777,711  94,4636.84%
Total loans  40,223,047  1,208,1556.01%  34,663,420  1,066,3306.16%
         
Total earning assets $53,599,627 $1,467,7835.48% $45,790,964 $1,272,2375.56%
         
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans  (401,835)    (322,256)  
         
Non-earning Assets:        
Cash and due from banks $399,620    $396,466   
Other assets  5,901,705     5,151,308   
         
Total assets $59,499,117    $51,016,482   
         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:        
Checking and NOW accounts $8,063,393 $53,1411.33% $7,665,327 $59,6501.56%
Savings accounts  4,830,998  7,3850.31%  5,035,100  10,2710.41%
Money market accounts  13,369,560  199,3143.01%  10,322,808  196,7733.83%
Other time deposits  6,547,143  123,6893.81%  5,023,620  104,0184.16%
Total interest-bearing core deposits  32,811,094  383,5292.36%  28,046,855  370,7122.66%
Brokered deposits  2,041,459  47,0544.65%  1,145,744  30,5335.36%
Total interest-bearing deposits  34,852,553  430,5832.49%  29,192,599  401,2452.76%
         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings  118,202  2,5784.40%  108,962  2,9475.44%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase  284,518  1,1870.84%  273,088  1,5561.15%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances  5,255,372  100,9383.87%  4,430,236  85,8103.90%
Other borrowings  752,408  17,6414.73%  858,727  23,2075.43%
Total borrowed funds  6,410,500  122,3443.85%  5,671,013  113,5204.03%
         
Total interest-bearing liabilities  41,263,053  552,9272.70%  34,863,612  514,7652.97%
         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       
Demand deposits $10,339,594    $9,408,406   
Other liabilities  959,309     972,205   
Shareholders' equity  6,937,161     5,772,259   
         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $59,499,117    $51,016,482   
         
Net interest rate spread   2.78%   2.59%
         
Net interest margin (GAAP)   3.37%   3.25%
         
Net interest margin (FTE)3   3.41%   3.31%
         
FTE adjustment  $12,423   $12,593 
         
1 Interest income is reflected on a FTE.
2 Includes loans held-for-sale.        
3 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.  
 


         
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Allowance for credit losses:        
Beginning allowance for credit losses on loans$401,932 $392,522 $380,840 $366,335 $319,713  $392,522 $307,610 
Allowance established for acquired PCD loans 90,442      2,803  23,922   90,442  23,922 
Provision for credit losses on loans 99,263  31,026  30,417  29,176  36,745   130,289  60,598 
Gross charge-offs (29,954) (24,540) (21,278) (18,965) (17,041)  (54,494) (31,061)
Gross recoveries 3,426  2,924  2,543  1,491  2,996   6,350  5,266 
NCOs (26,528) (21,616) (18,735) (17,474) (14,045)  (48,144) (25,795)
Ending allowance for credit losses on loans$565,109 $401,932 $392,522 $380,840 $366,335  $565,109 $366,335 
Beginning allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$22,031 $21,654 $25,054 $25,733 $26,264  $21,654 $31,226 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 7,572  377  (3,400) (679) (531)  7,949  (5,493)
Ending allowance for credit losses on unfunded commitments$29,603 $22,031 $21,654 $25,054 $25,733  $29,603 $25,733 
Allowance for credit losses$594,712 $423,963 $414,176 $405,894 $392,068  $594,712 $392,068 
Provision for credit losses on loans$99,263 $31,026 $30,417 $29,176 $36,745  $130,289 $60,598 
Provision (release) for credit losses on unfunded commitments 7,572  377  (3,400) (679) (531)  7,949  (5,493)
Provision for credit losses$106,835 $31,403 $27,017 $28,497 $36,214  $138,238 $55,105 
NCOs / average loans1 0.24% 0.24% 0.21% 0.19% 0.16%  0.24% 0.15%
Average loans1$44,075,472 $36,284,059 $36,410,414 $36,299,544 $36,053,845  $40,201,289 $34,648,292 
EOP loans1 47,902,819  36,413,944  36,285,887  36,400,643  36,150,513   47,902,819  36,150,513 
ACL on loans / EOP loans1 1.18% 1.10% 1.08% 1.05% 1.01%  1.18% 1.01%
ACL / EOP loans1 1.24% 1.16% 1.14% 1.12% 1.08%  1.24% 1.08%
Underperforming Assets:        
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing)$16,893 $6,757 $4,060 $1,177 $5,251  $16,893 $5,251 
Nonaccrual loans 594,709  469,211  447,979  443,597  340,181   594,709  340,181 
Foreclosed assets 7,986  6,301  4,294  4,077  8,290   7,986  8,290 
Total underperforming assets$619,588 $482,269 $456,333 $448,851 $353,722  $619,588 $353,722 
Classified and Criticized Assets:        
Nonaccrual loans$594,709 $469,211 $447,979 $443,597 $340,181  $594,709 $340,181 
Substandard loans (still accruing) 1,969,260  1,479,630  1,073,413  1,074,243  841,087   1,969,260  841,087 
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 16,893  6,757  4,060  1,177  5,251   16,893  5,251 
Total classified loans - "problem loans" 2,580,862  1,955,598  1,525,452  1,519,017  1,186,519   2,580,862  1,186,519 
Other classified assets 43,495  53,239  58,954  59,485  60,772   43,495  60,772 
Special Mention 1,008,716  828,314  908,630  837,543  967,655   1,008,716  967,655 
Total classified and criticized assets$3,633,073 $2,837,151 $2,493,036 $2,416,045 $2,214,946  $3,633,073 $2,214,946 
Loans 30-89 days past due (still accruing)$128,771 $72,517 $93,141 $91,750 $51,712  $128,771 $51,712 
Nonaccrual loans / EOP loans1 1.24% 1.29% 1.23% 1.22% 0.94%  1.24% 0.94%
ACL / nonaccrual loans 100% 90% 92% 92% 115%  100% 115%
Under-performing assets/EOP loans1 1.29% 1.32% 1.26% 1.23% 0.98%  1.29% 0.98%
Under-performing assets/EOP assets 0.87% 0.90% 0.85% 0.84% 0.67%  0.87% 0.67%
30+ day delinquencies/EOP loans1 0.30% 0.22% 0.27% 0.26% 0.16%  0.30% 0.16%
         
1 Excludes loans held-for-sale.      
         


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
Earnings Per Share:        
Net income applicable to common shares$121,375 $140,625 $149,839 $139,768 $117,196  $262,000 $233,446 
Adjustments:        
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense 75,604        15,312   75,604  15,312 
Tax effect1 (20,802)       (3,476)  (20,802) (3,476)
CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, net 54,802        11,836   54,802  11,836 
Merger-related charges 41,206  5,856  8,117  6,860  19,440   47,062  22,348 
Tax effect1 (11,337) (1,089) (2,058) (1,528) (4,413)  (12,426) (5,123)
Merger-related charges, net 29,869  4,767  6,059  5,332  15,027   34,636  17,225 
Pension plan gain (21,001)          (21,001)  
Tax effect1 5,778           5,778   
Pension plan gain, net (15,223)          (15,223)  
Debt securities (gains) losses 41  76  122  76  (2)  117  14 
Tax effect1 (11) (14) (31) (17) 1   (25) (3)
Debt securities (gains) losses, net 30  62  91  59  (1)  92  11 
Separation expense       2,646        
Tax effect1       (589)       
Separation expense, net       2,057        
Distribution of excess pension assets             13,318 
Tax effect1             (3,250)
Distribution excess pension assets, net              10,068 
FDIC special assessment              2,994 
Tax effect1              (731)
FDIC special assessment, net              2,263 
Total adjustments, net 69,478  4,829  6,150  7,448  26,862   74,307  41,403 
Net income applicable to common shares, adjusted$190,853 $145,454 $155,989 $147,216 $144,058  $336,307 $274,849 
Weighted average diluted common shares outstanding 361,436  321,016  318,803  317,331  316,461   340,250  304,207 
EPS, diluted$0.34 $0.44 $0.47 $0.44 $0.37  $0.77 $0.77 
Adjusted EPS, diluted$0.53 $0.45 $0.49 $0.46 $0.46  $0.99 $0.90 
NIM:        
Net interest income$514,790 $387,643 $394,180 $391,724 $388,421  $902,433 $744,879 
Add: FTE adjustment2 7,063  5,360  5,777  6,144  6,340   12,423  12,593 
Net interest income (FTE)$521,853 $393,003 $399,957 $397,868 $394,761  $914,856 $757,472 
Average earning assets$59,061,249 $48,077,320 $48,411,803 $47,905,463 $47,406,849  $53,599,627 $45,790,964 
NIM (GAAP) 3.49% 3.23% 3.26% 3.27% 3.28%  3.37% 3.25%
NIM (FTE) 3.53% 3.27% 3.30% 3.32% 3.33%  3.41% 3.31%
         
Refer to last page of Non-GAAP reconciliations for footnotes.      
         


         
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
         
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30,March 31,December 31,September 30,June 30, June 30,June 30,
  2025  2025  2024  2024  2024   2025  2024 
PPNR:        
Net interest income (FTE)2$521,853 $393,003 $399,957 $397,868 $394,761  $914,856 $757,472 
Add: Noninterest income 132,517  93,794  95,766  94,138  87,271   226,311  164,793 
Total revenue (FTE) 654,370  486,797  495,723  492,006  482,032   1,141,167  922,265 
Less: Noninterest expense (384,766) (268,471) (276,824) (272,283) (282,999)  (653,237) (545,316)
PPNR$269,604 $218,326 $218,899 $219,723 $199,033  $487,930 $376,949 
Adjustments:        
Pension plan termination gain$(21,001)$ $ $ $  $(21,001)$ 
Debt securities (gains) losses$41 $76 $122 $76 $(2) $117 $14 
Noninterest income adjustments (20,960) 76  122  76  (2)  (20,884) 14 
Adjusted noninterest income 111,557  93,870  95,888  94,214  87,269   205,427  164,807 
Adjusted revenue$633,410 $486,873 $495,845 $492,082 $482,030  $1,120,283 $922,279 
Adjustments:        
Merger-related charges$41,206 $5,856 $8,117 $6,860 $19,440  $47,062 $22,348 
Separation expense       2,646        
Distribution of excess pension assets              13,318 
FDIC Special Assessment              2,994 
Noninterest expense adjustments 41,206  5,856  8,117  9,506  19,440   47,062  38,660 
Adjusted total noninterest expense (343,560) (262,615) (268,707) (262,777) (263,559)  (606,175) (506,656)
Adjusted PPNR$289,850 $224,258 $227,138 $229,305 $218,471  $514,108 $415,623 
Efficiency Ratio:        
Noninterest expense$384,766 $268,471 $276,824 $272,283 $282,999  $653,237 $545,316 
Less: Amortization of intangibles (19,630) (6,830) (7,237) (7,411) (7,425)  (26,460) (12,880)
Noninterest expense, excl. amortization of intangibles 365,136  261,641  269,587  264,872  275,574   626,777  532,436 
Less: Amortization of tax credit investments (5,815) (3,424) (4,556) (3,277) (2,747)  (9,239) (5,496)
Less: Noninterest expense adjustments (41,206) (5,856) (8,117) (9,506) (19,440)  (47,062) (38,660)
Adjusted noninterest expense, excluding amortization$318,115 $252,361 $256,914 $252,089 $253,387  $570,476 $488,280 
Total revenue (FTE)2$654,370 $486,797 $495,723 $492,006 $482,032  $1,141,167 $922,265 
Less: Debt securities (gains) losses 41  76  122  76  (2)  117  14 
Less: Pension plan gain (21,001)          (21,001)  
Total adjusted revenue$633,410 $486,873 $495,845 $492,082 $482,030  $1,120,283 $922,279 
Efficiency Ratio 55.8% 53.7