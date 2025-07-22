CMMB Introduces Derek Yach as New Global Health Advisor

New York, New York, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB) is thrilled to announce the appointment of public health expert Derek Yach as its new global health advisor for noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and therapeutics.

An influential leader with a strong record of tackling challenging issues, Yach brings four decades of public health experience to the faith-based international health organization. As CMMB’s global health advisor, Yach will provide technical guidance on medicines and healthcare initiatives focused on noncommunicable diseases, including cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory conditions.

"As an organization committed to improving access to medicines, we are excited to welcome Dr. Yach's expertise as we work to reduce the burden of noncommunicable diseases,” said Mary Beth Powers, chief executive officer of CMMB. “An accomplished public health leader, Derek has made a significant impact on emerging complex issues like noncommunicable diseases, nutrition, smoking, and mental health. He also brings research experience in efforts to understand behavior change to prevent the early onset of NCDs, an important component of a holistic framework as countries tackle this growing threat.”

Yach’s appointment demonstrates CMMB's firm commitment to prevent and treat noncommunicable diseases—the world’s leading cause of death, illness, and disability. CMMB’s Access to Medicines program delivers vital medications to healthcare workers in underserved places, helping more people live healthier lives.

Now an independent global health consultant, Yach is the founder and former president of the Foundation for a Smoke-Free World. Previously, he led the Vitality Institute, a New York-based organization dedicated to promoting positive behavioral change. He served as senior vice president of global health and agricultural policies at PepsiCo and was the director of global health at The Rockefeller Foundation.

Yach spent a decade at the World Health Organization (WHO) as the executive director for noncommunicable diseases and mental health. In this role, he established WHO’s first treaty on tobacco control, led initiatives to develop global dietary guidelines, and supported the first global report on mental health.

Yach served as professor of global health at Yale University and has an adjunct appointment to the Institute for Spirituality and Health at Texas Medical Center. An expert on global health policy and chronic diseases, he regularly lectures at top public health institutions.

He is widely published, with over 250 peer-reviewed articles in leading journals on topics such as chronic disease policy. He has served on the board of influential public health organizations and is currently a member of the International Advisory Board of APCO.

“Like CMMB, I am passionate about improving global health and wellbeing,” Yach said. “Noncommunicable diseases are a growing public health threat, especially in places already struggling with poverty. I look forward to working closely with our country-level partners to improve access to medicines and strengthen healthcare systems backed by an organization with over a century of trusted impact in low- and middle-income countries. I believe that CMMB brings a positive spirit and is a glowing example of serving the needs of people in greatest need. Together, we can save lives and help more families enjoy good health.”

A dual citizen of the United States and South Africa, Yach has a Master of Public Health from Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, MD, a Bachelor of Science with honors in Epidemiology from Stellenbosch University in South Africa, and a Bachelor of Medicine/Bachelor of Surgery degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa. He also received an honorary Doctor of Science degree from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

About CMMB

CMMB provides long-term medical and development aid to communities affected by poverty and unequal access to healthcare. Focusing on women’s and children’s health, we deliver sustainable health services in Haiti, Kenya, Peru, South Sudan, and Zambia. For over a century, we have worked to strengthen and support communities through healthcare programs and initiatives, the placement of volunteers, and the distribution of medicines and medical supplies. In 2024, CMMB’s Access to Medicines program delivered $278.9 million worth of medicines and medical supplies to 32 countries.

