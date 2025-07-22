Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results for 2025

 | Source: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

GREAT NECK, N.Y., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOAN) (the “Company”) announced today that its total revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2025 were approximately $2,355,000, compared to approximately $2,443,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $88,000, or 3.6%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period, partially offset by an increase of origination fees. For the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, approximately $1,899,000 and $2,033,000, respectively, of the Company’s revenues were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $456,000 and $411,000, respectively, of its revenues were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $1,413,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $1,409,000, or $0.12 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of $4,000.

Total revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2025 were approximately $4,629,000, compared to approximately $5,016,000 for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $387,000, or 7.7%. The decrease in revenue was primarily attributable to lower interest income, resulting from a reduction in loans receivable, period-over-period. For the six months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, revenues of approximately $3,733,000 and $4,175,000, respectively, were attributable to interest income on secured commercial loans that the Company offered to real estate investors, and approximately $896,000 and $841,000, respectively, were attributable to origination fees on such loans. The loans are principally secured by collateral consisting of real estate and accompanied by personal guarantees from the principals of the borrowers.

Net income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was approximately $2,786,000, or $0.24 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), as compared to approximately $2,885,000, or $0.25 per basic and diluted share (based on approximately 11.44 million weighted-average outstanding common shares), for the six months ended June 30, 2024, a decrease of $99,000, or 3.4%. This decrease is primarily attributable to the decrease in interest income from loans, partially offset by a decrease in interest expense.

As of June 30, 2025, total shareholders' equity was approximately $43,427,000.

Assaf Ran, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, “Interest rates are still weighing on the real estate markets; therefore, we’re experiencing a slower pace of loan closings versus our typical pace, and longer loan terms, reflected by a higher amount of extended loans over the initial ultra short term of one year. Yet, we managed to deliver another quarter with net earnings of $0.12.”

About Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. offers short-term secured, non–banking loans (sometimes referred to as ‘‘hard money’’ loans) to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or improvement of properties located in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida. We operate the website: https://www.manhattanbridgecapital.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release and the statements of the Company’s representatives related thereto contain or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate,” or “continue” are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, when the Company discusses the impact of interest rates on the real estate markets, including on pace of closings and terms of loans, it is using forward looking statements. Readers are cautioned that certain important factors may affect the Company’s actual results and could cause such results to differ materially from any forward-looking statements that may be made in this news release. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those projected, expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including but not limited to the following: (i) our loan origination activities, revenues and profits are limited by available funds; (ii) we operate in a highly competitive market and competition may limit our ability to originate loans with favorable interest rates; (iii) our Chief Executive Officer is critical to our business and our future success may depend on our ability to retain him; (iv) if we overestimate the yields on our loans or incorrectly value the collateral securing the loan, we may experience losses; (v) we may be subject to “lender liability” claims; (vi) our due diligence may not uncover all of a borrower’s liabilities or other risks to its business; (vii) borrower concentration could lead to significant losses; (viii) we may choose to make distributions in our own stock, in which case you may be required to pay income taxes in excess of the cash dividends you receive; (ix) an increase in interest rates may impact our profitability; (x) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to extend or replace our existing credit line; and (xi) we may be unsuccessful in our efforts to refinance our 6% senior secured notes, due April 22, 2026. The risk factors contained in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission identify important factors that could cause such differences. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we caution potential investors not to place undue reliance on such statements. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
AssetsJune 30, 2025
(unaudited)		 December 31, 2024
(audited)
Loans receivable, net of deferred origination and other fees$65,217,737  $65,405,731 
Interest and other fees receivable on loans 1,877,218   1,521,033 
Cash
 208,767   178,012 
Cash – restricted 875   23,750 
Other assets 153,112   62,080 
Right-of-use asset – operating lease, net 127,633   154,039 
Deferred financing costs, net 9,240   16,171 
Total assets$67,594,582  $67,360,816 

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Liabilities:   
Line of credit$16,523,205  $16,427,874 
Senior secured notes (net of deferred financing costs of $59,443 and $96,985, respectively) 5,940,557   5,903,015 
Accounts payable and accrued expenses 198,622   232,236 
Operating lease liability 139,882   167,119 
Loan holdback 50,000   50,000 
Dividends payable 1,315,445   1,315,445 
Total liabilities 24,167,711   24,095,689 
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Stockholders’ equity:   
Preferred shares - $.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding ---   --- 
Common shares - $.001 par value; 25,000,000 shares authorized; 11,757,058 issued; 11,438,651 outstanding 11,757   11,757 
Additional paid-in capital 45,568,473   45,561,941 
Less: Treasury stock, at cost – 318,407 shares (1,070,406)  (1,070,406)
Accumulated deficit (1,082,953)  (1,238,165)
Total stockholders’ equity 43,426,871   43,265,127 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$67,594,582  $67,360,816 
        


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
 
 Three Months
Ended June 30,		Six Months
Ended June 30,
  2025  2024  2025  2024 
Revenue:            
Interest income from loans$1,899,403 $2,032,687 $3,733,317 $4,175,174 
Origination fees 455,833  410,528  895,632  841,119 
Total revenue 2,355,236  2,443,215  4,628,949  5,016,293 
                   
Operating costs and expenses:    
Interest and amortization of deferred financing costs 506,250  603,230  957,615  1,293,819 
Referral fees 1,523  500  1,667  1,000 
General and administrative expenses 437,785  434,282  891,355  844,560 
Total operating costs and expenses 945,558  1,038,012  1,850,637  2,139,379 
Income from operations 1,409,678  1,405,203  2,778,312  2,876,914 
Other income 4,500  4,500  9,000  9,000 
Income before income tax expense 1,414,178  1,409,703  2,787,312  2,885,914 
Income tax expense (1,210) (650) (1,210) (650)
Net income$1,412,968 $1,409,053 $2,786,102 $2,885,264 
     
Basic and diluted net income per common
share outstanding:		    
--Basic$                0.12 $                0.12 $                  0.24 $                  0.25 
--Diluted$                0.12 $                0.12 $                0.24 $                0.25 
     
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:    
--Basic 11,438,651  11,438,651  11,438,651  11,438,662 
--Diluted 11,438,651  11,438,651  11,438,651  11,438,662 
             

MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
(unaudited)

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

 Common SharesAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, April 1, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,565,207318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,180,476)$43,326,082
Non-cash compensation  3,266   3,266
Dividends declared and payable     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Net income.....1,412,9681,412,968
Balance, June 30, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,568,473318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,082,953)$43,426,871

FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

 Common SharesAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, April 1, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,552,142318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,406,555)$43,086,938
Non-cash compensation  3,266   3,266
Dividends declared and payable     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Net income.....1,409,0531,409,053
Balance, June 30, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,555,408318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,312,947)$43,183,812

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025

 Common SharesAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,561,941318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,238,165)$ 43,265,127
Non-cash compensation  6,532   6,532
Dividends paid     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Dividends declared and payable     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Net income.....2,786,1022,786,102
Balance, June 30, 202511,757,058$11,757$45,568,473318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,082,953)$43,426,871

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2024

 Common SharesAdditional Paid
in Capital		Treasury StockAccumulated
Deficit		Totals
 SharesAmount SharesCost  
Balance, January 1, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,548,876316,407$(1,060,606)$(1,567,321)$42,932,706
Purchase of treasury shares   2,000(9,800) (9,800)
Non-cash compensation  6,532   6,532
Dividends paid     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Dividends declared and payable     (1,315,445)(1,315,445)
Net income.....2,885,2642,885,264
Balance, June 30, 202411,757,058$11,757$45,555,408318,407$(1,070,406)$(1,312,947)$43,183,812


MANHATTAN BRIDGE CAPITAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
 
  Six Months
Ended June 30,
    2025    2024 
Cash flows from operating activities:    
Net income $2,786,102  $2,885,264 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities -    
Amortization of deferred financing costs  44,473   44,191 
Adjustment to right-of-use asset - operating lease and liability  (831)  190 
Depreciation  2,790   2,209 
Non-cash compensation expense  6,532   6,532 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:    
Interest and other fees receivable on loans  (369,307)  (315,399)
Other assets  (93,403)  (71,703)
Accounts payable and accrued expenses  (33,614)  (53,044)
Deferred origination and other fees  64,338   (72,992)
Net cash provided by operating activities  2,407,080   2,425,248 
     
Cash flows from investing activities:    
Issuance of short-term loans  (23,482,540)  (19,455,000)
Collections received from loans  23,619,317   25,866,190 
Purchase of fixed assets  (418)  (1,191)
Net cash provided by investing activities  136,359   6,409,999 
     
Cash flows from financing activities:    
Repayment of line of credit  (26,365,153)  (27,543,007)
Proceeds from line of credit  26,460,484   19,736,179 
Dividends paid  (2,630,890)  (2,602,518)
Purchase of treasury shares  ---   (9,800)
Deferred financing costs incurred  ---   (2,167)
Net cash used in financing activities  (2,535,559)  (10,421,313)
     
Net increase (decrease) in cash                  7,880                   (1,586,066)
Cash and restricted cash, beginning of period(1)  201,762   1,691,995 
Cash and restricted cash, end of period(2) $         209,642  $         105,929 
     
Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:    
Cash paid during the period for taxes $1,210  $650 
Cash paid during the period for interest $903,251  $1,297,587 
Cash paid during the period for operating leases $31,982  $32,208 
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Financing Activities:    
Dividend declared and payable $1,315,445  $1,315,445 
     
Supplemental Schedule of Noncash Operating and Investing Activities:    
Reduction in interest receivable in connection with the increase in loans receivable $13,122  $222,520 

(1) At December 31, 2024 and 2023, cash and restricted cash included $23,750 and $1,587,773, respectively, of restricted cash.
(2) At June 30, 2025, cash and restricted cash included $875 of restricted cash.

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.

 

            











        

            

            
Contact Data


                
                
        



        


        
        
        
    

        






        

            

                

                    

                        
Recommended Reading