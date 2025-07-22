Draganfly Secures Strategic Military Order for Commander 3XL UAV Systems

Tampa Bay, Florida, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an award-winning developer of drone solutions and systems developer, today announced the sale of Commander 3XL Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) systems to a globally recognized defense contractor specializing in persistent surveillance technologies for military operations.

A trusted partner to U.S. and allied defense forces for decades, the client is one of the world’s leading providers of persistent surveillance platforms. Its systems are deployed across key Department of Defense (DoD) and allied installations, delivering reliable, persistent intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

The Commander 3XL’s modular payload architecture, extended endurance, and AI-enabled mission control make it an ideal asset for military-grade surveillance programs. The systems will support perimeter security, early warning, and real-time situational awareness, operating seamlessly alongside and integrated with persistent platforms and ground-based command centers.

“This sale marks a significant milestone for Draganfly as we expand our presence in the defense sector,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “We are honored that the Commander 3XL has been chosen for integration into one of the world’s most advanced and enduring persistent surveillance platforms. This integration enhances capabilities for military and border surveillance systems, providing greater reach and effectiveness.”

This purchase further underscores the Commander 3XL’s versatility in both static and dynamic ISR environments, enabling defense clients to adapt swiftly to evolving threat landscapes.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8A) is a leader in cutting-edge drone solutions and software that are transforming industries and serving stakeholders globally. Recognized for innovation and excellence for over 25 years, Draganfly delivers award-winning technology to the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspection, security, mapping, and surveying markets. The Company is driven by passion, ingenuity, and a mission to provide efficient solutions and first-class services to customers worldwide, saving time, money, and lives.

