Digitally Native Brands Analysis Report 2025 | The Next Frontier of CPG Disruption in the FMCG Landscape - Market Sizes (Historic and Forecasts), Company Shares, Brand Shares and Distribution Data

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digitally Native Brands: The Next Frontier of CPG Disruption" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



New online storefronts are giving rise to a generation of Digitally Native Brands (DNBs) that launch on digital platforms, prioritize direct-to-consumer channels, and deliver hyper-personalized experiences. With their agility and rapid innovation - DNBs are re-writing the rules of FMCG landscape. This report deep dives into their current landscape, case studies of DNBs across product categories and how these brands are becoming the next frontier for growth opportunities for legacy FMCG players.



Strategy Briefings offer unique insight into emerging trends world-wide. Aimed squarely at strategists and planners, they draw on the vast information resources to give top line insight across markets and within consumer segments. Written by some of our most experienced analysts, they are designed as provocations for senior management to use in their own forum, allowing them to stand back and reflect on the behaviour and motivation driving global markets today and tomorrow



Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why buy this report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Introduction

Digitally Native Brands rise as challengers

Disruption by Digitally Native Brands spans across FMCG landscape

Digitally native brands as major growth frontier

Conclusion

Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dhbqsj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.