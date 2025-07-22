UK Bedroom Furniture Market Insights Report 2024 | Argos Faces Setbacks as UK Bedroom Furniture Market Shifts - Forecasts to 2029

Dublin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UK Home Category Insight: Bedroom Furniture, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UK Home Category Insight: Bedroom furniture report offers a comprehensive insight into the UK bedroom furniture market, analyzing the sector, the key trends, the major players, and providing market forecasts out to 2029.



The UK bedroom furniture market grew by 0.6% in 2024 as it outpaced the total furniture market due to its links to health, with many consumers prioritising bedroom purchases over other furniture items. housing market taking away a driver of spend. This trend persisted throughout the first half of 2024, with consumers being reluctant to spend more despite greater confidence in their finances.



Key Highlights

Bedroom furniture purchases are increasingly driven by consumer desire for quality paired with smart use of space

The UK bedroom furniture market is forecast to grow by 2.1% to £3.933m in 2025

Marketing strategies emphasising sleep science and ergonomic benefits are resonating with health-conscious buyers, fuelling purchases

Scope

Divan bed purchases driven by quality and maximising space

Argos is the biggest loser in the bedroom furniture market in 2024

Mattresses continue to grow as consumers prioritise sleep health

Reasons to Buy

Using our five year forecasts to 2029, learn how the bedroom furniture market is going to perform

Understand what trends are important to consumers and how these are being incorporated into day to day living

Use our in-depth competitive analysis to understand the current key players in the bedroom furniture market

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Trends in the UK Bedroom Furniture Market 2024-2029

UK Bedroom Furniture Market 2024-2029

Competitive Landscape

Methodolgy, Definitions & Contacts

Companies Featured

Argos

Amazon

Aspire

Bensons for Beds

Bentley Designs

Dreams

Dunelm

DUSK

Furniture Village

IKEA

John Lewis & Partners

Laura Ashley

Neville Johnson

Next

Rockett St George

Sharps

The Range

Wayfair

Withings

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w19y8e

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.