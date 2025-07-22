BridgeBio to Host Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 4:30 pm ET

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBIO) (“BridgeBio” or the “Company”), a new type of biopharmaceutical company focused on genetic diseases, today announced that it will release its second quarter financial results and business updates after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5, 2025. BridgeBio will host a conference call to discuss the financial results and program updates at 4:30 pm ET the same day.

To access the live webcast of BridgeBio’s presentation, please visit the “Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the BridgeBio website at investor.bridgebio.com/events-and-presentations/. A replay of the webcast will be available on the BridgeBio website for 30 days following the event.

Participants may access the webcast by registering online using the following link, https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/951604231.

About BridgeBio Pharma, Inc.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BridgeBio) is a new type of biopharmaceutical company founded to discover, create, test, and deliver transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases. BridgeBio's pipeline of development programs ranges from early science to advanced clinical trials. BridgeBio was founded in 2015 and its team of experienced drug discoverers, developers and innovators are committed to applying advances in genetic medicine to help patients as quickly as possible.

