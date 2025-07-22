Bitget Wallet Launches $50,000 KOKOK Trading Campaign as Solana Memecoins Surge

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has announced a $50,000 trading campaign featuring KOKOK, a Solana-based memecoin. The event highlights the continued rise of Solana’s meme token sector, where retail-driven activity is fueling a new wave of onchain participation.

Running from July 22 to July 29, the campaign offers a total prize pool of $50,000, with rewards distributed based on users' total trading volume of KOKOK. Higher volumes unlock larger rewards, while the top 10 traders will share a dedicated bonus pool. Eligible participants also receive additional entries into Bitget Wallet's FOMO Thursdays, a weekly staking event that simplifies token distribution and encourages regular participation.

KOKOK stands out in a growing memecoin landscape on Solana. The broader Solana memecoin market has expanded rapidly in recent months, amassing over $14 billion in total market capitalization according to onchain data. Platforms like Bonk.fun, which facilitate the creation and trading of thousands of meme tokens, have seen daily protocol fees surpass $1 million as retail participants increasingly turn to memecoins. The success of BonkFun reflects Solana's emergence as a key hub for meme-driven token launches and community-led trading.

"As memecoins evolve into a gateway for everyday users entering Web3, we're focused on providing the infrastructure and tools that simplify access to this growing sector," said Jamie Elkaleh, CMO of Bitget Wallet. "Our product suite is designed to help users navigate fast-moving onchain trends while ensuring a secure and seamless experience."

Bitget Wallet's recent product upgrades reflect this focus. MemeScan, tailored for professional traders, offers a mobile-first interface with millisecond‑level candlestick updates, AI‑generated summaries and risk flags, allowing advanced users to rapidly scan and trade new meme coins. Bitget Wallet Alpha, designed for beginners, uses auto filters and notification alerts to help new users identify promising onchain opportunities and execute swaps easily. Together, these features lower technical barriers, streamline the user experience, and support informed participation across the Solana ecosystem and beyond.

For more information, visit Bitget Wallet’s official channels .

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3277fdd2-37b4-493c-a23f-f3bd702213e9