Vestaron Expands European Access for SPEAR® LEP with New Authorizations on Tomatoes in Greece and Olives in Italy

Kalamazoo, Michigan, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vestaron Crop Protection, a leader in peptide-based bioinsecticides, has secured a fourth Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in Greece for SPEAR LEP, approved for use against Tuta absoluta (tomato leafminer) in tomatoes through November 19. A new EUA in Italy authorizes SPEAR LEP for use on olives to control Prays oleae (olive moth), effective through October 8, and an active EUA in Portugal also allows use of SPEAR LEP on tomatoes for Tuta absoluta control, valid until October 21. This represents a pivotal regulatory achievement, driven in large part by grower advocacy amid rising pest resistance and a shrinking arsenal of effective solutions.

The issuance of EUAs for SPEAR LEP bioinsecticide across four European countries and in two different crops highlights the strong demand from growers for effective, sustainable pest control solutions. As traditional chemical options lose effectiveness due to rising pest resistance, growers are increasingly relying on Vestaron’s advanced biopesticides to safeguard their crops and investments. These 120-day authorizations give farmers timely access to a novel mode of action that effectively targets critical pests threatening crop production.

Vestaron works closely with EU grower groups who both request the Emergency Use Authorizations and play a vital role in securing them. These groups represent farmers and agricultural producers to regulatory authorities, providing evidence and data that demonstrate the urgent need for specific pesticides to control pests that threaten crop yields and quality.

Juan Estupinan, Vestaron CEO and President, emphasized the company's commitment to meeting the critical needs of growers. “Vestaron is proud to respond to the urgent call from growers in Europe for effective, sustainable pest control solutions. These EUAs underscore our dedication to delivering innovative biopesticides with a new mode of action that provide environmentally friendly and reliable protection for tomato and olive crops.”

SPEAR LEP bioinsecticide is recognized for its novel mode of action, strong performance and exceptional safety profile, offering growers an environmentally friendly alternative to traditional chemical pesticides and an important option for integrated pest management (IPM) systems. Vestaron is committed to advancing sustainable agriculture through the development and deployment of cutting-edge bioinsecticide solutions, and continues to expand into the EU market ahead of schedule.

About Vestaron

Vestaron is leading a global revolution in crop protection by creating novel, effective, and sustainable solutions our customers need to meet the growing challenges of modern agriculture. Founded in 2005 and headquartered the U.S., we are producing a pipeline of powerful insecticides with new modes of action based on peptides modified from the venom of spiders and other venomous animals that enhance any IPM program. Naturally soft on pollinators, beneficials, and local biodiversity, our innovations have earned recognition from the Crop Science Awards and the EPA’s Green Chemistry Challenge. Vestaron is the first agriculture and food company inducted into the Global CleanTech 100 Hall of Fame. Vestaron: Unconventional, by nature.SM

