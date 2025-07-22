Hydreight to Participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS | OTCQB: HYDTF | FSE: SO6) (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), a telehealth and mobile medical company operating across the U.S. focused on expanding access to care, is pleased to announce it has been invited to participate in the Canaccord Genuity 45th Annual Growth Conference, taking place in Boston, Massachusetts on August 12 and 13, 2025.

The CG Growth Conference is a well-recognized investment event connecting innovative public and private companies with institutional investors from around the world. Hydreight’s participation underscores its position as a key player in the evolving healthcare landscape, providing a vertically integrated, 50-state compliant platform for mobile, on-demand medical services across America.

Hydreight will be represented by Shane Madden, Chief Executive Officer, and Shafin Diamond Tejani, Board Chair, who will meet one-on-one with investors and participate in discussions around the Company’s rapid revenue growth, national expansion strategy, and pipeline of new wellness, pharmacy, and telehealth offerings.

“We’re honored to be invited to one of the industry’s most respected investor conferences,” said Shane Madden, CEO of Hydreight. “This is a fantastic opportunity to share our vision and momentum with leading institutions as we continue to scale our infrastructure and expand access to compliant, on-demand healthcare across the country.”

Investor Webinar – Thursday, July 24

Join Hydreight for a live investor webinar as management will deep dive into the Perfect Scripts Acquisition:

Thursday, July 24, 2025

11:15 AM – 11:45 AM PT

Includes live investor Q&A related to the deal

Click here to register

For context ahead of the call, investors can review Hydreight’s recent Q1 financial results here:

Hydreight Reports 34% Year-Over-Year Q1 Revenue Growth

Email: ir@hydreight.com ; Telephone: 1 (702) 970-8112

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

About VSDHOne - Direct to Consumer Platform

Developed in partnership with Victory Square Technologies (CSE: VST) (OTC: VSQTF) (FWB: 6F6), Hydreight launched the VSDHOne (Read as VSDH-One) platform. VSDHOne simplifies the entry challenges for companies and medi-spa businesses to enter the online healthcare space compliantly. This platform will help all businesses to launch a direct-to-consumer healthcare brand in a matter of days in all 50 states. Compliant offerings include: GLP-1s (semaglutide, tirzepatide), peptides, personalized healthcare treatments, sermorelin, testosterone replacement therapy (TRT), hair loss, skincare, sexual health and more. Hydreight invested in technology, legal and infrastructure to launch this platform. The VSDHOne platform offers a complete, end-to-end solution for businesses looking to launch direct-to-consumer healthcare brands. From compliance and telemedicine technology to nationwide doctor and pharmacy networks, VSDHOne provides all the tools needed for a seamless entry into the online healthcare space. The platform is designed to significantly reduce the time and costs associated with launching such services, making it possible for businesses to go live in days instead of months.

