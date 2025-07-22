Introducing REVENUE Brand: A Clothing Line Built for the Self-Made





TORONTO, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today marks the official launch of REVENUE Brand, a premium lifestyle clothing company redefining what success looks like, and how it’s worn. Designed for entrepreneurs, go-getters, and high-performers, REVENUE Brand is more than just fashion – it’s a mindset.



Founded by Canadian entrepreneur Kyle Hosick, REVENUE Brand is the uniform of the Relentless. The company’s mission is to provide elevated apparel that aligns with the drive and discipline of individuals who prioritize quality, consistency, and purpose in both their work and their wardrobe.



“We didn’t just design executive streetwear. We built statements. Every product represents who their customer is – focused, fearless, playing to win,” shares Kyle Hosick, Founder of REVENUE Brand. “Whether you’re building a business or climbing your career, this brand is for the people with grit, focus, and a relentless standard for excellence.”



The inspiration for the brand came after Hosick, who has spent more than two decades leading a successful advertising and marketing agency, designed a simple black t-shirt emblazoned with the word “REVENUE” for internal use. The overwhelmingly positive response revealed a clear desire in the market for apparel that embodies entrepreneurial spirit, ambition, and professional pride. This realization laid the foundation for the launch of a full-scale clothing brand.



“In business, revenue is the key indicator of growth and success,” says Hosick. “The brand was born out of the belief that individuals who demand quality in their work deserve apparel that reflects that same standard. REVENUE is not just something you wear – it is something you earn.”



In addition to e-commerce, REVENUE also made its retail presence known, with growing support from industry leaders. "REVENUE fills a gap in the market between entrepreneur, ambassador and creator wear, with outstanding style, quality and connection to purpose. Every piece stands as a statement of ambition and authenticity.” Shares Lora Tisi, Former President, American Eagle & RW&Co. “REVENUE was designed with an instinctive understanding of what today’s consumers want - versatile, elevated essentials that resonate across generations”.



The Canadian brand is being recognized across North America, being invited to New York Fashion Week. REVENUE will be featured on the EMERGING DESIGNERS Runway in February 2026.



A selection of product is available at Gary Waters in Niagara, Ontario. In its first month on the shelves, REVENUE Brand outsold every other brand available. The debut collection is also available at Burrows Too in Oakville, Ontario. For a limited time, REVENUE will also be available at Stakt Market, open to the public viewing and B2B appointments for the month of August.



The debut collection includes high-quality hoodies, t-shirts, and headwear, all crafted with attention to detail. The garments are constructed using 100% cotton at 480 GSM (grams per square meter), with additional elements such as art-silk, nylon, embroidered graphics, and liquid rubber accents. Each design is deliberately understated yet impactful, offering both comfort and a refined aesthetic suitable for work, leisure, or leadership settings. REVENUE Brand’s debut collection is now available at www.revenuebrand.com.

About REVENUE Brand

REVENUE Brand is a Toronto-based lifestyle apparel company founded in 2024. The brand provides high-quality clothing designed for individuals who exemplify ambition, self-reliance, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. REVENUE Brand represents more than fashion – it is a mindset and a symbol of earned achievement. For more information, visit www.revenuebrand.com.

