Survivor Healthcare Announces the Appointment of Catherine Cowan as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations

Cowan will oversee clinical strategy, quality improvement, and expansion of multidisciplinary care teams

Appointment strengthens Survivor Healthcare’s mission to deliver integrated, high-quality primary care to cancer survivors with complex needs

SALT LAKE CITY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Survivor Healthcare, a specialty provider of primary care for cancer patients, has announced the appointment of Catherine Cowan, RN, MSN, GNP-BC, CNS-A, WOCN, as Senior Vice President of Clinical Operations. Ms. Cowan brings over two decades of clinical and leadership expertise, spanning oncology, clinical quality improvement, and strategic program development. Ms. Cowan joins Survivor Healthcare from Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, where she served as Vice President of Payer Relations, Contracting, and Value-Based Care.

In her new role, Ms. Cowan will spearhead Survivor Healthcare’s clinical strategy and operations, overseeing the growth and implementation of evidence-based programs across the organization. She will lead a team of clinicians, focusing on improving clinical quality, expanding care delivery capabilities, and ensuring seamless data integration with the company’s referring oncology partners.

“I’m honored to join Survivor Healthcare and support its unwavering commitment to patient-centered care,” said Catherine Cowan. “I look forward to collaborating with our exceptional clinical team to elevate standards of care and drive tech-enabled innovations such as electronic patient-reported outcomes to help cancer survivors improve their quality of life as their cancer journey unfolds.”

“We are thrilled to welcome Catherine Cowan to our leadership team,” said George Willock, CEO of Survivor Healthcare. “Her clinical expertise, strategic insight, and demonstrated commitment to patient care align perfectly with our mission. Catherine’s leadership will be instrumental in advancing our operations and expanding our ability to provide comprehensive, compassionate care to those who need it most.”

About Survivor Healthcare

Survivor Healthcare is a telehealth clinic specializing in providing primary care to cancer survivors. The clinic’s team of multi-disciplinary specialists in mental health, nutrition, occupational health, and palliative care offer comprehensive virtual services to help patients achieve better health outcomes and a higher quality of life during and after cancer treatment. Learn more at www.survivorhealthcare.com.

