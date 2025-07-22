NewAmsterdam Pharma to Present Alzheimer’s Biomarker Data from BROADWAY Trial at AAIC 2025

NAARDEN, the Netherlands and MIAMI, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam” or the “Company”), a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company developing oral, non-statin medicines for patients at risk of cardiovascular disease (CVD) with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well-tolerated, today announced that it will present full data from the prespecified Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) biomarker analyses in the BROADWAY clinical trial (NCT05142722) in a late-breaking oral presentation at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), being held July 30, 2025 in Toronto, Canada.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

Presentation Title: Effects of Obicetrapib, a Potent Oral CETP Inhibitor, on Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarkers in 1727 Patients with Cardiovascular Disease

Session Title: Developing Topics on Innovative Therapeutic Approaches

Presentation Date and Time: Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 8:21-8:28 AM ET

Presenter: Philip Scheltens M.D., Ph.D.

Location: Room 718

Conference Call and Webcast Information

NewAmsterdam will host a live webcast and conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET on July 30, 2025 to review the full AD biomarker data presented at AAIC. The call will include remarks from featured speakers including:

Philip Scheltens, M.D., Ph.D., professor of Neurology at the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam and partner and head of EQT Life Sciences Dementia Fund;

Kellyann Niotis, M.D., director of Parkinson’s and Lewy Body Dementia Research at The Institute for Neurogenerative Diseases - Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s Research Education Foundation; and

Nathaniel Chin, M.D., medical director and Clinical Core Co-Leader for the Wisconsin Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (ADRC) and medical director for the Wisconsin Registry for Alzheimer's Prevention (WRAP).



To access the live webcast, participants may register here. The live webcast will be available under the “Events & Presentations” section of the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at ir.newamsterdampharma.com.

To participate via telephone, please register in advance here. Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join the call ten minutes prior to the scheduled start. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on NewAmsterdam’s website following the live event.

About Obicetrapib

Obicetrapib is a novel, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor that NewAmsterdam is developing to overcome the limitations of current LDL-lowering treatments. In each of the Company’s Phase 2 trials, ROSE2, TULIP, ROSE, and OCEAN, as well as the Company’s Phase 3 BROOKLYN, BROADWAY and TANDEM trials, evaluating obicetrapib as monotherapy or combination therapy, the Company observed statistically significant LDL-lowering combined with a side effect profile similar to that of placebo. The Company commenced the Phase 3 PREVAIL cardiovascular outcomes trial in March 2022, which is designed to assess the potential of obicetrapib to reduce occurrences of MACE. The Company completed enrollment of PREVAIL in April 2024 and randomized over 9,500 patients. Commercialization rights of obicetrapib in Europe, either as a monotherapy or as part of a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, have been exclusively granted to the Menarini Group, an Italy-based, leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostics company.

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam Pharma (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a late-stage, clinical biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. We seek to fill a significant unmet need for a safe, well-tolerated and convenient LDL-lowering therapy. In multiple Phase 3 trials, NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, alone or as a fixed-dose combination with ezetimibe, as LDL-C lowering therapies to be used as an adjunct to statin therapy for patients at risk of CVD with elevated LDL-C, for whom existing therapies are not sufficiently effective or well tolerated.

