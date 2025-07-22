Full Alliance Group and Qubitera Holdings Launch Informational Website for YAHBEE – the First Three Tier Affiliate Cross Chain Wallet built for the GIG Economy

TAMPA, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) (“the Company”), today announced that its majority-owned subsidiary, Qubitera Holdings, Inc., has officially launched www.yahbee.com, an informational website introducing the Company’s next-generation affiliate wallet and financial ecosystem, YAHBEE.

YAHBEE.COM is now live and provides early supporters, affiliates, and fintech enthusiasts the opportunity to explore the platform’s vision and sign up for priority updates as development continues. The YAHBEE wallet is currently in pre-launch phase and has not yet been released for public use or investment.

“Our goal with YAHBEE is to reward everyday users — not just developers or whales — for growing a truly decentralized payment system,” said William “Billy” Heneghan Chairman of Full Alliance Group. “This wallet is being built for the real world, where crypto, cash, cards, and affiliate income intersect.”

About YAHBEE





YAHBEE is being designed as the first multi-tier affiliate wallet that pays users in both FIAT and its native YBEE token. The platform aims to reward users not only for referring others, but also for generating real economic activity through wallet usage, merchant partnerships, and on-chain financial transactions.

Upon launch, YAHBEE is expected to feature:

Multi-Tier Affiliate Rewards — 3-level payouts for direct and indirect referrals

FIAT + YBEE Payouts — commissions paid in both traditional currency and on-chain tokens

Cross-Chain Compatibility — designed for Ethereum, Solana, Bitcoin, and other networks

Revenue-Backed Rewards — 25% of all platform fiat revenue redistributed to affiliates

Whitepaper Now Available

The official YBEE Token Whitepaper is now available on the website. It outlines the tokenomics, revenue-sharing mechanics, allocation strategy, staking plans, and loyalty reward system.

No token sale is currently underway and users are advised that YAHBEE has not launched yet. Interested parties may subscribe to receive notifications once pilot programs, wallet releases, or strategic partnerships are announced.

Building the Hive: How to Get Involved

YAHBEE.COM allows visitors to:

Sign up for product updates and early access notifications

Download the whitepaper and view platform economics

Join the community as YAHBEE prepares to enter private testing and partner onboarding phases

Launch. Promote. Get Paid.

YAHBEE is more than a wallet — it’s an all-in-one launchpad for products, services, and viral growth.



Imagine this:

- You list a product or service directly inside the YAHBEE platform.

- YAHBEE’s immersive ad network automatically promotes it to the right users.

- Built-in payment processing handles both crypto and fiat with zero friction.

- Other users share your ad with their networks — not just out of goodwill, but because they get paid in YBEE for every click, view, and conversion.

- When a sale is made? You get paid. They get paid. And the whole ecosystem wins.

Smart Sharing = Real Rewards



This isn’t just affiliate marketing — it’s incentivized virality, baked into every layer of the app:

- Ad Creators get paid in YBEE for generating attention

- Sharers get paid in YBEE for every engagement

- Sellers get paid in FIAT or crypto, instantly

- Buyers access verified, community-backed offers inside a seamless wallet experience



Whether you're a merchant, influencer, or just someone who loves discovering great products — YAHBEE lets you earn at every point of the value chain.



“Launch a product. Share an offer. Earn from the hive. All in one app.”

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.

The company’s latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.

Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding future financial performance, business strategy, and plans and objectives for future operations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contact:

Full Alliance Group Inc.

Investor Relations

info@fullalliance-group.com

Gabe Rodriguez, Erelations Group

erelationsgroup@gmail.com

(623) 261-9046

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0471ffeb-1ec3-4a34-b3ea-6d0cb1797de6