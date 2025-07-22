Hematology Analyzers Market Set to Reach USD 9.64 Billion by 2032, Driven by Rising Prevalence of Blood Disorders and Advancements in Diagnostic Technologies – SNS Insider

Austin, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hematology Analyzers Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Hematology Analyzers Market size was valued at USD 5.51 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.64 billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 6.42% over the forecast period. The U.S. market, a key contributor to global revenue, was valued at USD 1.56 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow steadily to USD 2.57 billion by 2032.





The increasing incidence of blood-related disorders such as anemia, leukemia, and hemophilia, combined with a growing elderly population, is significantly boosting global demand. Technological advancements, such as automated and high-throughput hematology systems, have revolutionized the diagnostics space, ensuring timely results and improving patient outcomes.

The market is further propelled by the rising adoption of point-of-care testing, the growing number of diagnostic centers, and favorable government initiatives to improve healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. In the United States, the emphasis on precision medicine, preventive diagnostics, and value-based healthcare is fueling sustained investment in hematology technologies.

Segment Analysis

By Product Type

The reagents segment held a share of a 48.23% in the hematology analyzers market in 2023, owing to its repeated end-use in routine blood tests and CBC analysis. Reagents are required on a daily basis in diagnostic routines, thus segment has high appeal for players in the market space. Quality reagents are the from which reliable results depend largely on in an assay procedure and are indispensable in a laboratory.

By Price Range

The mid-range hematology analyzers market was led by the mid-range hematology analyzers segment in 2023 and is projected to be the leading power throughout the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, 46.25% of the total Mid-range Hematology Analyzers market. These analyzers represent an optimal combination of price, quality, and performance for laboratories with higher testing volumes. They are very popular in expanding networks because of their scalability and automation compatibility.

By End-Use

Hospitals held the largest share of the hematology analyzers market in 2023, primarily due to high patient volumes and emergency diagnostics, which makes it the largest end-user of hematology analyzers and integrated lab systems. Volumes of hematology tests have been dominated by hospitals because of the fact that the units are heavily involved in both routine and emergency diagnostics.

Hematology Analyzers Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Instruments

Reagents

Services

By Price Range

Low-end Hematology Analyzers

Mid-range Hematology Analyzers

High-end Hematology Analyzers

By End-Use

Hospitals

Clinical Laboratories

Research Institutes

Other

Regional Analysis

The most significant market is North America, in 2023, it had 37.46% of the global total. The advantage of the region is the dominance of the major diagnostics manufacturers, a strong reimbursement system offered, and the presence of automated laboratory devices across the region.

The Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. Quick urbanization, growing level of awareness pertaining early disease detection and favorable government initiatives in countries such as India, China and Japan among others are few of the factors boosting the demand of the market in this region.

Recent Developments

May 2024 – HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), received U.S FDA 510(k) clearance for its Yumizen H2500 high-throughput hematology analyzer to improve the testing process in clinical labs.

August 2023 – Abbott obtained FDA clearance for its Alinity h-series hematology system to provide CBC testing results with greater accuracy and make it a part of lab flow.

May 2023 – Siemens Healthineers introduced Atellica HEMA 570 and HEMA 580 analyzers, which provide high-volume testing and streamline workflow in clinical laboratories.

Hematology Analyzers Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 5.51 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 9.64 billion CAGR CAGR of 6.42% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising global burden of hematological disorders

Technological innovation in automated diagnostics

Expanding geriatric population and routine health screenings

Demand for point-of-care hematology testing

Supportive regulatory frameworks and healthcare reforms

