Day One to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Tuesday, August 5, 2025

BRISBANE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Day One Biopharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: DAWN) (“Day One” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing targeted therapies for people of all ages with life-threatening diseases, today announced it will host a live conference call and webcast on Tuesday, August 5, 2025 at 4:30 p.m. ET to report financial results and discuss corporate progress for the second quarter 2025.

Live audio of the webcast will be accessible on Day One’s Events on the Day One Media & Investors page. An archived version of the webcast will be available for replay on the News & Events section of the Day One Media & Investors page for 30 days following the event.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals believes when it comes to pediatric cancer, we can do better. The Company was founded to address a critical unmet need: the dire lack of therapeutic development in pediatric cancer. Inspired by “The Day One Talk” that physicians have with patients and their families about an initial cancer diagnosis and treatment, Day One aims to re-envision cancer drug development and redefine what’s possible for all people living with cancer – regardless of age – starting from day one.

Day One partners with leading clinical oncologists, families, and scientists to identify, acquire, and develop important targeted cancer treatments. The Company’s pipeline includes tovorafenib (OJEMDA™) and DAY301.

Day One is based in Brisbane, California. For more information, please visit www.dayonebio.com or find the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Day One uses its Investor Relations website (ir.dayonebio.com), its X handle (x.com/DayOneBio), and LinkedIn Home Page (linkedin.com/company/dayonebio) as a means of disseminating or providing notification of, among other things, news or announcements regarding its business or financial performance, investor events, press releases, and earnings releases, and as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

