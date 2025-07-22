LOBO EV (NASDAQ: LOBO) Unveils $3 Million Annual Revenue Opportunity with AI-Powered Senior Mobility Robot Launching October 2025

WUXI, China, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: LOBO) (“LOBO” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and innovator in electric mobility and intelligent systems, today announced a strategic partnership with the Jiangsu Research Institute of Dalian University of Technology. This collaboration represents a major advancement in LOBO’s expansion into the smart healthcare sector, as both parties will co-develop and commercialise a next-generation AI-powered senior mobility robot.

The robot is expected to launch commercially in October 2025 and is projected to generate approximately USD 3 million in recurring annual revenue. Designed to address the rising global demand for intelligent elderly care solutions, the product merges state-of-the-art mobility, safety, and health-monitoring technologies into a single, elegantly engineered platform.

The senior mobility robot features a stable four-wheel structure purpose-built for elderly users. It boasts a luxurious and modern design, enhancing user confidence while meeting lifestyle and safety needs. Equipped with advanced sensor arrays and laser radar, the robot is capable of detecting and avoiding obstacles in real time. An integrated SOS alert function enables immediate contact with pre-set emergency contacts or services in the event of an emergency.

Further enhancing its functionality, the robot offers real-time physiological monitoring, including blood pressure and blood oxygen tracking in the high-end model. All health data is accessible through mobile applications or smart home health systems, allowing users and their families to manage health proactively and with greater ease.

“This partnership underscores our commitment to innovation and to building a leadership position in smart mobility and healthcare,” said Mr Huajian Xu, Chief Executive Officer of LOBO. “The senior mobility robot reflects LOBO’s broader mission to empower ageing populations through intelligent design and green technology. With its launch this October, we anticipate this product will contribute approximately USD 3 million in annual revenue, creating meaningful value for our shareholders.”

Mr Jia, Director of the Jiangsu Research Institute of Dalian University of Technology, added: “This collaboration leverages our Institute’s advanced capabilities in intelligent control and sensor technology. Together with LOBO’s industrial experience and market access, we are accelerating the delivery of transformative care solutions for seniors globally.”

About LOBO EV Technologies Ltd.

LOBO EV Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq: LOBO) is an innovative designer, developer, manufacturer, and seller of e-bicycles, e-mopeds, e-tricycles, and electric off-highway four-wheeled shuttles. The Company also specializes in AI-powered multimedia interactive systems and is expanding into medical technology manufacturing. By leveraging cutting-edge AI, connectivity, and automation, LOBO aims to provide intelligent, efficient, and secure mobility and healthcare solutions.

For more information, visit: https://www.loboebike.com and https://www.loboai.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements under the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ due to regulatory approvals, market conditions, and other factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). LOBO undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements unless required by law.

