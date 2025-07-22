ReShape Lifesciences® to Host Inaugural Lap-Band® Surgeon Summit

IRVINE, Calif., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReShape Lifesciences® (Nasdaq: RSLS), the premier physician-led weight loss and metabolic health solutions company, today announced it will host its inaugural Lap-Band® Surgeon Summit, taking place August 1-3, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Dr. Christine Ren-Fielding, M.D., Professor of Surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Director of the NYU Langone Weight Management Program, and Chief of the Division of Bariatric Surgeons, will direct the Summit, where she and other faculty will present to over 20 leading Lap-Band® surgeons.

“Our inaugural Lap-Band® Surgeon Summit brings together leading bariatric surgeons and underscores our continued commitment to growing the Lap-Band® franchise,” stated Paul F. Hickey, President and Chief Executive Officer of ReShape Lifesciences. “We are especially honored to have Dr. Ren-Fielding, one of the foremost champions of the Lap-Band®, share her invaluable insights at this milestone event. Our goal is to collaborate closely with these experienced surgeons to continue enhancing patient outcomes and expanding access to this vital weight management tool.”

The Summit will focus on the benefits of both the original Lap-Band® and the next-generation Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX, the evolving role of GLP-1s in comprehensive patient care, and effective strategies for educating and engaging Lap-Band® patients. Notably, ReShape Lifesciences has already seen overwhelmingly positive early feedback from the limited U.S. market release of the Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX.

“As one of the first surgeons trained on the Lap-Band® over two decades ago, I’ve seen firsthand its value as a safe, adjustable, and durable weight loss solution,” stated Dr. Ren-Fielding. “Today, with the rise of GLP-1 medications and growing patient openness to combination therapies, we have an incredible opportunity to enhance outcomes. The new Lap-Band® 2.0 FLEX represents a major advancement, its self-adjusting technology addresses past challenges while working seamlessly alongside medical therapies like GLP-1s.”

About ReShape Lifesciences®

ReShape Lifesciences® is America’s premier weight loss and metabolic health-solutions company, offering an integrated portfolio of proven products and services that manage and treat obesity and metabolic disease. The FDA-approved Lap-Band® System provides minimally invasive, long-term treatment of obesity and is an alternative to more invasive surgical stapling procedures such as the gastric bypass or sleeve gastrectomy. The investigational Diabetes Bloc-Stim Neuromodulation™ (DBSN™) system utilizes a proprietary vagus nerve block and stimulation technology platform for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and metabolic disorders. The Obalon® balloon technology is a non-surgical, swallowable, gas-filled intra-gastric balloon that is designed to provide long-lasting weight loss. For more information, please visit www.reshapelifesciences.com.

Forward-Looking Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ materially from those discussed due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "may," "intend," "will," "continue," "future," other words of similar meaning and the use of future dates. Forward-looking statements in this press release include the statements that our goal is to continue to enhance patient outcomes and expand access to the Lap-Band. These and additional risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those factors identified as "risk factors" in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. We are providing this information as of the date of this press release and do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this document as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Dr. Ren-Fielding receives consulting and other compensation from ReShape Lifesciences. Her views are her own and do not represent an endorsement by NYU Langone Health.

CONTACTS

ReShape Lifesciences Investor Contact:

Paul F. Hickey

President and Chief Executive Officer

949-276-7223

ir@ReShapeLifesci.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Rx Communications Group

Michael Miller

(917)-633-6086

mmiller@rxir.com