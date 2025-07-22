374Water Delivers AS6 System to Detroit, Michigan for DoD ESTCP/DIU Project

Installation and Commissioning Activities Commenced with Treatment of Six PFAS-Impacted Waste Streams to Begin in August

ESTCP will Demonstrate Treatment Options for DoD Installations Impacted by Hazardous Chemicals Found in Firefighting Foams, Industrial Processes, and Contaminated Water Sources

DURHAM, N.C., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water”) (the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today announced the successful mobilization and delivery of its AirSCWO 6 System for a series of commercial-scale demonstrations at Clean Earth’s Detroit, MI facility as part of a previously announced Department of Defense (“DoD”) project.

In February, 374Water announced its participation in a highly anticipated DoD project, led by the Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”), that is evaluating commercial-scale technology solutions to destroy per- and polyfluoroalkyl (“PFAS”) contaminated wastes. The DIU is focused on accelerating the adoption of waste destruction technologies to solve operational challenges at speed and scale, and awarding meaningful contracts to companies offering solutions to national security challenges. The demonstration represents a collaboration between the DoD Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (“ESTCP”) and the DIU.

“With the successful delivery of our AS6 System to the facility, we expect three weeks of installation and commissioning activities for testing and configuration, with initial waste destruction campaigns beginning in August,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “We will then demonstrate the effectiveness, scalability and versatility of our AirSCWO technology with the treatment of six PFAS-impacted waste streams. Three waste streams are sourced directly from DoD facilities and three are considered produced waste streams, meaning they are concentrated via upstream treatment technologies. All analytics will then be provided by Arcadis, the project’s prime engineering contractor.

“After multiple successful PFAS destruction demonstrations for federal and industrial clients, we believe this project will be a significant step toward providing the DoD with commercial-scale PFAS treatment options for a variety of scenarios. Their need for PFAS remediation is underscored by stringent environmental regulations, such as the U.S. National Defense Authorization Act (“NDAA”), which mandated the transition to fluorine-free firefighting foams at DoD installations by October 2024,” concluded Gannon.

Craig Divine, Ph.D., Senior Vice President at Arcadis and Project Principal Investigator, added, “Following the treatment of the different PFAS impact waste streams, we will conduct a comprehensive and robust analysis of all PFAS parameters, including air and liquid effluent sampling and PFAS destruction. Results of these treatments will be publicly released following our analyses. We look forward to working with 374Water in addressing diverse waste streams and supporting the DoD’s efforts to advance environmental sustainability.”

About Defense Innovation Unit

The Defense Innovation Unit (“DIU”) strengthens national security by accelerating the adoption of commercial technology throughout the military and bolstering our allied and national security innovation bases. DIU partners with organizations across the Department of Defense (“DoD”) to rapidly prototype and field dual-use capabilities that solve operational challenges at speed and scale. With offices in Silicon Valley, Boston, Austin, Chicago and inside the Pentagon, DIU is the Department’s gateway to leading technology companies across the country.

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to the regulatory environment, demand for our solutions, our ability to destroy PFAS, and our future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or our achievements or those of our industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “project,” “consider,” “predict,” “potential,” “feel,” or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While the Company believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-Q for the year quarter March 31, 2025, as well as the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.