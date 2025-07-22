RXST LOSS ALERT: Lose Money on RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST)? You may have been Affected by Fraud and are Urged to Contact BFA Law

NEW YORK, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading securities law firm Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP announces an investigation into RxSight, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXST) for potential violations of the federal securities laws.

Why is RxSight being Investigated?

RxSight is engaged in the manufacture and sale of light adjustable intraocular lenses used in cataract surgery along with capital equipment used with the lenses. The Company’s main product is its Light Adjustable Lens (LAL) that can be customized after cataract surgery through a series of non-invasive light treatments. These treatments, using a Light Delivery Device (LDD), adjust the lens’s shape and power to optimize vision based on the patient’s individual needs and preferences.

During the relevant period, the Company touted its strong LAL and LDD sales. In reality, RxSight was experiencing a slowdown in LAL utilization that was first noted in 2024.

The Stock Declines as the Truth is Revealed

On April 3, 2025, before the market opened, RxSight cut its 2025 full-year revenue forecast citing a “softening” of the market that purportedly occurred “in the second half of 2024.” On this news, the price of RxSight stock declined roughly 38%, from $26.12 per share on April 2, 2025, to $16.21 per share on April 3, 2025.

Then on July 8, 2025, the Company further cut its 2025 full-year revenue forecast. RxSight attributed the adjustment to “the slower ramp in LAL utilization that was first noted in 2024.” On this news, the price of RxSight stock declined roughly 38%, from $12.79 per share on July 8, 2025, to $7.95 per share on July 9, 2025.

