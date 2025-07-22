Sysco celebrates expansion with grand opening of Sysco Tampa Bay

PLANT CITY, Fla., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Sysco Corporation, the leading global foodservice distribution company, is inviting media to attend a press conference and tour celebrating the grand opening of our newest distribution center, Sysco Tampa Bay.

WHAT: Sysco Tampa Bay grand opening, ribbon-cutting, press conference and tour

TIME AND DATE: 9:30 a.m. EST on July 24, 2025

WHERE: 475 Charlie Taylor Road, Plant City, Fla., 33566

KEY SPEAKERS:

Sysco Chairman and CEO Kevin Hourican

Florida State Sen. Jay Collins

Plant City Mayor Nate Kilton

Florida State Commerce Department representative Madison Lawson

Sysco Region President Jane Grout

RSVP AND QUESTIONS: media@sysco.com

Sysco invites media to join us as we celebrate the grand opening of our newest facility serving the Tampa Bay region. Sysco Tampa Bay will create more than 300 jobs in one of Florida’s fastest growing regions and is further evidence of the corporation’s commitment to grow with its communities and customers. Sysco employs more than 5,000 people in Florida across Sysco and specialty facilities, aiding in the success of small businesses and vibrant communities. We invite you to tour the newest facility and hear from Sysco leadership and Florida elected officials.

About Sysco

Sysco is the global leader in selling, marketing and distributing food and related products to customers who prepare meals away from home. This includes restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, lodging establishments, entertainment venues, and more. Sysco operates 340 distribution centers, in over 10 countries, with 76,000 colleagues serving approximately 730,000 customer locations. The company generated sales of more than $78 billion in fiscal year 2024 that ended June 29, 2024.



As the world’s largest food-away-from-home distributor, Sysco offers customized supply chain solutions, bespoke specialty product offerings, and culinary support to drive customers to innovate and optimize their operations. We act as a trusted business partner to our customers, helping them grow through our industry-leading portfolio that includes fresh produce, premium proteins, specialty products, sustainably focused items, equipment and supplies, and innovative culinary solutions.



For more information, visit www.sysco.com. For important news and key information for Sysco investors, visit the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at investors.sysco.com.

