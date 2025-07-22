Palisade Bio Participates in the Virtual Investor “What’s Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference

– Video webcast now available on-demand

Carlsbad, CA, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI) (“Palisade”, “Palisade Bio”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and advancing novel therapeutics for patients living with autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases, today announced JD Finley Chief Executive Officer of Palisade Bio, participated in the Virtual Investor “What’s Your Story” Summer Spotlight On-Demand Conference.

As part of the event, Mr. Finley dove deeper into his dedication to the Company, how he got to where he is today and provided insight into why he is so passionate about the Company’s programs in development.

The on-demand video webcast is now available on virtualinvestorco.com as well as the Events page under the Investors section of the Company’s website (palisadebio.com).

