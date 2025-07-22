VERSES® Announces Corporate Update Webinar and Ticker Symbol Change

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE: VERS) (OTCQB: VRSSF) ("VERSES'' or the "Company”), a cognitive computing company specializing in next-generation agentic software systems, announces a corporate update webinar for investors.

On Tuesday, July 29th at 9:30 AM Pacific Time, VERSES Co-Founder and CEO Gabriel René and President James Hendrickson will host a live webinar and Company update that will provide the latest developments on Genius™, VERSES’ next generation platform for intelligent software agents. This webinar will also provide a discussion of the Company’s business strategy, developments to date, and upcoming roadmap.

To register for the webinar anytime up to and during the event use this link: https://event.webinarjam.com/register/13/pv6q8cy

Additionally, the Company’s ticker symbol has reverted back to VRSSF following its temporary change on OTCQB.

About VERSES

VERSES® is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius™, is an agentic enterprise intelligence platform designed to generate reliable domain-specific predictions and decisions under uncertainty. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .