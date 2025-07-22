5th Annual State of Menopause Study, Long-Running Survey of Menopausal Women in US, Reveals Perimenopause May be Most Misunderstood Health Transition

New York, NY, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bonafide Health, LLC, a women’s healthcare company that provides hormone-free, clinically researched solutions to effectively relieve perimenopause & menopause symptoms, announces the results of its fifth annual State of Menopause Study. Since 2021, Bonafide has conducted this in-depth survey, tracking longitudinal shifts in perceptions surrounding menopause that informs how women are navigating perimenopause and menopause – its symptoms and cultural implications.

The 2025 Bonafide State of Menopause Survey included 2,040 women in the United States, aged 40-64, who are experiencing key symptoms of perimenopause and menopause. Year-over-year data continues to show that the onset, preparation for, and initial treatment phase of symptoms remain the most tumultuous parts of the menopause journey – where women are being confronted with more clutter and less clarity.

Key Takeaways

Lost in Transition

This year’s findings show younger women feel perimenopause is having a deeper impact on their lives than previous years, specifically those within the 40-49 age range. While menopause information and product availability has surged, women are still confused about treatment options. Women face a knowledge gap due to limited preparation and unfamiliarity with symptoms and how to manage them.

More than half of women (59%) say they didn’t know about perimenopause until they were already experiencing it

71% of all women surveyed say they were not prepared for how disruptive their symptoms are in their life – an 8-percentage point rise since 2023

Women 40-49 report feeling generally negative about going through menopause at significantly higher levels (47%, or +10 percentage points vs. the total sample), than women overall

Women aged 40-49 are 27% more likely to report their symptoms make them feel like they are surviving, not thriving

Workplace Shows Gradual Progress Toward Accommodations

The workplace has become more welcoming in ‘baby steps.’ Women are reporting subtle advancements and more help from employers for their menopause symptoms. However, struggles in the workplace have remained consistent year-over-year.

12% of employed respondents report that their employer offers accommodations for their symptoms. This is an increase of 4 percentage points over 2024

While 51% have no plans to change their work arrangements, 3 in 4 women aged 40-49 report their symptoms had a negative impact on at least one work-related aspect of their life

women aged 40-49 report their symptoms had a negative impact on at least one work-related aspect of their life 42% of all women say that perimenopause or menopause symptoms have negatively impacted their ambition, this goes up to 46% for women 40-49

Self-Education Presents Challenges

Women continue to believe that self-education is the best way to navigate menopause. Younger women are showing signs of knowing more about peri/menopause at earlier ages but are less likely to feel like they know enough to advocate for treatment. Data suggests that the quality of resources used may be in question. “Menowashing,” the marketing of un-studied menopause products for profit, often emerges as a disruptor to true education. With many products in the marketplace touted by influencers with no medical background, and celebrities crowding the space, women’s search for safe and effective solutions has become even more complicated.

31% of respondents say they didn’t treat their symptoms sooner because they didn’t know about trusted treatment options

Women continue to turn to social media as an educational source, seeing a 43% increase from 2023. In 2025 1 in 4 women aged 40-49 have used TikTok to find information on menopause

Celebrities are not viewed as “resources” with only 8% reporting that they identify non-medical influencers as valid sources of information

72% of women say they had to learn most or all of what they know through their own research. This is a 3% increase from last year

Data indicates that more specialized healthcare support is needed. Nearly 1 in 3 women don’t feel confident about their ability to advocate for themselves in a healthcare setting.

Women aged 40-49 report they feel like they should “just deal with” their symptoms at 12% higher levels than women 50+

41% of women have gotten conflicting advice on symptom management from healthcare professionals

22% of women aged 40-49 had a healthcare provider incorrectly attribute their perimenopause symptoms to anxiety

Access Gap: Looking for Solutions at Retail and Leaning Into Technology

Women remain uncertain about Menopause Hormone Therapy (MHT), but they're also unsure of what other options to consider.

34% of respondents avoiding MHT for non-monetary reasons want to try natural management options before hormones, first

66% of women are more likely to purchase from brands that are backed by research

72% of respondents would more likely try treatments if more clinically backed options were available without a prescription at retail stores like Target or CVS

As digital natives continue to navigate perimenopause, use of health technology that’s geared towards menopause continues to rise.

Women aged 40-49 are more than twice as likely to use digital apps to proactively manage their symptoms vs. women 50+

Women aged 40-49 are 3x more likely to digitally track their symptoms with a wearable device vs. women 50+

22% of respondents are using technology for their perimenopause or menopause symptoms. This is an increase of 5 percentage points from just last year. For those aged 40-49, the number is a full 10 points higher (32%)

Making a Personalized Perimenopause Plan

This year’s report clearly demonstrates that women in perimenopause thrive when they proactively shape their own care and understand what’s going on in their bodies. Choosing a provider who listens and partners with you is key. Tracking symptoms reveals patterns that can help inform treatment options so women can get help faster. Staying curious and cross-checking sources is critical to avoid misinformation.

