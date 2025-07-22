i-PRO Unveils ClassSecure℠ Safety System: A Smarter, Faster Way to Protect K-12 Classrooms

Houston, TX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- i-PRO Americas Inc. (formerly Panasonic Security), a leading global manufacturer of edge computing cameras for security and public safety, today announced the launch of the ClassSecure℠ safety system, an end-to-end life safety solution designed to help K-12 schools respond to classroom emergencies faster and more effectively.

At the heart of the system is a discreet panic button that enables educators to instantly alert both law enforcement and school staff when an emergency occurs. When activated, the system also turns on a specially designed, privacy-protected, classroom camera, providing critical visual confirmation to first responders and administrators.

“In an emergency, every second counts — speed is critical, and even a moment’s delay can alter the outcome,” said Masami Eguchi, President of i-PRO Americas. “ClassSecure gives teachers simple tools to call for help while giving police and school staff the real-time intelligence they need to act quickly and decisively.”

Critically, the system balances security with privacy. Cameras in classrooms remain in Privacy Mode, with lenses concealed and screens blacked out, unless an emergency alert is triggered. Once activated, the camera instantaneously delivers a full view of the classroom to aid response efforts.

“The goal is to create safer classrooms without compromising trust,” Eguchi said. “Educators and parents want to know that privacy is respected while providing first responders with the information they need when it matters most.”

ClassSecure is built on the NovoTrax life safety platform, empowering school officials with real-time visibility and control over their entire security ecosystem during an incident. NovoTrax achieves this by integrating disparate systems, streamlining communication, and enabling automatic door lockdowns—all while ensuring seamless coordination with emergency responders.

Designed with flexibility in mind, ClassSecure can be deployed in a variety of ways to fit each school’s unique needs. It can operate as a standalone panic button solution, or as part of a comprehensive safety ecosystem that includes body-worn cameras and campus-wide video protection for added situational awareness and accountability.



ClassSecure is a flexible, advanced safety system inspired by and fully compliant with Alyssa’s Law, which mandates silent panic alarms in schools to accelerate police response. As the law gains traction across the U.S., ClassSecure offers school communities a smarter, faster way to respond to threats—protecting students and teachers while respecting classroom privacy.

The new system is available now, through i-PRO’s network of authorized partners. Comprehensive training and certification will be required to ensure each installation meets the highest standards of implementation and support.

To learn more about how ClassSecure can help schools enhance safety and accelerate emergency response, visit:

https://i-pro.com/products_and_solutions/us-en/surveillance/solutions/industries-solutions/education/classsecure/

About i-PRO

i-PRO Co., Ltd., formerly a division of Panasonic, is a leading global manufacturer of edge computing cameras for security, safety, and medical applications. With over 60 years of expertise in high-quality and reliable hardware, the company now pioneers the transformation of video data into practical applications. i-PRO products are designed for flexible customization and integration to meet the specific needs of any use case. We are committed to the ethical and responsible use of AI and cybersecurity for data integrity, and provide our partners, customers and users with innovative and sustainable technologies. i-PRO joined the United Nations Global Compact in 2023.

About NovoTrax

NovoTrax develops technology that powers smarter, more connected cities. Its platform unifies fragmented systems across education, healthcare, and public safety – breaking down silos to enable faster, more coordinated responses. The result: improved communication, enhanced situational awareness, and quicker action when it matters most. Learn more at www.NovoTrax.com

