Schurz Communications Appoints John Smarrella as General Counsel

MISHAWAKA, Ind., July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schurz Communications, Inc. (“Schurz”) today announced that John Smarrella, Esq. has been appointed as General Counsel, effective July 28, 2025. As General Counsel, Smarrella will join the executive leadership team to manage and direct Schurz’s legal and enterprise risk management operations.

“We are excited to welcome John to the Schurz team,” said John Reardon, President and CEO, Schurz Communications. “He brings decades of legal expertise and a wealth of knowledge of our family-owned business, having worked as outside counsel to the Company for the past decade. He is a team player who works productively with our shareholders, executives, and board to achieve successful results. John will be a valuable addition to the business as we continue to grow and expand.”

Smarrella brings more than two decades of legal expertise as a corporate and M&A transactional attorney with a strong background of serving as outside counsel for closely held and family-owned businesses. Prior to joining Schurz Communications, he was a partner at Barnes & Thornburg, one of the 100 largest law firms in the United States. With a concentration in corporate and business law, he has deep experience in acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, as well as contracts, regulations, policies, and more. Smarrella earned a J.D. (magna cum laude) from the University of Notre Dame and holds a Bachelor of Science (magna cum laude) in Business and History/Political Science from Greenville University.

"Schurz is a multi-generational family business that has stood the test of time, evolving and advancing to become a leader in connecting and empowering people through innovative technologies,” said Smarrella. “I greatly admire the entire team and am excited to join this dynamic company. I look forward to contributing to the future of the business.”

Smarrella will be based in the Schurz Communications headquarters office in Mishawaka, Indiana.

About Schurz Communications

Schurz is a family-owned corporation that has been helping businesses, communities and individuals make meaningful connections for five generations. The Schurz legacy began in newspaper publishing, radio, and television, and today, the company remains committed to making information more accessible through the platforms and technology of the digital age. Schurz Communications’ recent investments include regional broadband companies and cloud managed services providers, and the company’s portfolio also includes a variety of minority investments. For more information, visit: www.schurz.com.