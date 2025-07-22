Octup Raises $12M Seed Round to Build the Operating System for 3PLs

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octup, the real-time AI operations platform for third-party logistics providers (3PLs), today announced it has closed $12 million Seed round co-led by Shine Capital and JAL Ventures, with participation from Stone Capital, Tal Ventures, and HCS Capital.

The funding will support Octup’s mission to redefine how 3PLs manage operations, serve clients, and scale profitably in a data-driven world.

The third-party logistics (3PL) industry is poised for massive growth in the coming years, driven by surging eCommerce demand, evolving consumer expectations for faster delivery, and the ongoing need for operational efficiency. Analysts project that the global 3PL market will reach approximately $1.877 trillion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.5% over the forecast period. This growth is creating unprecedented opportunities and pressures, for providers to modernize their operations. Traditionally, this industry has been managed manually by spreadsheets and human data input. Octup is looking to change that through its advanced AI product.

“3PLs are the backbone of eCommerce, and they deserve better software,” said Alon Partuk, CEO and Founder of Octup. “We’re building the platform that helps them operate smarter, move faster, and deliver more value to their clients. This funding is a major step forward in that mission.”

“We’re proud to partner with leading investors who understand both the complexity and the massive opportunity in logistics tech,” Partuk added. “This is just the beginning, we’re here to build the infrastructure layer for a more transparent, intelligent, and client-centric logistics industry.”

In parallel with the funding, Octup also announced the appointment of Dror Feldheim,co-founder of the unicorn Trax and a seasoned entrepreneur, as Chairman of the Board. Feldheim brings decades of experience in building global operations and will help guide the company through its next phase of growth.

Octup’s platform connects directly to WMS, ERP, orders, and shipping systems to create a unified source of operational truth. It delivers real-time analytics and tools for both internal warehouse operations, including billing automation, labor tracking, and SLA management, and external client portals that offer full visibility, self-service reporting, and insights that build trust and reduce churn.

The company operates across three global hubs: Tel Aviv, Toronto, and Austin, Texas, supporting hundreds of 3PLs managing millions of square feet of warehouse space and thousands of brands.

“Octup is building a real-time OS for logistics, and the market is hungry for it,” said Mo Koyfman, General Partner at Shine Capital. “Their team has deep domain experience and the product-led DNA to lead this transformation.”

With this new round, Octup plans to triple its headcount, accelerate product development in AI-powered forecasting and exception management, and expand its footprint in the North American market.

About Octup

Octup helps 3PL companies and Ecommerce brands grow through smarter, real-time logistics management. Its AI-powered platform connects directly to WMS, ERP, and shipping systems to unify operational data and deliver clear dashboards, automated billing, SLA tracking, and proactive alerts.

3PLs use Octup to improve efficiency, profitability, and client trust, while their customers—Ecommerce brands—gain instant visibility into costs, fulfillment performance, and SKU-level profitability.

Founded in 2022 by Alon Partuk, Octup operates from Tel Aviv, Toronto, and Austin, and supports customers managing $15M–$500M in annual revenue. The company employs around 30 people, most of them based in Israel.

Media Contact:

Kyle Kuhnel

Broadsheet Communications

kyle@broadsheetcomms.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ed88473d-faf2-4a15-9161-9b7b75864d12