TransPerfect Opens New Contact Center in the Philippines

NEW YORK and MANILA, Philippines, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect, the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced the opening of a contact center in Manila, marking the company’s first entry into the Philippines and further strengthening its global service network.

This new center of excellence will serve a wide range of industries, including finance, healthcare, legal, insurance, telecommunications, and technology. Equipped with modern, secure infrastructure, the facility is designed to support high-volume operations while fostering team member productivity and performance. With the addition of Manila, TransPerfect expands its global presence into Asia—joining locations in the US, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, and France—to deliver around-the-clock support across time zones.

“Manila offers a dynamic and talented workforce with deep expertise in customer service,” said Steve Cheeseman, Vice President, TransPerfect Connect. “This launch reflects our commitment to growing where our clients need us most and providing high-quality, human-centered support at scale.”

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe remarked, “We are pleased to open in the Philippines and expand our contact center operations in Asia.”

TransPerfect expects to hire more than 500 professionals in Manila over the next 12 months, with opportunities in customer service, technical support, live interpretation, and many back-office positions. The company offers competitive pay, comprehensive benefits, and a career development program tailored for long-term growth. For more information or to explore open roles, visit www.transperfectconnect.com/careers .

The Manila contact center is located at:



17th Floor, Jollibee Tower

Emerald Avenue, Ortigas Center

Pasig City 1605

Philippines

Email: info@transperfectconnect.com

About TransPerfect Connect

TransPerfect Connect is a leading provider of global call center services, business process outsourcing (BPO), and remote interpreting solutions, including over-the-phone interpretation (OPI), video remote interpretation, and multilingual email and chat support. With services in over 200 languages and industry-specialized interpreters screened for subject expertise, TransPerfect Connect enables businesses to bridge communication gaps in seconds. TransPerfect Connect is a division of TransPerfect, the world's leading provider of language and AI solutions for global business. For more information, please visit www.transperfectconnect.com.

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world’s largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect’s GlobalLink® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at www.transperfect.com.

