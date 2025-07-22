AuCan Gold Launches US $2.5 Billion Real World Asset Tokenised Gold with TheBlock.

Dubai, UAE, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AuCan Gold Inc. (“AuCan Gold”) is launching one of the largest Real World Asset (“RWA”) tokenised Canadian gold reserves together with the first integrated tokenised gold ecosystem in conjunction with TheBlock., the chamber of virtual assets centered in Dubai. Supporting its significant interest in the program, AuCan Gold is poised to open its securitised token offering.

Traditionally, metal assets have provided a safer, more stable environment for investors versus other more volatile industry sectors, and AuCan Gold believes that blockchain-supported RWA tokens democratizes opportunities for global investors and gold enthusiasts to participate in the AuCan Gold ecosystem.

AuCan Gold will be tokenising initially up to 1.5 million ounces of gold reserves, based on supporting NI 43-101 documentation. The initial 6 resource properties along with a regional processing mill are located on over 8,700 hectares throughout the Timmins, Ontario, Canada region, known as the Abitibi. AuCan Gold also has future properties and reserves currently under consideration. Indications from professionals and management suggest that the gold reserves may be potentially much larger based on the type of deep gold deposits in the area.

In conjunction with AuCan Gold’s exploration, production, and milling efforts, are plans to operate its management, product development and HODLing programs with its wholly owned subsidiary in Dubai. AuCan Dubai will manage, purchase and store gold reserves on behalf of the organization, and its token holders, creating a diversified portfolio of internally produced and third-party sources of gold.

“Real World Asset tokenisation of Canadian gold assets and physical gold provides global investors, both small and large, with a new and innovative way to participate in the long-term growth of one of the largest gold producing and geo-politically stable regions in the world,” said Leon Dadoun, President of AuCan Gold Inc. “The AuCan team is well experienced in all facets of securities, resource management and blockchain to support the merging of physical and RWA securitized assets.”

The tokenisation process will be managed by TheBlock., supporting the efforts of AuCan Gold to create two distinct regulatory-approved RWA security tokens. The AuCan Gold token is backed by AuCan Gold’s growing list of assets, and secondly, the AuCan Pro Token will entitle full token holders to 1 ounce of redeemable physical gold at a defined future delivery date, priced, at offering, below current gold spot market prices.

The AuCan Gold ecosystem is more than just exploration and the potential of metal production; it potentially provides the ability for additional distributions to token holders based on specific returns on projects, programs, holdings, and corporate profits.

“This is exactly the kind of project we built TheBlock for. Real assets, real innovation, and a clear path to tokenisation done right. We’re excited to support the AuCan Gold ecosystem in bringing one of the largest tokenised gold ecosystems to market, and proud to be the partner helping make it happen,” said Farbod Sadeghian, CEO and Founder of TheBlock.

AuCan Gold and AuCan Pro RWA Tokens are expected to launch in Q4 2025, and the initial offering is now open to accredited investors, subject to qualification and jurisdictional securities laws.

The AuCan Gold ecosystem has also engaged a number of partners, including Flashy, to support a unique series of Web3 productions to educate and engage the growing global community of precious metals investors that see gold as a valuable asset and investment alternative to programs.

For more information, please visit www.aucangold.com. Other investors will be able to participate through one of AuCan Gold’s partner platforms, subject to applicable restrictions.

About AuCan Gold

AuCan Gold Inc. is a global exploration, production, and gold management ecosystem that owns, develops and mines its own gold properties. AuCan Gold has over 8,700 hectares in the Abititi, in and around Timmins, Ontario, Canada, with up to 1.5 million oz of gold resources in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 standards, together with a permitted regional processing facility, with future properties under consideration. The AuCan Gold ecosystem also purchases, manages, vaults and trades gold through royalty, streaming and other acquisition programs.

The AuCan Gold ecosystem is creating Real World Asset Tokenised Digital Securities to establish investment grade Web3 programs. Initially there are 2 tokens, a corporate / resource token, AuCan Gold Token, and separately, AuCan Pro Token, a yearly limited supply token that represents a future of 1 ounce of redeemable gold.

For more information, please visit www.aucangold.com

About TheBlock.

TheBlock. is the International Chamber of Virtual Assets, connecting founders, investors, regulators, and institutions shaping the future of virtual assets. With a global member base and strategic presence across key markets, TheBlock. provides end-to-end support across business setup, licensing, capital access, infrastructure, and ecosystem growth. Operating from two flagship venues at One Central Dubai and Dubai World Trade Center, TheBlock. serves as a permanent exhibition centre for the virtual asset industry, offering curated pathways for market entry, regulatory engagement, and enterprise collaboration. Its advisory division is recognized for helping companies establish legal entities and acquire complex virtual asset licenses with speed and precision.

Media contacts:

Robert Penington

Robert@thronepr.com

Bardia Toussi, Director of Media Operations

bardia.t@the-block.com

We seek Safe Harbor

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the AuCan Gold Inc, or the “Company”'s beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, expectations that AuCan Gold Inc. will have access to the levels of gold deposits as described in the NI 43-101 documentation. The assumption made by the Company in making these statements is that deposits are as extensive as described and that the Company can successfully access the deposits through mining and exploration of the properties.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements, including, but not limited in particular, if AuCan Gold Inc. fails to fund its operations or execute on its business plan.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.



