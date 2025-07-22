North Texas Food Bank Rolls Out Co-Branded Truck with Access Healthcare and Texas Super Kings

Dallas, TX, July 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) unveiled its newly co-branded truck, sponsored by Access Healthcare, which has contributed more than $1.2 million over the past three years, helping provide over 3.6 million meals to North Texans facing hunger. The partnership now has a presence on the road as well, one of NTFB’s semi-truck trailers is wrapped with both the Access Healthcare and Texas Super Kings logos. Each NTFB truck covers an average of 237,000 miles annually, delivering food across the Food Bank’s 9,200-square-mile service area.

“We appreciate Access Healthcare’s continued commitment to fighting hunger in our community,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “This support not only helps us deliver meals but also brings hope to thousands of North Texans who are unsure where their next meal will come from.”

"In a country as prosperous as ours, access to food should never be a concern," said Shaji Ravi, CEO of Access Healthcare. "It’s difficult to accept that hunger still exists in North Texas. Our partnership with the North Texas Food Bank reflects our commitment to addressing this critical issue and supporting the well-being of the communities where we operate. We’re proud to contribute to their efforts and recognize that meeting basic needs like food security is essential to helping individuals and communities succeed."

Access Healthcare is an official sponsor of the Texas Super Kings, an American professional Twenty20 cricket team based in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex that competes in Major League Cricket. The team was announced in 2023 as one of six inaugural teams to play in the league. The franchise is co-owned by Chennai Super Kings Cricket, Ross Perot Jr., and Anurag Jain.

"We want to do more than just play cricket—we want to be part of the solution to real challenges facing our community," said Anurag Jain, co-owner of the Texas Super Kings. "Too many of our neighbors go to bed hungry. By partnering with the North Texas Food Bank, we hope to raise awareness and inspire others to get involved—whether that’s through donations, volunteering, or advocacy. Fighting hunger takes all of us."

Trisha Cunningham also praised Jain for his long-standing leadership and partnership:

“Anurag Jain has been a remarkable advocate for the North Texas Food Bank and was honored with our Lifetime Achievement Award in 2023,” said Cunningham. “During his nine years on the board, including three as Chair, he brought both vision and heart to our mission. His leadership during the pandemic helped launch Get Shift Done, which put 28,000 displaced workers back to work and enabled the distribution of more than 60 million meals. We’re grateful for his ongoing support as Chair Emeritus and Lifetime Board Member.”

The need for food assistance remains high in North Texas. A recent study from Feeding America found that Texas has the highest number of food-insecure people in the nation, and the Dallas-Fort Worth area ranks third among U.S. metro areas. Within the North Texas Food Bank’s service area, nearly 744,000 people, including more than 250,000 children, don’t always know where their next meal will come from.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 118 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Access Health

Access Healthcare, founded in 2011 and based in Dallas, Texas, is a leading technology-enabled revenue cycle management platform that serves as a trusted partner to hospitals, healthcare providers and industry partners and delivers significant savings for its clients by optimizing operations across the front-end, mid-cycle, and back-end of the revenue cycle. For more information on Access Healthcare, please visit: https://www.accesshealthcare.com/.

